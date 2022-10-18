Read full article on original website
BBC
BBC Cymru Wales with Wales at the World Cup
There is a month to go before the World Cup and Wales' much-anticipated return to the biggest football tournament of all. Wales will be appearing at the finals for only the second time and the first time in 64 years. BBC Cymru Wales will be there every step of the...
Sporting News
Andy Farrell includes six uncapped players in 37-man Ireland squad
Andy Farrell has named six uncapped players in his 37-man Ireland squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series which begins with a November 5 Test match in Dublin versus South Africa. Ciaran Frawley, Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien and Cian Prendergast are the half-dozen rookies included for the three-match series.
SkySports
Rugby World Cup: Marlie Packer's pride at unexpected honour to captain England against South Africa
Marlie Packer has revealed her surprise at being chosen to captain England for the first time against South Africa at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday. The Saracens back row will lead a much-changed Red Roses as they aim to secure top spot in Pool C, with progress to the quarter-finals already assured courtesy of wins over Fiji and France.
BBC
Rugby World Cup: New Zealand 57-0 Scotland - Bryan Easson's side knocked out
Tries: Holmes 2, Leti-l'iga, Hirini, Mikaele-Tu'u, Fitzpatrick, Wickliffe 2, Roos; Cons: Holmes 6. Scotland are out of the Rugby World Cup after a heavy defeat by hosts New Zealand in Whangarei. Renee Holmes, Ayesha Leti-l'iga, Sarah Hirini, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Renee Wickliffe, and Maia Roos all crossed for the...
EXCLUSIVE: Herbie Farnworth trained with Manchester United as a youngster... now the England star has his sights set on Old Trafford and Rugby League World Cup glory
Not for the first time, Herbie Farnworth has Old Trafford in his sights. The England centre is eyeing a visit there on November 19 for the final of the Rugby League World Cup. But there was once a time when Farnworth imagined playing with a different shaped ball at the Theatre of Dreams. ‘When I was really young, I trained with Manchester United,’ the 22-year-old tells Sportsmail.
BBC
Jofra Archer to travel with England Lions to UAE as part of injury comeback
Jofra Archer will travel with the England Lions squad for training in the United Arab Emirates next month as he continues to recover from injury. Bowler Archer, 27, has not played for England since March 2021 because of back and elbow injuries. Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence and 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Cardiff Rugby v Stormers (Sat)
United Rugby Championship: Cardiff Rugby v Stormers. Venue: Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 22 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST. Coverage: Live on S4C and via iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, 23 October, BBC Two Wales and online from 17:50 BST and later on demand.
England’s Lawes a doubt for autumn Tests after withdrawing from camp
Courtney Lawes’ head injury has put the captaincy up for grabs with Owen Farrell and Tom Curry among possible replacements
Gutsy Wallaroos defeat Wales to stampede into World Cup quarter finals
Australia defeated Wales 13-7 to enter final eight of Rugby World Cup, with eight points from Lori Cramer the difference in a grinding victory
Australia and Scotland unite for touching memorial to fallen rugby league player Liam Hampson at World Cup with the Kangaroos and Bravehearts marking minute's silence
While there was plenty to celebrate in the Australian Kangaroos win over Scotland, both teams also took the time to farewell Aussie footy player Liam Hampson who tragically lost his life this week. The Redcliffe Dolphins player was holiday through Europe with NRL players and good friends Alexander 'AJ' Brimson,...
