Read full article on original website
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Oct. 21, 2022
If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Carolyn M. Carrier, 81
Carolyn M. Carrier, 81, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Carolyn’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County Calendar - Oct. 21, 2022
Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. Devon Wade: pop and classic country music; 6:30 p.m. MickDuff's Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 220 Cedar St. Hillstomp: opening act is Justyn Priest; 7 p.m., Eichardt's, 212 Cedar...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Idolina ‘Nina’ Carlson, 81
Idolina “Nina” Carlson, 81, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Sagle, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Nina’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced to prison for involvement in Idaho teenager’s death
COEUR D’ALENE — Antoinne James Holmes, 23, of Cusick, Washington, was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and death, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Holmes to 151 months in...
No, Idaho Gov. Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County. The confusion came from a social media post linking the governor to the arrest based on information from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office online jail roster. KREM 2 confirmed with Gov. Little's office...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Local public defender makes short list for district judge
SANDPOINT — Last Thursday, the Idaho Judicial Council interviewed five candidates to fill Judge Barbara Buchanan’s post when she retires next January. Buchanan announced this summery that she plans to retire Jan. 30,2023, after serving 10 years as an Idaho district judge and a lifetime in the legal system.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Ronnie ‘Ron’ Joe Conn, 63
Ronnie “Ron” Joe Conn, 63, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at his home in Hope, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published later in the Bonner County Daily Bee. Family and friends are invited to sign Ron’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements are under...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs boys claim regional XC title
LEWISTON — A host of Bulldogs qualified for state and the Sandpoint boys claimed a regional title in the 4A Region 1 meet. Nathan Roche, who finished first; Daniel Ricks, who finished second; and Slate Fragoso, who finished fourth; all qualified for state on the boys team. On the girls team, Maren Davidson finished in first to qualify for state. Also qualifying were Ara Clark, who finished fourth, and Lily Richardson, who finished sixth.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for October, 19 2022
LEGAL NOTICE The following application(s) have been filed to appropriate the public waters of the State of Idaho: 97-8748 SCOTT RALPH 14101 E BURNETT RD SPOKANE, WA 99217-8802 Point of Diversion NWSE S32 T56N R04W BONNER County Source PEND OREILLE RIVER Tributary COLUMBIA RIVER Use: IRRIGATION 4 /1 to 10/31 0.1 CFS Use: STOCKWATER 01/1 to 12/31 0.02 CFS Total Diversion: 0.12 CFS Date Filed: 09-26-2022 Place Of Use: IRRIGATION,STOCKWATER T56N R04W S32 L6(NWSE),L5(SESE),L6(NWSE),L5(SWSE),SWSE,SESE,NWSE Total Acres: 3.4 97-8818 CARLOS F LANDA PO BOX 22 SPOKANE, WA 99210-0022 Point of Diversion SESW S25 T60N R05W BONNER County Source GROUND WATER Use: DOMESTIC 1 /1 to 12/31 Total Diversion: 0.08 CFS Date Filed: 06-17-2022 Place Of Use: DOMESTIC T60N R05W S25 SESW 97-9572 MICHAEL KREAGER 406 WEST SETTLEMENT RD PRIEST RIVER, ID 83856-9792 Point of Diversion SENE S24 T56N R05W BONNER County Source PRIEST RIVER Tributary PEND OREILLE RIVER Use: IRRIGATION 04/01 to 10/31 Total Diversion: 0.03 CFS Date Filed: 09-14-2022 Place Of Use: IRRIGATION T56N R05W S24 SENE Total Acres: 1 Permits will be subject to all prior water rights. For additional information concerning the property location, contact the Northern office at (208)762-2800; or for a full description of the right(s), please see https://idwr.idaho.gov/apps/ExtSearch/WRApplicationResults/. Protests may be submitted based on the criteria of Idaho Code § 42-203A. Any protest against the approval of this application must be filed with the Director, Dept. of Water Resources, Northern Region, 7600 N MINERAL DR STE 100, COEUR D ALENE ID 83815-7763 together with a protest fee of $25.00 for each application on or before 11/7/2022. The protestant must also send a copy of the protest to the applicant. GARY SPACKMAN, Director Legal#4625 AD#566817 October 19, 26, 2022.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Event celebrates Cocolalla history, memories
Come to the old Cocolalla Schoolhouse for this year's Cocolalla History Day. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the schoolhouse, 4296 Cocolalla Loop, near the south end and Cocolalla Cowboy Church. It's a chance to look through the displays of historical photographs, news...
Missing woman from Sagle located
SAGLE, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office says 81-year-old Patricia Chase has been located. Chase went missing on Tuesday out of Sagle. Chase has been located and thanked the public for its cooperation. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Preliminary hearing waived in arson case
SANDPOINT — A Bonner County man was bound over in district court on Thursday to face charges he set a series of wildfires this summer. Ryan Nathaniel Greene, 23, was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Thursday but instead will be heading directly to an arraignment hearing at the end of the month on Oct. 31.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Create hosting an evening of international music
Create Art Center in Newport has the privilege of hosting guitarist Dr. Paul Grove, Ph.D, in concert on Friday, Oct. 21. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. Grove, a professor at Gonzaga University, will provide diverse guitar music from around the world. "Music from all over" arises from the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Man sentenced in Sandpoint teen's fentanyl death
SANDPOINT — A Cusick, Wash., man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in the death of a Bonner County teen in 2020. Antoinne James Holmes, 23, of Cusick, Washington, was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison...
Bonner County Daily Bee
VIDEO: Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend
Fall weather arrives Friday with an incoming storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Delvin LeRoy Tucker
Delvin LeRoy Tucker of Newport, Wash., peacefully passed away at his home on Oct. 11, 2022. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are welcome to visit their website at www.shermancampbell.com.
Plan to widen I-90 to go through CDA City Council
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A plan to widen and improve Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls will be outlined at tonight's Coeur d'Alene City Council meeting, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Erika Bowen, project manager with the Idaho Transportation Department, will explain efforts to...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident in Spokane Valley on Tuesday. According to the officials , the crash happened while speeding through a roundabout at Sprague Avenue and Barker Road at around 4:30 a.m. The Sheriff’s office reported that the crash happened when the driver...
inlander.com
Post Secrets: Plus, Biden's plan for $28 billion in Washington debt; and Spokane gets federal money for guns
We were so naive back in 2018. That's when city officials thought the bridge behind City Hall connecting Riverfront Park with Kendall Yards, and a crucial link in the Centennial Trail, would be complete as soon as early 2020. Well, the Post Street Bridge is still not done. To start with, price spikes in steel and lumber delayed the start of the project until early 2020 — and then the COVID pandemic hit, hobbling development for another six months. And once contractors really started to root around to fix it, they learned that the problems with the bridge were far worse than they'd anticipated. "Remember it's over 100 years old," says city Public Works Director Marlene Feist. "Some of it we couldn't tell until we took the lid off." Finally, add a disagreement between the city and Kuney Construction over the order of construction, a fight that landed them in a dispute resolution process. The agreed-upon compromise was adopted by the City Council earlier this year. For now, Feist says the bridge is anticipated to be completed next fall, more than four years after it was first closed to automotive traffic. (DANIEL WALTERS)
Comments / 0