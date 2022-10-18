ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

SC rapper sentenced to 6 years on gun charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was sentenced to six years in federal prison after earlier pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In November 2019, officers with the Sumter Police Department were aware that Funchess-Johnson, a gang member...
SUMTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy