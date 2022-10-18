Read full article on original website
Related
Mass. man Christopher Knight lived as a hermit, stole from thousands, for 27 years
Almost one decade ago Christopher Knight was arrested for burglary. However, he was no ordinary thief. Knight was a man who at age 20 had left Massachusetts to live as a hermit in the woods of Maine and did so successfully — stealing supplies from various nearby cottages for 27 years in order to survive — all without getting caught until his arrest.
Bruised and malnourished twins, 16, flee Texas home where they said they were handcuffed
"Malnourished" teenage twins who said they escaped from handcuffs at their Texas home set off an Amber Alert for five other siblings, ages 7 to 14, who were determined to be safe a day later in Louisiana, officials said Tuesday. Jeff McShan, the spokesman for Harris County Constable Precinct 5,...
Tyler Kistner military record challenged again as progressive veterans group asks that ad be taken down
In the Minnesota Reformer Deena Winter writes, “During his first bid for Congress in 2020, Republican candidate Tyler Kistner repeatedly suggested he saw combat while in the U.S. Marine Corps, despite military records that say otherwise. A spokesman says Kistner was referring to the fact that he led combat missions, advising and assisting ‘partner forces’ against violent extremist organizations in the non-combat region of North Africa. … An ad paid for by the GOP Super PAC Congressional Leadership Fund ran on TV stations for a day saying Kistner had ‘four combat deployments.’ The Congressional Leadership Fund said it shipped an ‘incorrect version of the ad and fixed it ourselves on the same day.’ VoteVets, a progressive veterans organization supporting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, who is in a tight rematch with Kistner in the 2nd Congressional District, sent letters asking KARE, KSTP, KMSP, WCCO and multiple streaming services to take down the ad because it said Kistner served four overseas tours — not four combat deployments — in non-combat regions such as Japan and Korea.”
Comments / 0