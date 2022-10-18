Read full article on original website
What is Bitcoin hash rate and why is it important?
The hash rate is the computation power that is contributed to a network. A higher hash rate indicates greater security of a network. The hash rate helps the miners in forecasting their profitability. Cryptocurrencies have attracted the interest of several investors in recent years and many new investors are now...
Which insurance stocks can investors look at now?
The average insurance cost has jumped about 14% in the past one year. On average, over 40% drivers said they saw a rise of £38 in the renewal quote in past quarter. Car insurance premiums in the UK are witnessing the biggest yearly rise in the last five years. In central London, the average policy is nearing £1,000 for the first time, hitting motorists with a significant hike in the premium prices.
Why did SNAP stock drop significantly today?
The SNAP stock went down over 30 per cent at market open on Friday, October 21. Its trading volume was over 59 million at the time of writing. The social media company reported its Q3 FY22 earnings results on Friday, before the opening bell. The stock of the social media...
US stocks close the week on a positive note; SNAP, VZ decline
Wall Street ended with sharp gains on Friday, October 21, with all three major indices notching strong weekly gains, as optimism over the third quarter earnings so far has lifted the market spirits. The S&P 500 rose 2.37 per cent to 3,752.75. The Dow Jones was up 2.47 per cent...
Everything You Need To Know About Galileo Exchange’s GELT Token | Kalkine Media
Galileo Exchange claims to provide an unconventional combination of crypto exchange service, blockchain technology and accelerated price dynamics. It uses GELT as its native cryptocurrency token, the price of which is pegged to that of BNB crypto. The introduction of 'Dynamically Connected Indexes' is something unique to Galileo Exchange and its GELT token. In this video, we cover how the exchange works and the features of the GELT token.
5 TSX dividend stocks to explore amid high inflation & recession fears
In Q2 2022, the net earnings for Fortis Inc. were C$ 284 million compared to C$ 253 million in Q2 2021. The total long-term debt of Hydro One Limited was decreased to C$ 13,018 million compared to C$ 13,620 million. On October 20, 2022, the stock price of Waste Connections...
How did these ASX-listed energy penny stocks perform on Friday? | Kalkine Media
The Australian shares opened flat today after Wall Street closed lower overnight trade. However, defying the odds, the energy sector was green, witnessing gains worth 0.17%. The stocks we explore in this segment- Hydrocarbon Dynamics (ASX:HCD), Cauldron Energy (ASX:CXU), Renascor Resources (ASX:RNU).
What is leading Saunders’ (ASX:SND) swift move into FY23?
Saunders delivered an improved financial performance in FY22. The company started FY23 on a solid foundation of a substantial order book of A$193 million. The PlantWeave integration is contributing to the company’s broader capabilities with clients receiving access to industrial automation and cyber security solutions. Saunders expects growth in...
ASX 200 likely to rebound; Wall Street rallies
The Australian share market is expected to rebound on Monday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 95 points or 1.4% higher. The Dow Jones rose 2.5%, the S&P 500 surged 2.4%, and the NASDAQ ended 2.3% higher. The Australian share market is expected to rebound...
Kalkine Media lists five major tech earnings to watch next week
Microsoft will announce its Q1 FY23 earnings results on October 25. Q3 2022 earnings results of Meta will be out on October 26. Net sales of Amazon rose seven per cent YoY in Q2 FY22. The earnings season has taken its pace with several major companies already reporting their earnings....
What has driven Yancoal’s (ASX:YAL) quarterly performance?
Yancoal registered an AU$1.9 million increase in cash position. Run-of-mine coal production during the quarter was 13.2 million tonnes. Since Friday (21 October 2022) morning, the shares are buzzing in the green territory. Shares of Yancoal Australia Limited (ASX:YAL) on Friday (21 October 2022) pushed higher on the ASX. The...
How AMP’s (ASX:AMP) shares are faring after AUM slip
AMP Ltd (ASX: AMP) on Friday released an update on its third-quarter cash flows and assets under management (AUM). The financial services company said in an ASX filing that its AUM fell by AU$3.7 billion from AU$125.1 billion in Q2 of 2022 to AU$121.4 billion during Q3 of 2022. An improvement was seen in the net cash outflows -- AU$1.9 billion in Q3 21 to AU$0.8 billion in Q3.
What is happening with Piedmont Lithium’s (ASX:PLL) shares today?
Piedmont’s shares were trading at 0.85 apiece, down 7.10% on ASX at 12.34 PM AEDT. The company has been selected for a US$141.7 million grant from the US Department of Energy (DOE). Shares of Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL) were trading lower on Friday despite no major price-sensitive news shared by...
How are Allkem’s (ASX:AKE) shares reacting to quarterly update?
Allkem reported a rise in cash on a quarterly basis. The group revenue stood at AU$298 million in the September quarter. Lithium carbonate sales generated a revenue of nearly US$150 million during the quarter. Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) on Friday (21 October 2022) released its quarterly activities report for the period...
How are shares of Australia’s ‘big four’ banks performing today?
CBA, ANZ, NAB, and WBC are among the largest banks in Australia. These banks are categorised based on their assets, market capitalisation, earnings, and customer base. The banking sector in Australia is primarily dominated by four banking institutions – Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA), Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ), National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB), and Westpac Banking Group (ASX:WBC). Hence, these four banking institutions are collectively known as the ‘big four’ banks of Australia.
How are Zip’s (ASX:ZIP) shares trading after quarterly update?
Zip shares were trading at AU$0.65 per share, down 0.77% on ASX today at 1.33 PM AEDT. On 20 October, Zip announced its Q1FY23 results for the three months ending 30 September 2022. The group's quarterly sales rose 19% from the previous year. Zip Co Limited’s (ASX: ZIP) shares were...
ASX 200 closes in red; energy gains, utilities leads losses
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed down today (21 October), losing 49.90 points or 0.74% to end at 6,680.80 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 1.15% and 9.91% over the last 52 weeks. Utilities and A-REIT were the biggest losers, closing 2.11% and 1.51% respectively, while...
Carbonxt (ASX:CG1) seals contract extension until 2030 with largest US customer
Carbonxt (ASX:CG1) has won renewal and extension of its supply contract with Wisconsin Public Service for activate carbon (AC) pellets. The contract, which first commenced in 2016, has been extended until 2030. Carbonxt believes that the contract upgrade provides strong foundation for growth in the US AC pellet market. The...
Why is Mercury NZ (NZX: MCY) in news today?
Mercury NZ revised its FY23 guidance today (21 October). MCY now expects EBITDA to increase by NZ$40 million to NZ$620 million. New Zealand-based renewable energy company Mercury NZ Limited (NZX: MCY) announced today (21 October 2022) that it had revised its FY2023 EBITDA guidance to NZ$620 million, up by NZ$40 million.
What is the future of the Virgin Australia and Alliance Airlines partnership? l Kalkine Media
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission today announced that it is proposing to deny authorisation to extend a Charter Alliance Agreement between Virgin Australia Airlines, Virgin Australia Regional Airlines and Alliance Aviation Services, and Alliance Airlines Pty Ltd. Watch this trending video for more information.
