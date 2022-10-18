Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Man in extremely critical condition after being hit by car near 56th Street and Thomas Road
PHOENIX — A man is in extremely critical condition after a crash near the Phoenix-Scottsdale border Friday morning. The collision occurred near 56th Street and Thomas Road. Phoenix police say a vehicle struck a man, only described as elderly, in the area, causing the victim to suffer serious injuries.
Man dead after shooting near 16th Street and McDowell Road
A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning near 16th Street and McDowell Road in central Phoenix.
Two construction workers hospitalized after 60-foot fall in Phoenix
Two male construction workers are in the hospital after a 60-foot fall from a tilt slab while working Tuesday morning.
Two dead after crash involving a car and motorcycle in Peoria
Two people are dead after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle near Lake Pleasant Parkway and State Route 74 in Peoria.
AZFamily
Family of 5 hospitalized after driver hits them outside of crosswalk in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family of five, including three kids, are in the hospital after a driver hit them while jaywalking in Avondale on Thursday night. Firefighters say a mother was carrying a baby in her arms and the father was pushing a double stroller with two kids inside when they were hit near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after shooting in Phoenix, no arrests made
PHOENIX - A man has died in the hospital after being shot in Phoenix on Friday night. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not identified, died from...
AZFamily
Woman killed after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix
Woman killed after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix
fox10phoenix.com
2 people badly hurt following 2-car crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in north Phoenix. The crash reportedly happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Greenway. Crews were sent to the scene just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash. One of the two drivers involved in the crash needed to be extricated from the vehicle because the car hit an electrical pole.
AZFamily
Caught on camera: Man with hammer attacks another man on light rail in Phoenix
Caught on camera: Man with hammer attacks another man on light rail in Phoenix
AZFamily
Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
KOLD-TV
Chandler police cracking down on jaywalking after recent serious accidents
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police are cracking down on pedestrian crashes, ticketing jaywalkers, and distracted drivers by launching an educational enforcement program, which statistics show is working. Car accidents involving pedestrians have sent many to the hospital in the last 24 hours. On Friday, an elderly man was...
She moved into her Valley home a week ago. Then she learned there's no guarantee for water come January
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Rio Verde Foothills is running out of time. It's been a year since the City of Scottsdale sent a letter notifying homeowners that they would lose access to the city's water. And there is still no plan in place. Yet homes are still being built...
Toddler dies after being pulled from bathtub in Phoenix
A one-year-old has died after being pulled from a bathtub in Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
KTAR.com
Fire destroys car but Phoenix crews stop flames from taking down house
PHOENIX – A car fire did damage to the exterior of a large home in Phoenix on Sunday night but no one was injured, first responders said. The Phoenix Fire Department said crews were sent to a house near 15th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Moon Mountain around 9:25 p.m. and arrived to see a car burning.
Family intends to sue Phoenix for $10 million after woman's death near Perry Park
PHOENIX — Beatrice X. Johnson somehow brings herself to visit the intersection that changed her life. "It's been really hard for my family," Beatrice told 12News in mid-October. She's been to Phoenix from her home in California a handful of times since April 2022, when her older sister Dorothy...
KTAR.com
Police looking for driver after woman dies in Phoenix hit-and-run
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night that left one woman dead. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Street and Bell Road and involved two vehicles and one pedestrian, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man captured on camera aiming a gun at witnesses in a parking lot
A Phoenix Police K-9 took down a man who was seen on a video riding his bike around a parking lot and aiming a gun at people. We have a video from a witness's perspective.
Pinal County city gives developer approval needed to build new water park
A proposed surf and water park with a hotel district, retail, restaurants and entertainment options is one step closer to being developed in the city of Maricopa just south of the Phoenix metro.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect wanted for robbing Phoenix homeowner at gunpoint
PHOENIX - Silent Witness is searching for a suspect after a Phoenix homeowner was robbed at gunpoint near 40th Street and Camelback Road in September. Police say the victim had arrived at home at around 5 p.m. on Sept. 27. When they went inside, the suspect backed a white Honda Pilot SUV into their driveway and entered the house through the front door.
fox10phoenix.com
Pursuit ends on I-10 in Chandler after car spiked, grappled
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two suspects who tried to get away from Arizona troopers are now in custody after a pursuit that ended in Chandler. The Interstate 10 westbound off-ramp was closed at Wild Horse Pass on Oct. 18 after a car was spiked and grappled there. According to the Arizona...
