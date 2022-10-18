Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this monthKristen WaltersJohnson City, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan Pfeifer
International Day of the Nacho
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – October 21st is International Day of the Nacho. Whether at your favorite local spot, or at home, the day is more than an excuse to eat nachos. There’s a history involved. WHCU’s Mathew Adams hit several local eateries and spoke with an established food blogger about the crunch Tex-Mex snack.
Tompkins County to mothball historic house, as sale talks stall
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are considering selling a historic house. The county owns the red home on North Tioga Street in Ithaca. Legislator Lee Shurtleff says the surrounding property is too valuable to sell. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black adds the property could be used for...
Cortland delays vote on Main Street smoking ban
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Cortland, a planned vote this week on a proposed smoking ban on Main Street had to be delayed because of absences on the Common Council. Mayor Scott Steve says a public hearing was held as scheduled, and the feedback he heard was mixed. The...
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
Talks continue about center of government building in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County officials are considering building a center of government in Ithaca. Legislator Mike Lane is concerned with the price. He says it would cost over $20 million. He suggests new offices would be nice, but says the current facilities are fine for now. Discussions...
Death reported in Ithaca gorge
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a gorge death in Ithaca. Authorities from the Cayuga Heights Fire Department confirmed that a victim was pulled from Renwick Gorge in Cayuga Heights around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. This is a developing story.
Village of Dryden considers dog park
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A dog park may be coming to Dryden. Officials are discussing potential land for the park. Village Trustee Jason Dickinson tells WHCU an independent group would need to pay for a fence. Those talks are ongoing. Nearby in Danby, officials recently revised rules for controlling...
Tioga County readies Lead Poisoning Prevention Week
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Next week is Lead Poisoning Prevention Week in Tioga County. Officials say lead poisoning can cause stunted physical and mental growth, and problems with behavior. They say all one and two-year-olds should get tested. Over the past three years, the county has provided health services...
Homeowners, renters to benefit from Home Energy Assistance Program
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Home Energy Assistance Program is about to open in Tompkins County. The program offers help with heating costs and furnace repairs for income-eligible households. Tompkins County Office for the Aging Director Lisa Monroe says older people are concerned with prices heading into the winter.
Public hearing approaches for Cortland County’s 2023 budget proposal
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a chance to weigh in on Cortland County’s proposed budget for next year. The total budget is about $152 million. It includes $100,000 for a dock at Dwyer Park, and $250,000 for a new elevator at the Cortland County Courthouse. A public...
Freeville man arrested for Ithaca assault
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The suspect in an Ithaca assault is arrested. 32-year-old Tyler Morris, of Freeville, was arrested yesterday for the crime. Morris allegedly attacked a person on the afternoon of September 6th at a TCAT bus stop, unprovoked, sending that person to a trauma center. Morris is charged with felony assault. He was remanded to Tompkins County Jail with $2500 cash bail. He’ll return to Ithaca City Court on the 25th.
Homeless Cortland man faces three felonies
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three felonies for a homeless man in Cortland County. Authorities responded to a reported robbery assault at an apartment building on Homer Avenue on October 12th. The landlord claimed three people were trespassing in a vacant apartment and attacked him when he confronted them, stealing his necklace and cell phone in the process. Robert Scott was arrested by Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies yesterday in Cuyler and turned over to Cortland City Police. He is charged with felony robbery, assault, and grand larceny. Authorities say the assault charge is a felony because the victim was older than 65 and Scott is more than ten years younger. He was sent to Cortland County Jail and will appear in court on November 13th. Two other individuals were charged with misdemeanor trespassing.
Alleged unlawful ATM withdrawals leads to arrest of Cortland County man
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cincinnatus man facing a felony charge in the City of Cortland. Cortland City Police investigated a reported pair of thefts that occurred on September 8th and September 17th. They say 36-year-old Brian Tuning allegedly withdrew money from a person’s bank account twice without their knowledge. The investigation revealed that the two were in a relationship at the time of the withdrawals. He faces charges of felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor petit larceny in Cortland City Court on November 23rd.
