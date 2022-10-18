Read full article on original website
Related
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Have You Ever Been On A Minnesota Junk Hunt? Check This One Out!
I was scrolling through Instagram last night during the breaks on Thursday Night Football when I came across this Instagram post from Destination Duluth that gave me pause. It's a billboard for a 'junk hunt', my inner 7-year-old busted a gut laughing just on the title alone, but after I went to their website I just might try to take some time and check it out, if I can.
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota
INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
Ever Been to Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location?’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
lakesarearadio.net
Leave the Lights on to Honor Jacob Wetterling on Saturday
(KNSI) — On October 22nd, 1989, the small town of St. Joseph was shaken to its core when ten-year-old Jacob Wetterling was abducted while riding his bike home from the store. Residents around central Minnesota are asked to leave their porch lights on in memory of Jacob and all...
Locals Claim This Minnesota Hiking Trail Is Haunted
People have always been fascinated by paranormal activity. An IPSOS poll conducted a few years ago revealed nearly half (46%) of Americans do believe in ghosts. Are you a believer or are you skeptical?. If you're on the fence and looking for an "experience" to help shape your opinion you...
kvrr.com
3D virtual walkthrough of Paul Wellstone Memorial released
NEAR EVELETH, Minn. (KVRR) – The family of Minnesota Senator Paul Wellstone launches a 3D virtual tour of his memorial near where his plane crashed. Twelve days before the election in 2002 a plane with Wellstone, his wife Sheila, their daughter Marcia and campaign staffers Tom Lapic, Mary McEvoy and Will McLaughlin crashed while trying to land.
Minnesota DNR Still on the Hunt For Menace Feral Hogs
Recently, state wildlife authorities captured a number of destructive feral hogs in Faribault County, Minnesota. On the afternoon of September 23, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got a call about some animals. The day after the pigs were found, conservation officers captured a few adults and some piglets east of Blue Earth. They turned the animals over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing, according to Southern Minnesota News.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
voiceofalexandria.com
Record fish caught in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
youngfarmers.org
Nick and Amelia Neaton, MN
Sweet Beet Farm is a small, 10-member CSA run by the husband-and-wife team of Nick and Amelia Neaton in Watertown, Minnesota (located 30 minutes west of Minneapolis). Nick and Amelia are in their first year as a full-fledged farm operation and despite no advertising budget and no fancy website, they’ve still managed to get the MN governor’s family as a CSA subscriber along with juggling off-farm jobs and investing their hearts and minds in the growing sustainable agriculture movement in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.
Scammers Are Targeting Minnesota Women With These Apps
Unfortunately, scammers are everywhere and targeting everyone these days. There is one specific scam that is getting a lot of attention because of recently released data that shows the number of victims grew from 467,361 in 2019 to 847,376 last year. The FBI says these people lost nearly $7-billion. There...
Minnesota’s Not The Drunkest State But Close To It
It's always nice to be recognized for your achievements, even if for guzzling the most alcohol. Well, Minnesota didn't make the top 4 drunkest states but we sure are surrounded by a bunch of drunks. 24/7 Wall Street did a survey of drinking habits across this great nation using different...
KEYC
Unexpected fire traveled rapidly on Waseca corn field; close to senior home
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - On Wednesday, farmer Tim Fischer, from Fischer Family Farms, used his combine to chase and diminish an unexpected fire spreading along his own corn field in Waseca. “I had a real eye-opening experience yesterday about how fast a fire can move, even when there’s no wind....
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
Minnesota Town Surrounds Injured Farmer With Help After He Saved A Puppy
There is something special about growing up in a farming community. Farmers know that their lives depend on their crops and their livestock, and rain or shine, the work has to be done. The Frost community here in Minnesota recently came together for a fellow farmer in need after an accident left him unable to get his crops in.
theolafmessenger.com
Minnesota’s accidental legalization breakthrough
“THC Gummies Now Available” read the Marquee outside Ziggy’s for most of August. Initially, I thought the sign must be a joke. To my surprise, inside the store, next to an array of disposable nicotine vapes, sat a variety of THC Edibles with Minnesota-themed names, including ‘Paul Bunyan’s Pucker Watermelon’ and ‘Boundary Waters Bluebeary.’
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
We Asked, You Answered. The Most Popular Frozen Pizza in Central MN Is…
Frozen pizza. It's really come a long way. It used to be that we had about two choices. And neither one of them could even kind of compare to a pizza that you would get from a regular pizzeria. Frozen pizza used to be so gross. I mean seriously. Those pizzas that you can get five for $5. They are still available too... and just consider that you really do get what you pay for in some cases.
Sasquatch 107.7
Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0