FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever Week 10
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The race to the playoffs is on as the high school football regular season winds down across the Mid-South. Our game of the week featured a huge showdown between region rivals in Bartlett. The Panthers and Collierville came in tied along with Houston at 4-1 in...
actionnews5.com
Strickland hopes to keep professional sports teams in Memphis with $684M stadium renovations plan
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A great turnout for the Memphis Grizzlies’ home opener game Wednesday night. Thousands of fans packed FedExForum and the plaza for the game. It comes after recent talks of stadium renovations here in Memphis. Earlier this week, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland proposed a nearly $700...
actionnews5.com
Memphis sports hall of famers share vision for the future
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Sports Hall of Fame gained 27 new names Thursday night, and the list is a who’s who of top athletes, coaches and contributors. The Memphis Sports Council and Memphis Tourism hosted the Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the newly remodeled Renasant Convention Center in downtown Memphis.
actionnews5.com
Wynne football coach suspended, district dispels rumors
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A day after suspending its head football coach, administrators with a Northeast Arkansas school district are trying to quash what they call unfounded rumors on the internet. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Wynne School Superintendent’s Office announced Coach Van Paschal was suspended with pay. An...
actionnews5.com
‘It is a significant problem in Memphis’: Pediatrician talks lead poisoning risk for Mid-South children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Bonheur Pediatrician Dr. Jason Yaun joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how lead exposure can impact a child’s health. “It is a significant problem in Memphis,” Dr. Yuan said. “A lot of it is due to...
actionnews5.com
MSCS HR Director placed on leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Yolanda Martin, the Human Resources Director for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, has been placed on administrative leave. It comes amid an MSCS investigation, but details of the leave were not disclosed. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our on-going efforts to emphasize integrity in...
actionnews5.com
Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are...
actionnews5.com
Don’t know college plans? Chalkbeat reporter shares why students should still fill out the FAFSA
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - October kicks off the financial aid application season. Students can now start filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Chalkbeat Reporter Jason Gonzales joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about his latest story on why students should fill out the FAFSA even if they are not sure about college.
actionnews5.com
Doctor shares tips for diabetes management
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In honor of National Diabetes Month, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease (NIDDK) is encouraging people to develop a diabetes self-care plan. Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of NIDDK, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about steps...
actionnews5.com
Family discovers stranger buried in father’s grave minutes before burial
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 96-year-old Thomas Pharr’s funeral was Tuesday, but when his family tried to lay him to rest next to his wife of 63 years, they learned someone else had been buried there the same morning. “Everybody is saying, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know,’” said Butch...
actionnews5.com
Memphis police investigating gas station robberies in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating two gas station robberies reported in Raleigh early Thursday. The first happened around 2 a.m. at Circle K at 5075 Stage Rd. Investigators say an armed, masked man left the store with an undetermined amount of money. Another robbery was reported...
actionnews5.com
Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
actionnews5.com
MPD introduces new take-home car program for officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A one-million-dollar investment by the city of Memphis has just hit the roads in Memphis. The Memphis Police Department unveiled brand new cruisers purchased for their new Take Home Vehicle program for officers. Thirty MPD officers this afternoon got the keys to a brand-new ride. Last...
actionnews5.com
Road closed off after pedestrian hit near Munford High
MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - The Munford Police Department announced Thursday night that Mclaughlin Drive will be closed off to traffic for several hours following a crash involving a pedestrian near Munford High School. Mclaughlin Drive will be closed from North Gretna Green Drive to Doctors Drive, police say. The pedestrian’s...
actionnews5.com
MPD hosts wheel lock giveaway to prevent car theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department will host a drive-thru wheel lock giveaway. It will be on Oct. 26 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the MPD Traffic Office, 3430 Austin Peay Highway. There is a high number of auto thefts. Therefore, MPD aims to add a layer...
actionnews5.com
Cleotha Henderson waives preliminary hearings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cleotha Henderson, the man accused of killing Eliza Fletcher, waived his preliminary hearings Wednesday. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says the case will now go back to a grand jury. If Henderson is indicted, the case will then move to criminal court. Henderson is...
actionnews5.com
Police search for suspect responsible for 2 drive-by shootings in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say is responsible for two drive-by shootings that took place minutes apart in Raleigh. At 10 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to the first shooting in a Raleigh neighborhood. Officers were told that a...
actionnews5.com
Lane closures and traffic shifts scheduled for I-55 and Crump Boulevard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews are gearing up for long-term lane closures and traffic shifts along Interstate 55. Between Thursday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 21, crews will shift traffic each night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Once complete, all I-55 north and...
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for 11-year-old police say ran from home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for an 11-year-old boy they say ran away from home Thursday evening. Police say Elijah Brown was last seen at his home on Corry Road, off Elvis Presley Boulevard, around 5:30 p.m. He was last seen...
actionnews5.com
Collierville family continues tradition with yard full of Halloween decorations
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - One Collierville family’s home is a Halloween destination for its artistic and revolving décor. Every Halloween display that you can possibly think of is at the center of the home--nearly 20 pieces of decorations, and it takes three full weekends to set it all up.
