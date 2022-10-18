Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kcountry1057.com
Most of Kentucky in moderate drought
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Little or no precipitation fell in Kentucky during the past seven days, so the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor issued on Thursday now shows most of the state in at least the moderate drought category. In the October 20 report, the area of no drought in...
westkentuckystar.com
Field and grass fires have been burning in Graves, McCracken, Calloway Counties
Fire departments and first responders have been dealing with field and brush fires in Graves, McCracken and Calloway Counties. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said the fire is near Sullivan Road between KY HWY 121 and KY HWY 80 West. All county fire departments have been involved in getting it under control.
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Bridge over Green River in western Kentucky demolished
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews blew up the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Green River in Henderson County. U.S. 60 is one of two main roads connecting Henderson and Owensboro. This is the second implosion after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet opened a new bridge in August. The new bridge features a 12-foot driving lane in each direction and two eight-foot emergency shoulders.
lite987whop.com
Red Flag Warning in western Kentucky Thursday
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag Warning for Thursday across the western Kentucky region. The warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, and means that critical fire weather conditions will occur thanks to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures. All of these can contribute an increased risk for wildfires.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Stopping the flow of drugs in Central Kentucky
WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 16 hours ago. WATCH | Kentucky...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Beaver Dam, KY
Beaver Dam is the biggest city in Ohio County, Kentucky, located in the southern part of Hartford. The city gets its name from the Beaver Dam Baptist Church, which predated it for several decades. In 1873, the city of Beaver Dam was formally incorporated as a city, developing into an...
k105.com
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
wevv.com
Headstones found cracked and destroyed after vandalism at Muhlenberg County cemetery
Police are looking for more information surrounding a cemetery vandalism in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Police Department says its investigating a vandalism that happened at the Old Greenville Cemetery. "These pictures were taken in the Old Greenville Cemetery," GPD said in its request for information on Friday. "A lot...
wymt.com
Two fallen K-9 officers receive plaques on Kentucky state monument
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009. On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.
Ky. energy bills likely to go up this winter amid rising fuel prices
Kentucky coal has had a good year. There are more jobs, active mines and tax dollars going back to coal communities. But energy prices are rising too.
whopam.com
Benton man’s body recovered on Kentucky Lake
Foul play is not suspected after a man’s body was recovered from the Jonathan Creek area of Kentucky Lake Friday morning. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner says multiple agencies responded to the report of a body in the water and recovered the body of 50-year old James Collins of Benton.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
wkdzradio.com
Man Revived After Hopkinsville Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was eastbound when it hit a truck in front of it that was stopped at the intersection. The driver of the car was reportedly...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Body of missing Kentucky 4-year-old was wrapped in plastic inside suitcase
A coroner's report has revealed more grisly details about how the body of a missing 4-year-old girl was found. Serenity McKinney's body was found back in February. In a report just received from the Bullitt County Coroner's Office, it says that her body was found decomposing, wrapped in plastic inside of a green suitcase.
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
Kentucky Hunter Who Lost Almost Everything Tags Trophy Buck With a Borrowed Bow
Aaron Watts found his trusty Hoyt RX3 back in December, pounded into the mud and covered by debris. The cams, strings, and limbs were broken beyond repair. At the time, the loss of a compound bow was minuscule in the grand scheme, seeing as how his house and the small town where he lived with his wife and daughter had just been leveled by a massive tornado. But like so many in the Dawson Springs, Kentucky area, Aaron and his family pressed on, making do where they could, eventually settling into some version of a new normal.
whopam.com
Golden Alert remains in effect for missing woman last seen in Hopkinsville
A Golden Alert has been issued for a Monticello woman who was last seen in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says 45-year old Amy Marie Green was last seen September 18 at Pennyroyal Center Genesis West on Burley Avenue. She is a white female with brown hair and she has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A Cadiz man was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Ryan Jones was northbound when he stopped for a traffic light and a vehicle behind him driven by 57-year-old Sherry Curtis, of Hopkinsville, hit his vehicle. Jones was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police searching for missing woman with traumatic brain injury
HOPKINSVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police investigators are searching for a Kentucky woman who has been missing since Monday after she was last seen in Hopkinsville. KSP says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green is from Monticello, Kentucky, which is in Wayne County, but Hopkinsville is her last known location. Troopers...
