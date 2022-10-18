Read full article on original website
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
I had 3 picky eaters. After a year of constant travel, I have none.
After traveling through Latin America for a year, the author shares how her children stopped being picky about food and ate what was available.
