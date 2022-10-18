ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religious affiliation breakdown

Most religious LGBT adults in the U.S. (over 4 million) identify with the Christian faith, whether Protestant, Catholic, or other Christian denominations. Meanwhile, more than 130,000 LGBT American adults are Jewish, over 100,000 are Muslim, and another 100,000 are Mormon. An additional 420,000 are affiliated with another unspecified non-Christian religion.

The Human Rights Campaign has a helpful resource on its website that serves as a guide for understanding the spectrum of positions on LGBTQ+ equality held by various faith traditions. The list includes an explainer on queer inclusion policies and stances among 22 different Christian denominations, four branches of Judaism, as well as Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism, Humanism, and Unitarian Universalism. Teachings from these faiths can range from full inclusion or celebration of LGBTQ+ people and identities to outright condemnation and rejection of same-sex relationships and transgender identities. It also includes a position that lies somewhere in between, such as churches that take a " welcoming but not affirming " stance toward LGBTQ+ congregants.

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

