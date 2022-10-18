Read full article on original website
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Back positive change, vote for Steve Johnson
Let’s talk property taxes. Candidates support lower property taxes - the county tax that ensures local services – like roads and sewers. What drives those taxes?. Federal dollars – our federal taxes pay a portion of county services. Idaho ranks 20th in benefit received from IRS payments. (bit.ly/3TzJN3J). States receiving less federal money collect more in state and property taxes. Our Bonner County commissioners turned down $11 million in federal infrastructure money. Our federal tax payments didn’t go down, but our property taxes went up.
If You Work In This Industry In Idaho, You’re Severely Underpaid
Nobody likes to find out they're being underpaid. It burns you to the core of your being when you discover there's someone (or in this case, lots of someones) out there doing the exact same job as you, but they're being paid more money for it. That stings. It stings...
In race for Idaho’s treasurer, an accountant returns to challenge the incumbent
Most Idahoans don’t think about the office of Idaho’s state treasurer often — unless controversy arises around management of funds. The treasurer is responsible for receiving, holding and investing billions of dollars of state money and keeping records of those transactions. The treasurer also is responsible for overseeing the state’s credit rating, which helps to […] The post In race for Idaho’s treasurer, an accountant returns to challenge the incumbent appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Post Register
Opinion: Idaho congressional delegation votes against interests of Idahoans
In the American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden last year, $350 billion was set aside for state and local governments to use at their discretion. Idaho received $1.89 billion. Why is Idaho accepting federal funds? Idaho hates anything federal. Gov. Little stated “rejecting the funds is not the right...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Get out the vote and support Steve Johnson
Integrity should be mandatory for a senatorial position in Idaho. Unfortunately, Scott Herndon does not have that trait. Steve Johnson easily fills the need for an honest person for senator. Scott is backed by extremists. Much of his campaign finances have come from many areas other than Idaho. His positions...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Write in Steve Johnson for a free Idaho
A recent letter claimed that only Scott Herndon fully understands this part of Article 1 of our state Constitution: “All political power is inherent in the people. Government is institute for their equal protection and benefit, and they have the right to alter, reform or abolish the same whenever they may deem necessary.”
Idaho officials approve easement to protect working timberlands
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little and other statewide elected officials have approved a northern Idaho conservation easement as part of a program that has protected from development about 156 square miles (400 square kilometers) of private timberland. The Republican governor and other Land Board members on Tuesday...
Inside the orchestrated efforts to support — or oppose — a $410 million education bill in Idaho
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on October 19, 2022 The Legislature’s Sept. 1 special session was a done deal. But that didn’t stop about 650 Idahoans from calling or emailing Gov. Brad Little’s office about his plan to pour state surplus dollars into tax cuts and education spending. A majority of the calls and emails ran […] The post Inside the orchestrated efforts to support — or oppose — a $410 million education bill in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho school districts getting creative to attract substitutes, amid teacher shortage
BOISE, Idaho — Schools across Idaho continue to battle staffing shortages; shortages made more complicated in recent years by the COVID pandemic and increased politics surrounding schools. “When COVID hit us, a lot of the districts really had a struggle with trying to find substitutes, and so, what we...
inlander.com
Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns
We were so naive back in 2018. That's when city officials thought the bridge behind City Hall connecting Riverfront Park with Kendall Yards, and a crucial link in the Centennial Trail, would be complete as soon as early 2020. Well, the Post Street Bridge is still not done. To start with, price spikes in steel and lumber delayed the start of the project until early 2020 — and then the COVID pandemic hit, hobbling development for another six months. And once contractors really started to root around to fix it, they learned that the problems with the bridge were far worse than they'd anticipated. "Remember it's over 100 years old," says city Public Works Director Marlene Feist. "Some of it we couldn't tell until we took the lid off." Finally, add a disagreement between the city and Kuney Construction over the order of construction, a fight that landed them in a dispute resolution process. The agreed-upon compromise was adopted by the City Council earlier this year. For now, Feist says the bridge is anticipated to be completed next fall, more than four years after it was first closed to automotive traffic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
Idaho Newspaper Endorses Democrat and Nobody Notices
If a tree falls in the forest and there’s nobody there to hear it, does it make a sound? Newspapers are so archaic it’s like talking about stone tablets. This morning I saw a headline from the Idaho Statesman, a paper in the bankrupt McClatchy chain. If you do hear a sound, it’s the circling of a drain!
