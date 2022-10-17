Read full article on original website
Woman shares her experience as extra in 'Hocus Pocus 2'
SOMERSET, Mass. (WJAR) — A Massachusetts woman is talking about her experience on the set of "Hocus Pocus 2." The new Disney movie was filmed in several locations around Rhode Island. They do so many takes of these things. You are never like, 'Oh that is the one they...
Maternity deserts across Illinois
Champaign IL WCCU — Dozens of counties in Illinois are labeled “Maternity Deserts ' meaning there are no maternal resources in the area. The March of Dimes organization is on a mission to bring awareness to the nationwide issue. The organization put out a report gathering information from 2019 through 2020 that states areas with no access affect up to 6.9 million women and almost 500,000 births across the U.S.
2022 Central Illinois trick-or-treat hours
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Arcola: Trick-or-Treat hours will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Athens: Trick-or-Treat hours will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Auburn: Trick-or-Treat hours will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30,...
Home Rehab Program in Decatur approved
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — More homes in Decatur will be rehabilitated. On Monday, the Decatur City Council passed the Home Rehab Program with the Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity. The council approved up to $250,000 from the American Rescue Plan to be used by the Decatur Area Habitat for...
Wi-Fi now available on buses in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Wi-Fi will now be on Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) buses. The approval came on Monday during the Decatur City Council meeting. Adding wifi to buses will support future technological improvements. There is no timeline for when the wifi will be added. DPTS has plans...
Mountain lion hit and killed on Illinois interstate
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A mountain lion was hit and killed by a vehicle in Illinois on Sunday. It happened on Interstate 88 in Dekalb County, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The mountain lion was taken by the Illinois State Police to the IDNR wildlife...
Comcast boosting internet speeds in central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Some central Illinois Comcast customers will see a boost in their internet speed. The company says thousands of Xfinity households will soon have faster internet. Many of the company's most popular plans will receive the boost. “Comcast’s nearly 11,000 miles of fiber-dense network serves communities...
Illinois previews state report card
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be releasing the state's report card this month. According to ISBE officials, this year's state report card included a higher rate of student growth compared to 2019. Officials say while growth has made a rebound from pre-pandemic...
Homeowners affected by COVID-19 eligible for mortgage relief
CHICAGO (WICS) — On Tuesday, the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IDHA) announced a reopening of a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) will provide up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners. To...
Illinois ranks 3rd in nation for catalytic converter thefts, says insurance company
Since 2019, catalytic converter thefts are up more than 400% across the nation, according to a recent State Farm report. The insurance provider's data from the most recent 12-month period indicates that Illinois ranked third in the nation in catalytic converter theft. State Farms' top five states in claims being...
Illinois State Police car hit by DUI driver
COOK COUNTY, Ill — An Illinois State Police, ISP, squad car was hit on Wednesday around 12:54 a.m. on Interstate 55 southbound. The trooper was outside the cruiser at the time of the crash, and there were no injuries reported. The ISP says Yuri F. Ferreira Da Silva, 28,...
Illinois Innocence Project holds 'Defender of the Innocent' award ceremony
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Innocence project held its first "Defender of the Innocent" awards. The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) organization works to help those who were wrongfully convicted of crimes. The project recognized the passage of the Juvenile Deception Bill. The bill was signed last year...
Governor Pritzker recommends new COVID-19 safety guidelines
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks again for individuals. In a new executive order, the governor is recommending all individuals to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status. Governor Pritzker announced this in a new executive order on October 14.
Some Illinois marijuana convictions are eligible for expungement
CHAMPAIGH, Ill. (WCCU) — Earlier this month President Joe Biden announced a pardon for all who had federal convictions of simple marijuana possession. But what does this mean for those in Illinois with a record including simple marijuana possession? Are their records able to be expunged?. "There are thousands...
Monday is the final day to qualify for Illinois tax rebates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, is the last day to submit information to the Illinois Department of Revenue to receive one-time rebates as part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan. If you filed taxes this year, you do not need to do anything to get the rebates.
New COVID-19 guidelines for Illinois healthcare workers
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, is updating masking and testing requirements for healthcare facilities and long-term care (LTC) centers. The new guidelines go into effect on Monday, Oct. 17. The updated executive order removes the weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated healthcare and LTC workers. The order will...
Sparks fly over SAFE-T Act during final gubernatorial debate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The second gubernatorial debate between Governor JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey was held Tuesday night. It was the final debate before the midterm elections. The controversial SAFE-T Act provision of eliminating cash bail was once again brought up during the hour-long debate. Gov....
Pritzker and Bailey discuss abortion at Gubernatorial Debate
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, and his Republican challenger Darren Bailey debated Tuesday night in Chicago. Tuesday night's debate got heated on a number of topics, but abortion and women's reproductive rights were a big one. Gov. Pritzker argued that Darren Bailey wants to jail doctors...
