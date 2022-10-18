Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to being dropped from Man Utd squad
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a response to being dropped from the Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea after his antics in the 2-0 Tottenham win.
SB Nation
Cristiano Ronaldo banished from Manchester United first-team ahead of Chelsea game
Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Chelsea this weekend after getting axed from the Manchester United first-team today. The 37-year-old has been banished from first-team training for at least the rest of the week after his strop down the tunnel before the final whistle in last night's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool in Fresh Links with Konrad Laimer
According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool FC have engaged in a fresh round of talks with RB Leipzig for Konrad Laimer. The Reds were linked with the Austrian midfielder as the close of the summer transfer window neared and the team’s need for a midfield addition became more apparent, but Leipzig refused a deal.
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Ex-tennis star Ion Tiriac is worth FOUR TIMES more than Federer and has net worth more than Messi and Ronaldo combined
FORGET Roger Federer, Lionel Messi, and even Cristiano Ronaldo, it's Ion Tiriac who is the most moneyed sports star around today. The Romanian tennis legend, now 83, began his tennis singles career in the 1960s until turning to men's doubles and joining forces with Ilie Nastase. They won the French...
F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton eyes pole position at United States GP
Max Verstappen has already wrapped up his second world title but Red Bull can claim their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for this weekend’s US Grand Prix.Red Bull - who currently have a 165-point lead to Ferrari in second - need to leave Austin, Texas with a lead of at least 147 points to be crowned champions, giving Christian Horner’s team a good chance to seal the double triumph on Sunday.However, the big talking point in the paddock is Red Bull’s “minor overspend” breach of the 2021 budget cap...
SB Nation
Match Report: Double Bunny As Manchester City Women Beat Spurs
Manchester City Women recorded their second win of the season as they beat Spurs at Brisbane Road. A brace by Bunny Shaw and a solo strike from Lauren Hemp secured the blues first three points on the road this season. Manager Gareth Taylor named an unchanged side following last weekend’s...
Real Madrid star Karima Benzema in contention for top award in Dubai
The 34-year-old French international has been nominated in the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards' Best Men's Player of the Year category.
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United
David de Gea - 6 Didn’t really have a lot to do besides the penalty. Went the wrong way. Carried the ball nicely on a few occasions but ran into a cul-de-sac with the same run. Raphael Varane - 8 It was painful viewing. We hope he recovers in...
SB Nation
October 21st-23rd Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Why Erik ten Hag banishing Cristiano Ronaldo is a pivotal moment for Manchester United
The year was 2006. It was the Carling Cup final. Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United were taking on Paul Jewell’s Wigan Athletic. United had started with the front four of Wayne Rooney, Park Ji-Sung, Louis Saha and Cristiano Ronaldo, but some narratives were dominated by the fact that Ruud van Nistelrooy was left on the bench. Others weren’t surprised, as rumours over the past few months had been suggestive of the Dutchman’s keen desire to exit Old Trafford amidst keen interest from Real Madrid.
SB Nation
Everton vs Crystal Palace: The Opposition View | Goodison Park to the rescue again?
After the tough midweek 1-0 loss to Newcastle, the Toffees continue there search for some relief and joy in the midst of a tough stretch of matches where goals have been difficult to come by. Frank Lampard will want to see greater creativity and ingenuity, as well as better finishing, but Crystal Palace will be looking to put up goals against a side that took great joy from the Eagles at the end of last season on the very same pitch they’ll once again play upon on Saturday.
SB Nation
Match Recap: Leicester City 2-0 Leeds United
A quite simply torrid performance had Leeds United fans chanting the name of Marcelo Bielsa at the end of their 2-0 defeat at Leicester City. After a timid and tense opening 15 minutes, Leicester were gifted the opening goal as Roca was robbed of possession in his own third. Praet put the ball across goal toward Barnes at the back post, with only Robin Kock standing between the two. Koch had to intervene, but his efforts to clear were futile as he put the ball into his own net.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Formation Change for “Stability”
Ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Nottingham Forest, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp spoke on how the formation changes of late have assisted Liverpool’s return to form. The Reds go to Nottinghamshire this weekend after keeping two straight clean sheets (with one against title challengers Manchester City). Klopp’s side...
SB Nation
Thursday October 20th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Paris Saint-Germain Féminine vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s Champions League: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
Coming off a 3-1 win against Everton away in the Women’s Super League last weekend, Chelsea travelled to Paris for their first Women’s Champions League match of the season against Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage. Our opponents will most likely prove themselves tough to beat as the team who were only beaten by eventual champions Olympique Lyon in last season’s semi-finals of the continental competition.
Pep Guardiola apologises for Manchester City fans’ chants at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has apologised for chants about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters from Manchester City supporters during their loss to Liverpool
SB Nation
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Emerge Victorious 3-1 vs Brighton
Manchester City 3, Erling Haaland (22’, 43’), Kevin De Bruyne (75’) Brighton 1, Leandro Trossard (53’) Welcome to your quick recap. A fantastic win after a full week of preparation. Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne made it 600 and 601 up for Pep Guardiola as...
SB Nation
Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Chelsea were distinctly second best in the opening 45 minutes, with Manchester United playing with more confidence and more quality. And they probably should’ve taken the lead before half, with Antony wasting a great chance and Kepa saving twice from Marcus Rashford. At the other end, Chelsea had one...
SB Nation
WATCH: Jorginho penalty gives Chelsea the lead against Manchester United
In a largely devoid of chances, Scott McTominay completely forgets what game he is supposed to be playing and wrestles Broja to the ground in the box. The penalty is given, for once!. Jorginho steps up and calmly converts. Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United!
Comments / 0