Bonner County Daily Bee
Local public defender makes short list for district judge
SANDPOINT — Last Thursday, the Idaho Judicial Council interviewed five candidates to fill Judge Barbara Buchanan’s post when she retires next January. Buchanan announced this summery that she plans to retire Jan. 30,2023, after serving 10 years as an Idaho district judge and a lifetime in the legal system.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for October, 19 2022
LEGAL NOTICE The following application(s) have been filed to appropriate the public waters of the State of Idaho: 97-8748 SCOTT RALPH 14101 E BURNETT RD SPOKANE, WA 99217-8802 Point of Diversion NWSE S32 T56N R04W BONNER County Source PEND OREILLE RIVER Tributary COLUMBIA RIVER Use: IRRIGATION 4 /1 to 10/31 0.1 CFS Use: STOCKWATER 01/1 to 12/31 0.02 CFS Total Diversion: 0.12 CFS Date Filed: 09-26-2022 Place Of Use: IRRIGATION,STOCKWATER T56N R04W S32 L6(NWSE),L5(SESE),L6(NWSE),L5(SWSE),SWSE,SESE,NWSE Total Acres: 3.4 97-8818 CARLOS F LANDA PO BOX 22 SPOKANE, WA 99210-0022 Point of Diversion SESW S25 T60N R05W BONNER County Source GROUND WATER Use: DOMESTIC 1 /1 to 12/31 Total Diversion: 0.08 CFS Date Filed: 06-17-2022 Place Of Use: DOMESTIC T60N R05W S25 SESW 97-9572 MICHAEL KREAGER 406 WEST SETTLEMENT RD PRIEST RIVER, ID 83856-9792 Point of Diversion SENE S24 T56N R05W BONNER County Source PRIEST RIVER Tributary PEND OREILLE RIVER Use: IRRIGATION 04/01 to 10/31 Total Diversion: 0.03 CFS Date Filed: 09-14-2022 Place Of Use: IRRIGATION T56N R05W S24 SENE Total Acres: 1 Permits will be subject to all prior water rights. For additional information concerning the property location, contact the Northern office at (208)762-2800; or for a full description of the right(s), please see https://idwr.idaho.gov/apps/ExtSearch/WRApplicationResults/. Protests may be submitted based on the criteria of Idaho Code § 42-203A. Any protest against the approval of this application must be filed with the Director, Dept. of Water Resources, Northern Region, 7600 N MINERAL DR STE 100, COEUR D ALENE ID 83815-7763 together with a protest fee of $25.00 for each application on or before 11/7/2022. The protestant must also send a copy of the protest to the applicant. GARY SPACKMAN, Director Legal#4625 AD#566817 October 19, 26, 2022.
Why Idaho is Dropping the Ball in Politics Compared to Other States
It may still be a few weeks away until voting day, but early voting is now open and politics, as they usually are, are a hot topic around this time of year. Many are doing their due diligence to learn more about candidates, while others complain about whichever is not a part of their party or complain about every single one and that they are all bad. As the voting season is fast approaching and campaign ads are taking over our radios, televisions, and Facebook, it is fair to wonder how engaged all of us are in politics this time of year, and how many of us don't care. How does Idaho compare to the rest of the United States?
Bonner County Daily Bee
Steve Johnson needs your vote
In May, Scott Herndon won the primary election for the Idaho Senate in District 1 by spreading lies and falsehoods about his opponent, incumbent Jim Woodward, an honest, decent man with deep roots in this community who worked tirelessly as our state senator. Steve Johnson, another candidate with deep roots...
Post Register
'Greater Idaho' movement: redraw border between OR and ID
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 'Greater Idaho' Movement is gaining more traction in Eastern Oregon as the group pushes to have the border between Idaho and Oregon redrawn. Residents in Eastern Oregon have been joining the 'Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho' group in increasing numbers as some see the benefits of joining Idaho's lower tax rates, better economy, less regulation on businesses, and drug and crime laws that are enforced, as more and more appealing.
Bill prohibiting public drag performances to be introduced in upcoming Idaho legislative session
A bill that would ban drag performances in all public venues will be introduced in the first days of the next session of the Idaho Legislature in January, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti told the Idaho Capital Sun. Conzatti and other conservative activists around Idaho and across the country have protested against events […] The post Bill prohibiting public drag performances to be introduced in upcoming Idaho legislative session appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Carolyn M. Carrier, 81
Carolyn M. Carrier, 81, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Carolyn’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.
Popular Winter Destination Opens Hundreds of Jobs in Idaho
We don't have to tell you that things are a little "extra" out there right now. Whether it's the cost of gas prices from coast to coast, the surge in grocery costs, or simply the rhetoric between political parties and neighbors-- things feel tense. While all of this is going...
Comments / 0