Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Family of 5 hospitalized after driver hits them outside of crosswalk in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family of five, including three kids, are in the hospital after a driver hit them while jaywalking in Avondale on Thursday night. Firefighters say a mother was carrying a baby in her arms and the father was pushing a double stroller with two kids inside when they were hit near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.
fox10phoenix.com

Man dies after shooting in Phoenix, no arrests made

PHOENIX - A man has died in the hospital after being shot in Phoenix on Friday night. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not identified, died from...
AZFamily

Woman killed after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix

It's day three of Paul's Car Wash and Ian Schwartz is out there all morning long!. Arizona is a battleground state, and that makes it ripe for unwanted callers and texts. Arizona's Family/Highground poll on Sec of State, AG, and state superintendent races. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The survey...
fox10phoenix.com

2 people badly hurt following 2-car crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in north Phoenix. The crash reportedly happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Greenway. Crews were sent to the scene just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash. One of the two drivers involved in the crash needed to be extricated from the vehicle because the car hit an electrical pole.
AZFamily

Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
KOLD-TV

Chandler police cracking down on jaywalking after recent serious accidents

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police are cracking down on pedestrian crashes, ticketing jaywalkers, and distracted drivers by launching an educational enforcement program, which statistics show is working. Car accidents involving pedestrians have sent many to the hospital in the last 24 hours. On Friday, an elderly man was...
KTAR.com

Fire destroys car but Phoenix crews stop flames from taking down house

PHOENIX – A car fire did damage to the exterior of a large home in Phoenix on Sunday night but no one was injured, first responders said. The Phoenix Fire Department said crews were sent to a house near 15th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Moon Mountain around 9:25 p.m. and arrived to see a car burning.
KTAR.com

Police looking for driver after woman dies in Phoenix hit-and-run

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night that left one woman dead. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Street and Bell Road and involved two vehicles and one pedestrian, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect wanted for robbing Phoenix homeowner at gunpoint

PHOENIX - Silent Witness is searching for a suspect after a Phoenix homeowner was robbed at gunpoint near 40th Street and Camelback Road in September. Police say the victim had arrived at home at around 5 p.m. on Sept. 27. When they went inside, the suspect backed a white Honda Pilot SUV into their driveway and entered the house through the front door.
fox10phoenix.com

Pursuit ends on I-10 in Chandler after car spiked, grappled

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two suspects who tried to get away from Arizona troopers are now in custody after a pursuit that ended in Chandler. The Interstate 10 westbound off-ramp was closed at Wild Horse Pass on Oct. 18 after a car was spiked and grappled there. According to the Arizona...
