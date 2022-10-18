ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, KY

kcountry1057.com

Most of Kentucky in moderate drought

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Little or no precipitation fell in Kentucky during the past seven days, so the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor issued on Thursday now shows most of the state in at least the moderate drought category. In the October 20 report, the area of no drought in...
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week

This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
CALVERT CITY, KY
wdrb.com

VIDEO | Bridge over Green River in western Kentucky demolished

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews blew up the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Green River in Henderson County. U.S. 60 is one of two main roads connecting Henderson and Owensboro. This is the second implosion after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet opened a new bridge in August. The new bridge features a 12-foot driving lane in each direction and two eight-foot emergency shoulders.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Red Flag Warning in western Kentucky Thursday

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag Warning for Thursday across the western Kentucky region. The warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, and means that critical fire weather conditions will occur thanks to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures. All of these can contribute an increased risk for wildfires.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | Stopping the flow of drugs in Central Kentucky

WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 16 hours ago. WATCH | Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Beaver Dam, KY

Beaver Dam is the biggest city in Ohio County, Kentucky, located in the southern part of Hartford. The city gets its name from the Beaver Dam Baptist Church, which predated it for several decades. In 1873, the city of Beaver Dam was formally incorporated as a city, developing into an...
BEAVER DAM, KY
k105.com

Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties

Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two fallen K-9 officers receive plaques on Kentucky state monument

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009. On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.
BELL COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Benton man’s body recovered on Kentucky Lake

Foul play is not suspected after a man’s body was recovered from the Jonathan Creek area of Kentucky Lake Friday morning. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner says multiple agencies responded to the report of a body in the water and recovered the body of 50-year old James Collins of Benton.
BENTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Revived After Hopkinsville Crash

A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was eastbound when it hit a truck in front of it that was stopped at the intersection. The driver of the car was reportedly...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Field & Stream

Kentucky Hunter Who Lost Almost Everything Tags Trophy Buck With a Borrowed Bow

Aaron Watts found his trusty Hoyt RX3 back in December, pounded into the mud and covered by debris. The cams, strings, and limbs were broken beyond repair. At the time, the loss of a compound bow was minuscule in the grand scheme, seeing as how his house and the small town where he lived with his wife and daughter had just been leveled by a massive tornado. But like so many in the Dawson Springs, Kentucky area, Aaron and his family pressed on, making do where they could, eventually settling into some version of a new normal.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
whopam.com

Golden Alert remains in effect for missing woman last seen in Hopkinsville

A Golden Alert has been issued for a Monticello woman who was last seen in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says 45-year old Amy Marie Green was last seen September 18 at Pennyroyal Center Genesis West on Burley Avenue. She is a white female with brown hair and she has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash

A Cadiz man was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Ryan Jones was northbound when he stopped for a traffic light and a vehicle behind him driven by 57-year-old Sherry Curtis, of Hopkinsville, hit his vehicle. Jones was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

