Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Only a third of higher education students report having a great university experience
Only a third of students report having a great university experience, this according to the 2022 Connected Customer Report from Salesforce, highlighting insights into the global higher education trends from over 2,600 students and staff. The third edition of this report reveals a new sense of urgency in improving how students feel about their experience. Here is the executive summary of the report and the four key high-level findings:
Opinion: What if Innovation, Not More Teachers, Is the Solution to the Teacher Shortage?
A heated debate is burning about whether the country faces a looming teacher shortage that threatens students’ futures. But both sides of the argument miss a fundamental point: Even if schools could go back to the old approach of a single teacher in front of a class, they should not do so. First, because it […]
NYU organic chemistry professor is fired after 82 students sign petition to get rid of him for making the subject 'too hard' - as the leading academic defends his teaching methods and blames quality of intake
A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.
Parents FUME and say 'not all students are equipped to become doctors' after NYU fired organic chemistry professor because his classes were 'too hard' and had to 'lower standards' to keep kids from failing
Parents are responding in anger to the firing of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr., following complaints from students that they received poor grades in his organic chemistry course. 'Because the stakes are so high and not all students are equipped to become doctors sometimes you have to make 'cuts,'' said...
msn.com
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
When I meet other parents, their first question is usually: "Where do your kids go to school?" There are more "advantaged" schools in our town where attendance supposedly equates to higher test scores, better opportunities, and — as the thinking goes — college success. Slide 1 of 4:...
msn.com
The Best-Ranked School Districts in America
Slide 1 of 51: Though not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution, all children living in the United States have the right to a free, public education - and across the country, there are nearly 50 million K-12 students enrolled in a public school. But while equal access to education is guaranteed, the quality of that education is not. Many school districts across the country are understaffed, underfunded, and underperforming. Meanwhile, there are also school districts that are notable for the opposite reasons. These districts offer students updated facilities, a range of extracurricular activity options, and a dedicated teaching staff, and they have a track record of high graduation rates. (Here is a look at the best private high schools in America.) Using data compiled by Niche, an education research platform, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 best public school districts in America for 2023. Niche ranked school districts based on a weighted index of seven measures, including self-reported standardized test scores, parent and student surveys, extracurricular activities, and indicators of teacher quality. A full description of each measure and its weighting is available here. School districts in the United States are typically funded largely at the local level, and many of the districts on this list are in relatively wealthy areas, with a strong tax base to draw from. In many districts on this list, most households earn over $100,000 a year. (Here is a look at the richest school district in every state.) The majority of districts on this list are located in the Midwest and the Northeast, including 12 in Illinois and 10 in New York. That these districts are concentrated in a handful of states is no coincidence. State governments have considerable leverage over education policy - including levels of investment - and as a result, overall school quality can vary considerably from one state to the next. (Here is a look at how much each state spends on public schools.) Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
CNBC
These are the 10 best colleges in the U.S.—and there isn't one public school on the list
The U.S. News released its annual ranking of the best national universities. The list has a mix of schools — including public and private — that offer a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs. It also offers details about the cost of tuition and fees for the...
RichmondCC grad ready to continue her studies in mortuary science
HAMLET — Getting accepted into the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University was a dream come true for Monasia Kearns. The 2020 Richmond Senior High School graduate enrolled at NC A&T, with the intent to major in pre-med biology. After attending one semester at NC A&T, Kearns’ plans changed. The Ellerbe native withdrew from the university and moved back home.
College Professors, Tell Us The Ways In Which Students Are Clueless About Being A University Educator
If you are a college professor, there are likely many facets of your job that you've noticed students are totally oblivious to. For example, they might assume that the only hours you work are the ones in which you're teaching classes. Or that being a professor is a position that...
ValueWalk
Universities Are Unprepared For The Next Active Shooter
WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 17, 2022) – A new study published in University World News [UWN] concludes that most colleges and universities and not prepared for the next active-shooter-on-campus attack, and thus are at a high risk of unnecessary and preventable deaths, injuries, and huge legal liability judgments, especially in the U.S.
Online school put US kids behind. Some adults have regrets.
BOSTON (AP) — As the harmful effects of extended pandemic school closures become more apparent, some educators and parents have regrets. They’re questioning decisions in cities across the U.S. to remain online long after clear evidence emerged that schools weren’t COVID-19 super-spreaders — and months after life-saving adult vaccines became widely available. In Chicago, Marla Williams initially supported the […]
5 mistakes parents make in the college application process | College Connection
Parents walk a fine line when it comes to their children and college applications. Getting too involved will earn the title of “helicopter parent” and give your child the impression that you doubt their abilities. Leaving everything to the student and hoping for the best – well that’s quite risky! There are ways...
How college in prison is leading professors to rethink how they teach
When it comes to education in prison, policy and research often focus on how it benefits society or improves the life circumstances of those who are serving time. But as I point out in my new edited volume, “Education Behind the Wall: Why and How We Teach College in Prison,” education in prison is doing more than changing the lives of those who have been locked up as punishment for crimes – it is also changing the lives of those doing the teaching. As director of a college program in prisons and as a researcher and professor who teaches in both colleges...
CNBC
These are the top 10 liberal arts colleges in the U.S. that offer students the best value
The U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the colleges and universities that offer students the best value. This year's list weighs each school's ranking on the overall U.S. News best colleges report, plus the 2021-2022 net cost of attendance at the school for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.
Farm to School Month Highlights Producers’ Impact on School Nutrition
(NAFB) Farmers are having a big impact on child nutrition across the country. October is National Farm to School Month. Diane Pratt-Heavner, director of media relations with the School Nutrition Association, says farmers have played a big part in nutritious school meals for a long time. The Farm to School...
Girl Scouts of the USA Receives Largest Single Donation in Over 100 Years, Thanks to Mackenzie Scott
The record-breaking donation will help make up for lost funding during the pandemic.
wufe967.com
CRT prevalent in American public schools despite claims to contrary, study shows
A new study shows that elements of critical race theory are prevalent in American schools despite claims that the controversial teaching is only promoted at the college level in law degree programs or doesn’t exist at all. The study, conducted by Manhattan Institute policy analyst Zach Goldberg and adjunct...
PSU Collegio
Students complete Mental Health Training
Students were invited to join the Office of Wellness Education to complete Mental Health First Aid Training. A program compared to CPR or First Aid, but instead of focusing on physical health, this training focuses on what to do during mental health challenges and crises. “The purpose is to train...
This California School District Has The Slowest Internet
Stacker put together a list of 10 school districts with the slowest internet in each state.
AOL Corp
College enrollment drops 1.1% nationwide, continuing pandemic slide
More dorms are sitting dormant. College enrollment dropped 1.1% in fall 2022, with numbers declining everywhere from posh private universities to public community colleges, according to research published Thursday. Undergraduate enrollment dropped 1.1% and graduate enrollment dropped an even 1% compared to 2021 numbers, the National Student Clearinghouse announced. An...
Comments / 0