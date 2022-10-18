Read full article on original website
Girl in custody after Woonsocket High School threat
Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told 12 News a female juvenile was taken into custody for further investigation and charging.
Police seek West Warwick burglary suspect
The department said the man broke into Victoria's Sweets and Bakery on Main Street around 3 a.m. on Oct. 13 and stole money out of the cash register.
Police: Westerly High School temporarily put on lockdown due to hoax call
(WJAR) — Police say Westerly High School was temporarily put on lockdown on Friday after receiving a hoax call about a threat. The Westerly Police Department says a caller reported an active shooter on campus. The school went on lockdown as police responded. The department says all school buildings...
Brockton Man Held on New Assault Charge in Road Rage Case
BROCKTON — A 19-year-old Brockton man allegedly involved in a road rage assault in which two city men were beaten and wounded in September is being held on a new charge of assault with intent to murder. Korey Gallagher-Lee was arrested Monday after turning himself in, and is being...
Road diet underway on Main Avenue in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic changes in the West Bay aim to make for a safer drive along a troubled stretch of roadway. A so-called “road diet” is currently underway in Warwick along a section of Main Avenue (Route 113) between Route 5 and Jefferson Boulevard. RIDOT officials say the move will address chronic issues […]
2 charged following police pursuit spanning several communities
Two 18-year-olds are facing charges in connection with a chase that briefly crossed into Massachusetts and ended with a crash in Lincoln, according to a police report obtained by 12 News.
Man convicted in deadly West Warwick crash gets 7 years
Keith Jensen was found guilty of driving to endanger with death resulting in connection with a head-on crash that happened in May 2019.
Missing Dighton boy found safe, police say
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Dighton police said a missing 14-year-old was found safe Thursday afternoon. Chief Shawn Cronin said the teen was found around 1:30 p.m about a half-mile from his home. Several agencies assisted in the search for the boy. According to police, the 14-year-old was reported missing...
Second suspect charged in shooting death of 15-year-old boy in Dorchester
BOSTON — A Canton man charged in the July shooting death of a 15-year-old boy from Dorchester is scheduled to appear in court Friday. Curtis Ashford was shot on Ellington Street on July 27. He later died at the hospital. Zontre Mack, 19, was arrested Thursday, according to Boson...
BPD Missing Person Alert: 15-Year-Old Keyana Jackson
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Keyana Jackson, 15, who was last seen on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 3:30 PM in the area of 240 Medford Street in Charlestown (Charlestown High School). Jackson is described as a medium build light-skinned black/Hispanic female with curly hair. Jackson was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and black crocs.
2 suspects sought in Garden City car break-in
Police released surveillance images of the two men, saying they made hundreds of dollars worth of purchases after the break-in.
Two from Fall River, one from Worcester arrested in connection with incident where six were shot
After an investigation by the Police Department Detective Bureau, three men have been arrested on warrants in connection with the October 15th incident at 88 Webster Street in Worcester in which six people were shot. On October 19th, warrants were issued for twenty-one-year-old Patriky Sampaio Gomes of Worcester, twenty-year-old Carlos Junio Alves-Silva of Fall River, and eighteen-year-old Luis Fernando Alves-Silva of Fall River. Luis Alves-Silva was arrested in Danbury Ct, while Gomes and Carlos Junio Alves-Silva were arrested in Worcester.
Woman loses control of car, seriously injured in Killingly crash
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is seriously injured after a crash in Killingly on Thursday, police said. According to state police, a car was traveling northbound on I-395 around 8:40 a.m. when the driver lost control of the car and went off the roadway into the right shoulder area, impacting several trees. The driver, […]
Methuen man hospitalized after hit by vehicle on Route 495 in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating after a Methuen man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 495 northbound in Andover Wednesday night. Officials said the 52-year-old was struck at mile marker 94 on Route 495 in Andover at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. First responders rushed the 52-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said he is expected to recover.
School staff threatened after 2nd grader injured with rope around neck, police say
Multiple Taunton Public Schools staff members received threatening and harassing phone calls and social media post in relation to how an elementary school handled an incident where a second-grade student suffered neck burns after a group of students wrapped a rope around her neck in what the school reported to be an accident during a playground game.
Groton man arrested for carrying illegal pipe bombs: Police
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department arrested a man for carrying illegal pipe bombs on Thursday. Police responded to a medical call for a person on Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located suspicious items inside the backpack of the person they were assisting. Police said […]
Taunton Police investigating multiple threats made to Taunton school staff over “rope” incident
TAUNTON — Chief Edward J. Walsh reports that the Taunton Police Department is investigating multiple threatening and harassing phone calls and social media posts that have been made toward Taunton Public Schools staff this week. The threatening messages are in response to the school district’s handling of a recent...
Raynham police looking for missing 16-year-old girl
Colleen Weaver was last seen around 1 a.m. Tuesday at her home in the area of Orchard and King streets.
Massachusetts man has life-threatening injuries after running across Route 495
A Massachusetts man is fighting for his life after serious injuries sustained on Route 495. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Troopers from the State Police-Andover Barracks and specialized units responded to a crash involving a 2006 Toyota Corolla and a pedestrian on Route 495 northbound in Tewksbury. The pedestrian, a 52-year-old male from Methuen, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
East Providence police looking for child involved in parental kidnapping, may be heading to Kentucky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence police are looking for a two-year-old who was taken in a parental kidnapping Thursday. According to police, Jordan McClure, 24, took two-year-old Penelope McClure from her East Providence home following a domestic disturbance. Police said the duo was last seen on a...
