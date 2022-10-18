Read full article on original website
Woman blocked ex-boyfriend online so he brought toolkit and tried to break in, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It took two tries but police say they managed to get a confession after being called to an overnight "loitering and prowling incident." It happened in Delray Beach at about 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. walking erratically within the center of the roadway.
2 Men Killed in Lauderhill Double Shooting: Police
Police are investigating a late-night shooting Wednesday in Lauderhill that left two men dead. Lauderhill Police said officers responded to the 5800 block of Blueberry Court just after 9 p.m. regarding a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both men,...
Machete-wielding man caught on several cameras knocking on doors in Lauderhill neighborhood
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Neighbors are concerned about a well-dressed man’s bizarre behavior after he was caught on camera approaching a home with a machete in hand. The guy was even wearing a tie!. Security footage captured the dapper dude, wearing a tucked in dress shirt and tie, walking...
Police investigating Lauderhill shooting that left two dead
Two men died from gunshot wounds in a Lauderhill parking lot Wednesday night, police say. Authorities have not yet identified a motive or suspects. Witnesses saw others involved in the shooting drive off in a vehicle before Lauderhill police arrived at the scene, according to Major Michael Santiago, a spokesperson for the Lauderhill police department. The two men were found “suffering from ...
Police Searching for Man After Suspicious Activity Reported Near Fort Lauderdale School
Police are searching for a man who was reported for a "suspicious incident" outside of a Fort Lauderdale school Thursday morning. Broward County Public Schools said a child reported the incident to officials at Bennett Elementary School, located at 1755 Northeast 14th Street. BCPS said the child was not a student at the school.
94-year-old Broward woman burglarized by lying ‘landscapers,’ police say
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Coconut Creek police are warning residents to be alert after a 94-year-old resident fell victim to a “distraction scam” last Thursday. Police said a man and a woman knocked on the older woman’s door, claiming to be landscapers hired by her homeowners association.
2 people shot on the street in West Palm Beach, another 'detained'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting on the street left two people wounded and West Palm Beach police told CBS12 News a third person has been "detained." Police said it happened at about noon Wednesday, on N. Tamarind Avenue in the area of State and Grant streets.
1 in custody after shots fired in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - One person was in custody after shots were fired late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade during an ongoing police investigation.No one was hurt during the incident, which occurred in the area of NW 77th Avenue and 111th Street, police said.The incident prompted a large police response to the area around 11 p.m. but investigators did not say how many officers were involved."Once there is a police-involved shooting there's a lot of legal procedural stuff that needs to go on," Detective Alvaro Zabeleta said at the scene Wednesday night. "That's why we're not able to provide any specific details...
Lauderhill elementary school placed on lockdown due to police activity
LAUDERHILL -- A South Florida elementary school was placed on lockdown because of nearby police activity, authorities said. BSO said that at approximately 12 p.m., they received a call of shots fired near the 2600 block of Northwest 47th Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes, which is near Castle Hill Elementary School in Lauderhill, where another shots fired call was received. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and Lauderhill police officers responded. Authorities said a perimeter was established, and the elementary school was placed on lockdown as units investigated the incident. Detectives say the area was canvassed, no injuries were reported, and the lockdown was lifted. The investigation continues.
Man, 18, arrested for Miami-Dade murder while out on weapons charge
GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Detectives arrested an 18-year-old man who was out on a weapons charge on Wednesday morning after accusing him of using a “rifle-like firearm” to shoot and kill a victim in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. A ShotSpotter alert detected eight gunshots at about 8:35...
Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen girl, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace late Tuesday night after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Diamante Jean-Phillipe. Police said their investigation revealed that the victim and Jean Phillipe were involved in a verbal dispute, which escalated when he produced a firearm and shot her several times. Phillipe then fled from the scene on foot and was located a short time later in an abandoned residence, police said.Authorities said Phillipe was seen armed with a rifle. He was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered. Phillipe faces one count of second-degree murder with a weapon.
2 people shot in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police said two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after they were shot. The incident happened just after 12 p.m. at North Tamarind Avenue and Adams Street.
Man robs cashier at Publix store
(HOLLYWOOD, FL)–Officials in Hollywood are searching for a suspect who robbed a Publix cashier. The incident occurred at the store at 1700 Sheridan Street on Oct. 18th. Authorities say the suspect who appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, got in a checkout line and pretended to be making a purchase. The suspect, however, demanded cash from the cashier before taking off.
Have you seen this man? Hollywood police officers want to know
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a burglar that Hollywood police officers were asking the public on Wednesday to help them identify. The man appeared to be in his 20s or 30s and he was wearing blue shorts, black and gray shoes, and a green hooded jacket on Tuesday, according to Deanna Bettineschi, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department.
Body Found On North Broward Street, Cops Seeks Tips
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips concerning a body found on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. This is the statement issued by the agency Thursday morning: “A man was found unresponsive in the roadway and died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
New York woman back in Broward to face charge in murder of Tamarac woman
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities extradited a New York woman back to Broward County to face a first-degree murder charge in the July killing of Kayla Hodgson. The 23-year-old was slain in her Tamarac apartment in the afternoon hours of July 13, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
'The gun just went off': Man arrested for robbery-turned-murder in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — For more than 10 months, the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in West Palm Beach remained a mystery. With the help of witnesses, surveillance-camera footage and cellular data, West Palm Beach police now believe they know who fired the fatal shot. Cemari Daniels, 20, of Riviera Beach, is facing a second-degree murder...
Father Guns Down 5-Year-Old Child's Mother While The Group Was In The Car Together, Police Say
A little girl was in the car when her father gunned down her mother in Florida, Radar has learned.According to an arrest report released Oct. 18, a relative of the 5-year-old girl told officers that the child was in the car when Oscar Edmundo Marin allegedly shot the girl's mother in the neck and head several times in Davie, Florida.An affidavit states that Marin confessed to his brother, who's a 911 dispatcher, and a Davie Police Department detective, about killing the woman. DPD Detective Johnnie Bennett signed the affidavit.Police arrested Marin, who they say shot the woman seven times. Marin,...
‘Ain't Nobody Gonna Mess With My Homeboy': Fort Lauderdale Gunman Arrested After Two Men Killed
Two men were shot dead and a crowd of witnesses scattered when a 29-year-old man opened fire in a picnic table pavilion in Fort Lauderdale, police said. Keith Allen Owens was identified by three of those witnesses as the gunman who fired up to six shots at another man suspected of beating up Owens' friend. A second man was also hit and he died after running about 200 feet from the pavilion, investigators said.
Target date set for return of MSD belongings frozen in time at crime scene
PARKLAND - Except for the chain link fence and vines growing on the wall, everything is just as it was on February 14, 2018, at the 1200 building on the 45-acre Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people died. It was the end of the day in room 1214, the classroom of longtime teacher Ivy Schamis.Schamis taught a popular Holocaust course for juniors and seniors.They were finishing a discussion on the Berlin Olympics when bullets were sprayed into the classroom. Students Helena Ramsay and Nick Dworet were killed. Schamis testified at the Parkland shooter's sentencing trial which ended last week. A...
