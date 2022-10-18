ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

2 Men Killed in Lauderhill Double Shooting: Police

Police are investigating a late-night shooting Wednesday in Lauderhill that left two men dead. Lauderhill Police said officers responded to the 5800 block of Blueberry Court just after 9 p.m. regarding a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both men,...
LAUDERHILL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Police investigating Lauderhill shooting that left two dead

Two men died from gunshot wounds in a Lauderhill parking lot Wednesday night, police say. Authorities have not yet identified a motive or suspects. Witnesses saw others involved in the shooting drive off in a vehicle before Lauderhill police arrived at the scene, according to Major Michael Santiago, a spokesperson for the Lauderhill police department. The two men were found “suffering from ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

1 in custody after shots fired in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - One person was in custody after shots were fired late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade during an ongoing police investigation.No one was hurt during the incident, which occurred in the area of NW 77th Avenue and 111th Street, police said.The incident prompted a large police response to the area around 11 p.m. but investigators did not say how many officers were involved."Once there is a police-involved shooting there's a lot of legal procedural stuff that needs to go on," Detective Alvaro Zabeleta said at the scene Wednesday night. "That's why we're not able to provide any specific details...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Lauderhill elementary school placed on lockdown due to police activity

LAUDERHILL -- A South Florida elementary school was placed on lockdown because of nearby police activity, authorities said.  BSO said that at approximately 12 p.m., they received a call of shots fired near the 2600 block of Northwest 47th Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes, which is near Castle Hill Elementary School in Lauderhill, where another shots fired call was received. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and Lauderhill police officers responded. Authorities said a perimeter was established, and the elementary school was placed on lockdown as units investigated the incident. Detectives say the area was canvassed, no injuries were reported, and the lockdown was lifted. The investigation continues.
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen girl, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace late Tuesday night after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Diamante Jean-Phillipe. Police said their investigation revealed that the victim and Jean Phillipe were involved in a verbal dispute, which escalated when he produced a firearm and shot her several times. Phillipe then fled from the scene on foot and was located a short time later in an abandoned residence, police said.Authorities said Phillipe was seen armed with a rifle.    He was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered.  Phillipe faces one count of second-degree murder with a weapon.        
MIAMI, FL
850wftl.com

Man robs cashier at Publix store

(HOLLYWOOD, FL)–Officials in Hollywood are searching for a suspect who robbed a Publix cashier. The incident occurred at the store at 1700 Sheridan Street on Oct. 18th. Authorities say the suspect who appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, got in a checkout line and pretended to be making a purchase. The suspect, however, demanded cash from the cashier before taking off.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Have you seen this man? Hollywood police officers want to know

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a burglar that Hollywood police officers were asking the public on Wednesday to help them identify. The man appeared to be in his 20s or 30s and he was wearing blue shorts, black and gray shoes, and a green hooded jacket on Tuesday, according to Deanna Bettineschi, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Body Found On North Broward Street, Cops Seeks Tips

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips concerning a body found on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. This is the statement issued by the agency Thursday morning: “A man was found unresponsive in the roadway and died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
RadarOnline

Father Guns Down 5-Year-Old Child's Mother While The Group Was In The Car Together, Police Say

A little girl was in the car when her father gunned down her mother in Florida, Radar has learned.According to an arrest report released Oct. 18, a relative of the 5-year-old girl told officers that the child was in the car when Oscar Edmundo Marin allegedly shot the girl's mother in the neck and head several times in Davie, Florida.An affidavit states that Marin confessed to his brother, who's a 911 dispatcher, and a Davie Police Department detective, about killing the woman. DPD Detective Johnnie Bennett signed the affidavit.Police arrested Marin, who they say shot the woman seven times. Marin,...
DAVIE, FL
NBC Miami

‘Ain't Nobody Gonna Mess With My Homeboy': Fort Lauderdale Gunman Arrested After Two Men Killed

Two men were shot dead and a crowd of witnesses scattered when a 29-year-old man opened fire in a picnic table pavilion in Fort Lauderdale, police said. Keith Allen Owens was identified by three of those witnesses as the gunman who fired up to six shots at another man suspected of beating up Owens' friend. A second man was also hit and he died after running about 200 feet from the pavilion, investigators said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Target date set for return of MSD belongings frozen in time at crime scene

PARKLAND - Except for the chain link fence and vines growing on the wall, everything is just as it was on February 14,  2018, at the 1200 building on the 45-acre Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people died. It was the end of the day in room 1214, the classroom of longtime teacher Ivy Schamis.Schamis taught a popular Holocaust course for juniors and seniors.They were finishing a discussion on the Berlin Olympics when bullets were sprayed into the classroom. Students Helena Ramsay and Nick Dworet were killed. Schamis testified at the Parkland shooter's sentencing trial which ended last week. A...
PARKLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy