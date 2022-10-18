ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Religiosity by race and ethnicity

By Stacker
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O3NUC_0idiKdMJ00

Black LGBT Americans represent the most religious group out of all races and ethnicities in the LGBT population, with 71% considering themselves highly or moderately religious. Comparatively, only 37.6% of white LGBT Americans identify as religious, making them the least religious of all racial or ethnic groups in the queer community.

These ratios don't vary significantly from those seen in the general population. The Pew Research Center's 2014 Religious Landscape Study shows that 3 in 4 Black Americans and about 3 in 5 Latinos consider religion very important in their lives. Conversely, only about half of white Americans and 36% of Asian Americans feel the same way about the importance of religion.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

306414979_833359124526663_3188751006974825433_n.jpg

Senate Republican Leader Jack Johnson and four GOP colleagues pledge Friday to ban transgender surgeries for minors. Thousands flocked to Legislative Plaza on Oct. 21 for a rally against transgender surgeries for minors organized by the Nashville-based conservative media group The Daily Wire.
The Herald News

309889468_1839834246349400_242064273529664156_n.jpg

House Republican Leader William Lamberth and six GOP colleagues pledge Friday to ban transgender surgeries when the state legislature reconvenes in January. Thousands flocked to Legislative Plaza on Oct. 21 for a rally against transgender surgeries for minors organized by the Nashville-based conservative media group The Daily Wire.
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy