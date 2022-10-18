ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense Must Prove Thursday Wasn’t A Fluke

Finally. The collective breath of the West Virginia Mountaineers fanbase breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday evening when the much maligned defense finally stepped up and made some plays. To be sure, the defense was not good. Don’t confuse plays with quality. A team that gives up nearly 600 yards of offense, including over 300 yards of passing to the quarterback before he leaves right after halftime is not good, but what the Mountaineers did do is create HAVOC.
WEST BY POD: Baylor Review and Texas Tech Preview

It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and stress-free college football Saturdays. Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) have a jam-packed episode this week. The gang talks about WVU’s huge “had to have it” win over Baylor (02:19) before recapping the rest of the action from around the Big 12 (21:24). Then the guys talk through the Mountaineers mid-season report card (31:27) and round out the pod by previewing this weekend’s contest with Texas Tech (55:09).
