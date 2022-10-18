ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Friday Football Fever Week 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The race to the playoffs is on as the high school football regular season winds down across the Mid-South. Our game of the week featured a huge showdown between region rivals in Bartlett. The Panthers and Collierville came in tied along with Houston at 4-1 in...
BARTLETT, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis sports hall of famers share vision for the future

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Sports Hall of Fame gained 27 new names Thursday night, and the list is a who’s who of top athletes, coaches and contributors. The Memphis Sports Council and Memphis Tourism hosted the Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the newly remodeled Renasant Convention Center in downtown Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Wynne football coach suspended, district dispels rumors

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A day after suspending its head football coach, administrators with a Northeast Arkansas school district are trying to quash what they call unfounded rumors on the internet. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Wynne School Superintendent’s Office announced Coach Van Paschal was suspended with pay. An...
WYNNE, AR
actionnews5.com

MSCS HR Director placed on leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Yolanda Martin, the Human Resources Director for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, has been placed on administrative leave. It comes amid an MSCS investigation, but details of the leave were not disclosed. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our on-going efforts to emphasize integrity in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Don’t know college plans? Chalkbeat reporter shares why students should still fill out the FAFSA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - October kicks off the financial aid application season. Students can now start filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Chalkbeat Reporter Jason Gonzales joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about his latest story on why students should fill out the FAFSA even if they are not sure about college.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Doctor shares tips for diabetes management

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In honor of National Diabetes Month, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease (NIDDK) is encouraging people to develop a diabetes self-care plan. Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of NIDDK, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about steps...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis police investigating gas station robberies in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating two gas station robberies reported in Raleigh early Thursday. The first happened around 2 a.m. at Circle K at 5075 Stage Rd. Investigators say an armed, masked man left the store with an undetermined amount of money. Another robbery was reported...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD introduces new take-home car program for officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A one-million-dollar investment by the city of Memphis has just hit the roads in Memphis. The Memphis Police Department unveiled brand new cruisers purchased for their new Take Home Vehicle program for officers. Thirty MPD officers this afternoon got the keys to a brand-new ride. Last...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Road closed off after pedestrian hit near Munford High

MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - The Munford Police Department announced Thursday night that Mclaughlin Drive will be closed off to traffic for several hours following a crash involving a pedestrian near Munford High School. Mclaughlin Drive will be closed from North Gretna Green Drive to Doctors Drive, police say. The pedestrian’s...
MUNFORD, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD hosts wheel lock giveaway to prevent car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department will host a drive-thru wheel lock giveaway. It will be on Oct. 26 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the MPD Traffic Office, 3430 Austin Peay Highway. There is a high number of auto thefts. Therefore, MPD aims to add a layer...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Cleotha Henderson waives preliminary hearings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cleotha Henderson, the man accused of killing Eliza Fletcher, waived his preliminary hearings Wednesday. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says the case will now go back to a grand jury. If Henderson is indicted, the case will then move to criminal court. Henderson is...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Police search for suspect responsible for 2 drive-by shootings in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say is responsible for two drive-by shootings that took place minutes apart in Raleigh. At 10 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to the first shooting in a Raleigh neighborhood. Officers were told that a...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Lane closures and traffic shifts scheduled for I-55 and Crump Boulevard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews are gearing up for long-term lane closures and traffic shifts along Interstate 55. Between Thursday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 21, crews will shift traffic each night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Once complete, all I-55 north and...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for 11-year-old police say ran from home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for an 11-year-old boy they say ran away from home Thursday evening. Police say Elijah Brown was last seen at his home on Corry Road, off Elvis Presley Boulevard, around 5:30 p.m. He was last seen...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy