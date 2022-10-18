ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Only a third of higher education students report having a great university experience

Only a third of students report having a great university experience, this according to the 2022 Connected Customer Report from Salesforce, highlighting insights into the global higher education trends from over 2,600 students and staff. The third edition of this report reveals a new sense of urgency in improving how students feel about their experience. Here is the executive summary of the report and the four key high-level findings:
NYU organic chemistry professor is fired after 82 students sign petition to get rid of him for making the subject 'too hard' - as the leading academic defends his teaching methods and blames quality of intake

A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.
Parents FUME and say 'not all students are equipped to become doctors' after NYU fired organic chemistry professor because his classes were 'too hard' and had to 'lower standards' to keep kids from failing

Parents are responding in anger to the firing of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr., following complaints from students that they received poor grades in his organic chemistry course. 'Because the stakes are so high and not all students are equipped to become doctors sometimes you have to make 'cuts,'' said...
The Best-Ranked School Districts in America

Slide 1 of 51: Though not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution, all children living in the United States have the right to a free, public education - and across the country, there are nearly 50 million K-12 students enrolled in a public school. But while equal access to education is guaranteed, the quality of that education is not. Many school districts across the country are understaffed, underfunded, and underperforming. Meanwhile, there are also school districts that are notable for the opposite reasons. These districts offer students updated facilities, a range of extracurricular activity options, and a dedicated teaching staff, and they have a track record of high graduation rates. (Here is a look at the best private high schools in America.) Using data compiled by Niche, an education research platform, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 best public school districts in America for 2023. Niche ranked school districts based on a weighted index of seven measures, including self-reported standardized test scores, parent and student surveys, extracurricular activities, and indicators of teacher quality. A full description of each measure and its weighting is available here. School districts in the United States are typically funded largely at the local level, and many of the districts on this list are in relatively wealthy areas, with a strong tax base to draw from. In many districts on this list, most households earn over $100,000 a year. (Here is a look at the richest school district in every state.) The majority of districts on this list are located in the Midwest and the Northeast, including 12 in Illinois and 10 in New York. That these districts are concentrated in a handful of states is no coincidence. State governments have considerable leverage over education policy - including levels of investment - and as a result, overall school quality can vary considerably from one state to the next. (Here is a look at how much each state spends on public schools.) Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
RichmondCC grad ready to continue her studies in mortuary science

HAMLET — Getting accepted into the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University was a dream come true for Monasia Kearns. The 2020 Richmond Senior High School graduate enrolled at NC A&T, with the intent to major in pre-med biology. After attending one semester at NC A&T, Kearns’ plans changed. The Ellerbe native withdrew from the university and moved back home.
Universities Are Unprepared For The Next Active Shooter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 17, 2022) – A new study published in University World News [UWN] concludes that most colleges and universities and not prepared for the next active-shooter-on-campus attack, and thus are at a high risk of unnecessary and preventable deaths, injuries, and huge legal liability judgments, especially in the U.S.
Online school put US kids behind. Some adults have regrets.

BOSTON (AP) — As the harmful effects of extended pandemic school closures become more apparent, some educators and parents have regrets. They’re questioning decisions in cities across the U.S. to remain online long after clear evidence emerged that schools weren’t COVID-19 super-spreaders — and months after life-saving adult vaccines became widely available. In Chicago, Marla Williams initially supported the […]
How college in prison is leading professors to rethink how they teach

When it comes to education in prison, policy and research often focus on how it benefits society or improves the life circumstances of those who are serving time. But as I point out in my new edited volume, “Education Behind the Wall: Why and How We Teach College in Prison,” education in prison is doing more than changing the lives of those who have been locked up as punishment for crimes – it is also changing the lives of those doing the teaching. As director of a college program in prisons and as a researcher and professor who teaches in both colleges...
Students complete Mental Health Training

Students were invited to join the Office of Wellness Education to complete Mental Health First Aid Training. A program compared to CPR or First Aid, but instead of focusing on physical health, this training focuses on what to do during mental health challenges and crises. “The purpose is to train...
College enrollment drops 1.1% nationwide, continuing pandemic slide

More dorms are sitting dormant. College enrollment dropped 1.1% in fall 2022, with numbers declining everywhere from posh private universities to public community colleges, according to research published Thursday. Undergraduate enrollment dropped 1.1% and graduate enrollment dropped an even 1% compared to 2021 numbers, the National Student Clearinghouse announced. An...

