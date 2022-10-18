Read full article on original website
Ronnie ‘Ron’ Joe Conn, 63
Ronnie “Ron” Joe Conn, 63, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at his home in Hope, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Family and friends are invited to sign Ron’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements are under...
Idolina ‘Nina’ Carlson, 81
Idolina “Nina” Carlson, 81, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Sagle, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Nina’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.
Carolyn M. Carrier, 81
Carolyn M. Carrier, 81, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Carolyn’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.
Bonner County Calendar - Oct. 21, 2022
Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. Devon Wade: pop and classic country music; 6:30 p.m. MickDuff's Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 220 Cedar St. Hillstomp: opening act is Justyn Priest; 7 p.m., Eichardt's, 212 Cedar...
Event celebrates Cocolalla history, memories
Come to the old Cocolalla Schoolhouse for this year's Cocolalla History Day. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the schoolhouse, 4296 Cocolalla Loop, near the south end and Cocolalla Cowboy Church. It's a chance to look through the displays of historical photographs, news...
Youth killed, brother injured in logging accident
NEWPORT — A 6-year-old died in a logging accident Saturday and his 27-year-old brother was seriously injured, Pend Oreille County officials said. Chris Bell, 27, was logging near the Wasington-Idaho border in Pend Oreille County, Wash., when he saw a part of a tree trunk rolling toward his younger brother Noah, 6. Chris sprinted over in an effort to save Noah, but Noah was struck by the tree and Chris ended up pinned under the tree. Chris' father Gene had to tow the log off of Chris with his truck before taking both to the hospital.
Best Shot - Oct. 21, 2022
If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Create hosting an evening of international music
Create Art Center in Newport has the privilege of hosting guitarist Dr. Paul Grove, Ph.D, in concert on Friday, Oct. 21. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. Grove, a professor at Gonzaga University, will provide diverse guitar music from around the world. "Music from all over" arises from the...
Preliminary hearing waived in arson case
SANDPOINT — A Bonner County man was bound over in district court on Thursday to face charges he set a series of wildfires this summer. Ryan Nathaniel Greene, 23, was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Thursday but instead will be heading directly to an arraignment hearing at the end of the month on Oct. 31.
Delvin LeRoy Tucker
Delvin LeRoy Tucker of Newport, Wash., peacefully passed away at his home on Oct. 11, 2022. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are welcome to visit their website at www.shermancampbell.com.
Bonner County History - Oct. 20, 2022
Yellow and white gladioli decorated Frist Lutheran Church for the Aug. 19 wedding of Miss Mary Ann McAvoy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Allen McAvoy, Kootenai, and Paul Andrew Arndt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Arndt, Sandpoint. Mr. and Mrs. Arndt are residing in Moscow, Idaho, where both attend the U of I. She is a junior; he will graduate at mid-term.
Man sentenced in teen’s fentanyl death
SANDPOINT — A Cusick, Wash., was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for selling the pill that led to the death of a Sandpoint teen in 2020. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Antoinne James Holmes, 23, to 151 months in prison and ordered that he pay $3,270 in restitution. Holmes, upon completion of his prison time, was also ordered to serve an additional three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said in announcing the sentence.
Local public defender makes short list for district judge
SANDPOINT — Last Thursday, the Idaho Judicial Council interviewed five candidates to fill Judge Barbara Buchanan’s post when she retires next January. Buchanan announced this summery that she plans to retire Jan. 30,2023, after serving 10 years as an Idaho district judge and a lifetime in the legal system.
