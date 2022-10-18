Religiosity by race and ethnicity

Black LGBT Americans represent the most religious group out of all races and ethnicities in the LGBT population, with 71% considering themselves highly or moderately religious. Comparatively, only 37.6% of white LGBT Americans identify as religious, making them the least religious of all racial or ethnic groups in the queer community.

These ratios don't vary significantly from those seen in the general population. The Pew Research Center's 2014 Religious Landscape Study shows that 3 in 4 Black Americans and about 3 in 5 Latinos consider religion very important in their lives. Conversely, only about half of white Americans and 36% of Asian Americans feel the same way about the importance of religion.