NBC Miami
Deerfield Beach Mom Accused of Leaving 3 Kids Home Alone
A child found wandering around a Deerfield Beach apartment complex wearing nothing more than a diaper and T-shirt has resulted in three charges of child neglect against the mother. Gutshani Methelusfils, 30, was re-arrested Monday on the charges that were upgraded from contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a...
WSVN-TV
Machete-wielding man caught on several cameras knocking on doors in Lauderhill neighborhood
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Neighbors are concerned about a well-dressed man’s bizarre behavior after he was caught on camera approaching a home with a machete in hand. The guy was even wearing a tie!. Security footage captured the dapper dude, wearing a tucked in dress shirt and tie, walking...
Police investigating Lauderhill shooting that left two dead
Two men died from gunshot wounds in a Lauderhill parking lot Wednesday night, police say. Authorities have not yet identified a motive or suspects. Witnesses saw others involved in the shooting drive off in a vehicle before Lauderhill police arrived at the scene, according to Major Michael Santiago, a spokesperson for the Lauderhill police department. The two men were found “suffering from ...
Click10.com
94-year-old Broward woman burglarized by lying ‘landscapers,’ police say
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Coconut Creek police are warning residents to be alert after a 94-year-old resident fell victim to a “distraction scam” last Thursday. Police said a man and a woman knocked on the older woman’s door, claiming to be landscapers hired by her homeowners association.
NBC Miami
2 Men Killed in Lauderhill Double Shooting: Police
Police are investigating a late-night shooting Wednesday in Lauderhill that left two men dead. Lauderhill Police said officers responded to the 5800 block of Blueberry Court just after 9 p.m. regarding a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both men,...
Click10.com
Have you seen this man? Hollywood police officers want to know
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a burglar that Hollywood police officers were asking the public on Wednesday to help them identify. The man appeared to be in his 20s or 30s and he was wearing blue shorts, black and gray shoes, and a green hooded jacket on Tuesday, according to Deanna Bettineschi, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department.
850wftl.com
Man robs cashier at Publix store
(HOLLYWOOD, FL)–Officials in Hollywood are searching for a suspect who robbed a Publix cashier. The incident occurred at the store at 1700 Sheridan Street on Oct. 18th. Authorities say the suspect who appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, got in a checkout line and pretended to be making a purchase. The suspect, however, demanded cash from the cashier before taking off.
WSVN-TV
Officials: BSFR paramedic slept through fatal emergency call; probe finds ‘pager anomalies and failures’
COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter-paramedic slept through an emergency call that led to the patient’s death, drawing concerns about the alarm system at a fire rescue station in Cooper City and triggering an investigation that uncovered “anomalies and failures” with an important piece of the first responders’ equipment.
2 people shot in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police said two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after they were shot. The incident happened just after 12 p.m. at North Tamarind Avenue and Adams Street.
Click10.com
Painted pink pigeons rescued from Pembroke Pines park
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two pink pigeons seen roaming around C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines have now been captured and taken to a rescue. The dyed birds were trapped by Palm Beach Parrot & Bird Rescue and have been reunited with a third dyed pigeon that was previously trapped.
'The gun just went off': Man arrested for robbery-turned-murder in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — For more than 10 months, the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in West Palm Beach remained a mystery. With the help of witnesses, surveillance-camera footage and cellular data, West Palm Beach police now believe they know who fired the fatal shot. Cemari Daniels, 20, of Riviera Beach, is facing a second-degree murder...
Lauderhill elementary school placed on lockdown due to police activity
LAUDERHILL -- A South Florida elementary school was placed on lockdown because of nearby police activity, authorities said. BSO said that at approximately 12 p.m., they received a call of shots fired near the 2600 block of Northwest 47th Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes, which is near Castle Hill Elementary School in Lauderhill, where another shots fired call was received. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and Lauderhill police officers responded. Authorities said a perimeter was established, and the elementary school was placed on lockdown as units investigated the incident. Detectives say the area was canvassed, no injuries were reported, and the lockdown was lifted. The investigation continues.
Body Found On North Broward Street, Cops Seeks Tips
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips concerning a body found on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. This is the statement issued by the agency Thursday morning: “A man was found unresponsive in the roadway and died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
New York woman back in Broward to face charge in murder of Tamarac woman
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities extradited a New York woman back to Broward County to face a first-degree murder charge in the July killing of Kayla Hodgson. The 23-year-old was slain in her Tamarac apartment in the afternoon hours of July 13, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
NBC Miami
‘Ain't Nobody Gonna Mess With My Homeboy': Fort Lauderdale Gunman Arrested After Two Men Killed
Two men were shot dead and a crowd of witnesses scattered when a 29-year-old man opened fire in a picnic table pavilion in Fort Lauderdale, police said. Keith Allen Owens was identified by three of those witnesses as the gunman who fired up to six shots at another man suspected of beating up Owens' friend. A second man was also hit and he died after running about 200 feet from the pavilion, investigators said.
Click10.com
Surveillance video captures 2 thieves stealing goat from Davie farm
DAVIE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows the moment a goat was stolen from a farm over the weekend in Davie. The farm owner says this isn’t the first time an animal has been stolen there. This time, it was two individuals who took a loved goat, and now...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes
A pedestrian was killed near the 2600 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes on Sunday, October 16 following a crash. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating the incident that occurred at approximately 9:04 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed Larry Ridley was traveling...
NBC Miami
‘A Child Needs a Home': South Florida Dad Shares Importance of Fostering, Adoption
To Sarah, Deana and James, Joe Rogers is like any other dad. “I drop them off to school every day, work with them on homework. Get them to dinner,” said Rogers, a foster and adoptive parent. Rogers does his regular parent duties, but he went above and beyond when...
WSVN-TV
Attorneys say social media model, seen pleading for help in video, was physically abused, stabbed boyfriend in self-defense
MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released body camera video shows a social media model making a plea for help days before, authorities said, she stabbed her boyfriend to death, and her attorneys said the footage shows she was the victim in this relationship. The footage captured a City of Miami Police...
Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen girl, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace late Tuesday night after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Diamante Jean-Phillipe. Police said their investigation revealed that the victim and Jean Phillipe were involved in a verbal dispute, which escalated when he produced a firearm and shot her several times. Phillipe then fled from the scene on foot and was located a short time later in an abandoned residence, police said.Authorities said Phillipe was seen armed with a rifle. He was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered. Phillipe faces one count of second-degree murder with a weapon.