Legals for October, 19 2022
LEGAL NOTICE The following application(s) have been filed to appropriate the public waters of the State of Idaho: 97-8748 SCOTT RALPH 14101 E BURNETT RD SPOKANE, WA 99217-8802 Point of Diversion NWSE S32 T56N R04W BONNER County Source PEND OREILLE RIVER Tributary COLUMBIA RIVER Use: IRRIGATION 4 /1 to 10/31 0.1 CFS Use: STOCKWATER 01/1 to 12/31 0.02 CFS Total Diversion: 0.12 CFS Date Filed: 09-26-2022 Place Of Use: IRRIGATION,STOCKWATER T56N R04W S32 L6(NWSE),L5(SESE),L6(NWSE),L5(SWSE),SWSE,SESE,NWSE Total Acres: 3.4 97-8818 CARLOS F LANDA PO BOX 22 SPOKANE, WA 99210-0022 Point of Diversion SESW S25 T60N R05W BONNER County Source GROUND WATER Use: DOMESTIC 1 /1 to 12/31 Total Diversion: 0.08 CFS Date Filed: 06-17-2022 Place Of Use: DOMESTIC T60N R05W S25 SESW 97-9572 MICHAEL KREAGER 406 WEST SETTLEMENT RD PRIEST RIVER, ID 83856-9792 Point of Diversion SENE S24 T56N R05W BONNER County Source PRIEST RIVER Tributary PEND OREILLE RIVER Use: IRRIGATION 04/01 to 10/31 Total Diversion: 0.03 CFS Date Filed: 09-14-2022 Place Of Use: IRRIGATION T56N R05W S24 SENE Total Acres: 1 Permits will be subject to all prior water rights. For additional information concerning the property location, contact the Northern office at (208)762-2800; or for a full description of the right(s), please see https://idwr.idaho.gov/apps/ExtSearch/WRApplicationResults/. Protests may be submitted based on the criteria of Idaho Code § 42-203A. Any protest against the approval of this application must be filed with the Director, Dept. of Water Resources, Northern Region, 7600 N MINERAL DR STE 100, COEUR D ALENE ID 83815-7763 together with a protest fee of $25.00 for each application on or before 11/7/2022. The protestant must also send a copy of the protest to the applicant. GARY SPACKMAN, Director Legal#4625 AD#566817 October 19, 26, 2022.
Annual poster contest is underway
The annual Smokey Bear/Woodsy Owl poster contest is underway in West Bonner County for its first through fifth graders. Students can easily participate with their teachers or home schoolers can pick up entries at the West Bonner County Library in Priest River. Call 208-443-2516 or email paunan@idl.idaho.gov and entry forms and rules will be provided.
SHS caps regular season with strong meet
Sandpoint High School swim team continued its strong season on Saturday at their latest meet at the KROC Center in Coeur d’Alene. The combined men’s and women’s teams swept the competition from Timberlake, Lakeland, Wallace, and Post Falls, with the men only falling to Lakeland. Many spectacular swims showcased the team’s versatility, endurance and speed. This meet concluded the regular swimming season, with the team now looking forward to districts and then the Idaho state championship.
Fundraiser gives a sneak peek at the Sled Hill
SANDPOINT – Kaniksu Land Trust is raising funds to purchase the historic community skiing and sledding hill on West Pine Street. The property was recently bought by friends of KLT in order to secure it for the trust. KLT’s fundraising goal is $2.1 million, which includes the cost of purchase and making the property suitable for public access. The project has already received tremendous support from the community, and the current balance to raise stands at $750,000. KLT has until November 2023 to purchase the land.
Bulldogs boys claim regional XC title
LEWISTON — A host of Bulldogs qualified for state and the Sandpoint boys claimed a regional title in the 4A Region 1 meet. Nathan Roche, who finished first; Daniel Ricks, who finished second; and Slate Fragoso, who finished fourth; all qualified for state on the boys team. On the girls team, Maren Davidson finished in first to qualify for state. Also qualifying were Ara Clark, who finished fourth, and Lily Richardson, who finished sixth.
Feds: Marina permit remains suspended
TRESTLE CREEK — Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said a permit for the Idaho Club’s proposed Trestle Creek development will remain suspended. The area contains critical kokanee and bull trout habitat. “No work may occur in reliance on the 2019 permit,” Kelly Urabanek, regulatory division...
Vandals tag Herndon signs
SANDPOINT — Over the weekend, five of Scott Herndon’s campaign signs were spray-painted with orange swastikas. After the initial cleanup, two of the signs were hit again with black paint. Complaints have been filed in connection with the incidents with the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, Herndon said in...
