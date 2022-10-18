Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Oct. 21, 2022
If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
idaho.gov
Elk carcass left to waste in St. Maries dumpster
Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about an elk being left to waste in St. Maries. The skinned elk was discarded in the dumpsters on the St. Maries River Road on Oct. 19 before 3 p.m. The head and two front quarters were removed, leaving the hindquarters, backstraps and tenderloins to waste. It is believed the elk was shot once in the chest cavity and once in the hind leg.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Create hosting an evening of international music
Create Art Center in Newport has the privilege of hosting guitarist Dr. Paul Grove, Ph.D, in concert on Friday, Oct. 21. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. Grove, a professor at Gonzaga University, will provide diverse guitar music from around the world. "Music from all over" arises from the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Man sentenced in teen’s fentanyl death
SANDPOINT — A Cusick, Wash., was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for selling the pill that led to the death of a Sandpoint teen in 2020. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Antoinne James Holmes, 23, to 151 months in prison and ordered that he pay $3,270 in restitution. Holmes, upon completion of his prison time, was also ordered to serve an additional three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said in announcing the sentence.
No, Idaho Gov. Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County. The confusion came from a social media post linking the governor to the arrest based on information from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office online jail roster. KREM 2 confirmed with Gov. Little's office...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Ronnie ‘Ron’ Joe Conn, 63
Ronnie “Ron” Joe Conn, 63, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at his home in Hope, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Family and friends are invited to sign Ron’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements are under...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for October, 19 2022
LEGAL NOTICE The following application(s) have been filed to appropriate the public waters of the State of Idaho: 97-8748 SCOTT RALPH 14101 E BURNETT RD SPOKANE, WA 99217-8802 Point of Diversion NWSE S32 T56N R04W BONNER County Source PEND OREILLE RIVER Tributary COLUMBIA RIVER Use: IRRIGATION 4 /1 to 10/31 0.1 CFS Use: STOCKWATER 01/1 to 12/31 0.02 CFS Total Diversion: 0.12 CFS Date Filed: 09-26-2022 Place Of Use: IRRIGATION,STOCKWATER T56N R04W S32 L6(NWSE),L5(SESE),L6(NWSE),L5(SWSE),SWSE,SESE,NWSE Total Acres: 3.4 97-8818 CARLOS F LANDA PO BOX 22 SPOKANE, WA 99210-0022 Point of Diversion SESW S25 T60N R05W BONNER County Source GROUND WATER Use: DOMESTIC 1 /1 to 12/31 Total Diversion: 0.08 CFS Date Filed: 06-17-2022 Place Of Use: DOMESTIC T60N R05W S25 SESW 97-9572 MICHAEL KREAGER 406 WEST SETTLEMENT RD PRIEST RIVER, ID 83856-9792 Point of Diversion SENE S24 T56N R05W BONNER County Source PRIEST RIVER Tributary PEND OREILLE RIVER Use: IRRIGATION 04/01 to 10/31 Total Diversion: 0.03 CFS Date Filed: 09-14-2022 Place Of Use: IRRIGATION T56N R05W S24 SENE Total Acres: 1 Permits will be subject to all prior water rights. For additional information concerning the property location, contact the Northern office at (208)762-2800; or for a full description of the right(s), please see https://idwr.idaho.gov/apps/ExtSearch/WRApplicationResults/. Protests may be submitted based on the criteria of Idaho Code § 42-203A. Any protest against the approval of this application must be filed with the Director, Dept. of Water Resources, Northern Region, 7600 N MINERAL DR STE 100, COEUR D ALENE ID 83815-7763 together with a protest fee of $25.00 for each application on or before 11/7/2022. The protestant must also send a copy of the protest to the applicant. GARY SPACKMAN, Director Legal#4625 AD#566817 October 19, 26, 2022.
Idaho Fish and Game seeking information about an elk left to waste
ST MARIES, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about an elk being left to waste in a dumpster in the town of St. Maries. The elk was left in the dumpsters on the St. Maries River Road on Oct. 19 just before 3 p.m., according to a news release from Wildlife Technician, Mark Maret.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandemonium Lite making return to The Library
Did you get a chance to check out Sandemonium Lite at the library earlier this year?. In case you missed it, Sandemonium will be returning to the library on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 12-4 p.m. Bring your best cosplay and meet up with other members of the community to celebrate everything nerd. Anime, fantasy, sci-fi, role playing games, video games and trading card games - you name it, it will be here!
