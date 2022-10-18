Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
SC rapper sentenced to 6 years on gun charge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was sentenced to six years in federal prison after earlier pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In November 2019, officers with the Sumter Police Department were aware that Funchess-Johnson, a gang member...
abcnews4.com
122 mile 'Run for The Fallen' to honor SC military fallen heroes this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolinians are paying tribute to fallen military heroes in a three-day, 122-mile relay run from Friday, October 21st until Sunday, October 23rd. It's South Carolina's fourth annual run to honor service members who died from serving during the war on terror. A relay team...
abcnews4.com
Teenage survivor of 1968 Orangeburg Massacre, Vietnam veteran, dies at 72
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCIV) — Bobby Eaddy, a 17-year-old boy in 1968 who survived a bullet to the chest fired by state police on the South Carolina State University campus during what would become known as the Orangeburg Massacre, has died, SC State announced on Thursday. He was 72 years old.
Comments / 0