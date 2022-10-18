Read full article on original website
smokingmusket.com
The History of the John Denver Bowl: West Virginia vs Texas Tech and Country Roads
If you didn’t know, the battle between the two furthest teams in the Big 12, separated by 1,466 miles of road, a 23 hour road trip or a 7-hour plane ride, involves a fictitious trophy known as the John Denver Trophy. This trophy, introduced back in 2016, is a...
smokingmusket.com
Defense Must Prove Thursday Wasn’t A Fluke
Finally. The collective breath of the West Virginia Mountaineers fanbase breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday evening when the much maligned defense finally stepped up and made some plays. To be sure, the defense was not good. Don’t confuse plays with quality. A team that gives up nearly 600 yards of offense, including over 300 yards of passing to the quarterback before he leaves right after halftime is not good, but what the Mountaineers did do is create HAVOC.
smokingmusket.com
WEST BY POD: Baylor Review and Texas Tech Preview
It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and stress-free college football Saturdays. Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) have a jam-packed episode this week. The gang talks about WVU’s huge “had to have it” win over Baylor (02:19) before recapping the rest of the action from around the Big 12 (21:24). Then the guys talk through the Mountaineers mid-season report card (31:27) and round out the pod by previewing this weekend’s contest with Texas Tech (55:09).
