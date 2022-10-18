Read full article on original website
Kendrick Lamar Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of ‘good kid, m.A.A.d. city’ in a Crochet Vest and Black Sneakers in Paris
On the tail end of his “The Big Stepper’s” concert in Paris in honor of the 10th anniversary of “good kid, m.A.A.d. city,” rap megastar Kendrick Lamar posed for a colorful outfit pic, posting the snapshot to his Instagram today. Lamar, who shouted out the triple-platinum album in his caption, was styled in a vibrant vest and lace up footwear. Posed up on the sidewalk, the Californian wore a crisp white button up shirt that he left untucked and a delicate crochet green and white mini vest on top. On bottom, the lyricist sported baggy parachute pants with a wide oversized...