Bonner County Daily Bee
Event celebrates Cocolalla history, memories
Come to the old Cocolalla Schoolhouse for this year's Cocolalla History Day. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the schoolhouse, 4296 Cocolalla Loop, near the south end and Cocolalla Cowboy Church. It's a chance to look through the displays of historical photographs, news...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Carolyn M. Carrier, 81
Carolyn M. Carrier, 81, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Carolyn’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Local public defender makes short list for district judge
SANDPOINT — Last Thursday, the Idaho Judicial Council interviewed five candidates to fill Judge Barbara Buchanan’s post when she retires next January. Buchanan announced this summery that she plans to retire Jan. 30,2023, after serving 10 years as an Idaho district judge and a lifetime in the legal system.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County Calendar - Oct. 21, 2022
Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. Devon Wade: pop and classic country music; 6:30 p.m. MickDuff's Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 220 Cedar St. Hillstomp: opening act is Justyn Priest; 7 p.m., Eichardt's, 212 Cedar...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Preliminary hearing waived in arson case
SANDPOINT — A Bonner County man was bound over in district court on Thursday to face charges he set a series of wildfires this summer. Ryan Nathaniel Greene, 23, was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Thursday but instead will be heading directly to an arraignment hearing at the end of the month on Oct. 31.
inlander.com
Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns
We were so naive back in 2018. That's when city officials thought the bridge behind City Hall connecting Riverfront Park with Kendall Yards, and a crucial link in the Centennial Trail, would be complete as soon as early 2020. Well, the Post Street Bridge is still not done. To start with, price spikes in steel and lumber delayed the start of the project until early 2020 — and then the COVID pandemic hit, hobbling development for another six months. And once contractors really started to root around to fix it, they learned that the problems with the bridge were far worse than they'd anticipated. "Remember it's over 100 years old," says city Public Works Director Marlene Feist. "Some of it we couldn't tell until we took the lid off." Finally, add a disagreement between the city and Kuney Construction over the order of construction, a fight that landed them in a dispute resolution process. The agreed-upon compromise was adopted by the City Council earlier this year. For now, Feist says the bridge is anticipated to be completed next fall, more than four years after it was first closed to automotive traffic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
‘We will move you’: New ID badging could force people out of Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — New measures are coming to Camp Hope to keep tabs on the people living there. ID badges specific to people living at Camp Hope are now being issued. People have to sign up for a badge and commit to new rules or could be forced off the site, and time is running out for people to get...
'Keeping a level head is how you survive in this world' | Airway Heights couple survives robbery at gunpoint
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A man with 28 felony convictions is once again behind bars. Sheriff deputies say 44-year-old Brian Gorder robbed an Airway Heights couple inside their home near 2200 N Craig Road at gunpoint. 57-year-old Tina Stiles said the armed man was inside her house for nearly...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Youth killed, brother injured in logging accident
NEWPORT — A 6-year-old died in a logging accident Saturday and his 27-year-old brother was seriously injured, Pend Oreille County officials said. Chris Bell, 27, was logging near the Wasington-Idaho border in Pend Oreille County, Wash., when he saw a part of a tree trunk rolling toward his younger brother Noah, 6. Chris sprinted over in an effort to save Noah, but Noah was struck by the tree and Chris ended up pinned under the tree. Chris' father Gene had to tow the log off of Chris with his truck before taking both to the hospital.
Washington wildlife managers remove Smackout wolf, find another calf killed
(The Center Square) – The Department of Fish and Wildlife found a dead calf two days after lethally removing a yearling female wolf from the Smackout pack. However, officials determined the depredation had occurred prior to the state-sanctioned hunt and was not a sign of renewed attacks. WDFW has...
Ox burned in Williams Lake Fire returns to local farm for recovery
CHENEY, Wash. — Sullivan Family Farms is welcoming back one of its favorite animals. They will be celebrating the return of Sprite the ox, who was recovering from the Williams Lake Fire that burned near Cheney in July. “We were in awe of the support of our community as we rallied around Sprite and did everything we could to help...
