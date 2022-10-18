Read full article on original website
Related
America’s Most Dangerous States
The FBI recently released its annual Uniform Crime Report, and according to the latest data, there were 334 violent crimes reported for every 100,000 people nationwide in 2021. Violent crime is a broad category that consists of four types of the most serious offenses: robbery, rape, aggravated assault, and homicide. Historically, the UCR has provided […]
This Map Shows The Cheapest States To Buy A House And We're Moving To Iowa
Over the past several years, the housing market has become increasingly unaffordable to families. Mortgage rates have skyrocketed while wages have remained flat, and then sprinkle in supply shortages, the pandemic, and inflation. It's a perfect brew for making owning a home seem legitimately impossible. But there's a new map that might help.
What Is The Happiest State in The U.S.?
Measuring physical/emotional well-being, work & community environment and other factors, WalletHub declares the happiest state in the U.S.
KTEN.com
10 Of the most expensive states to live in
You get a job offer with an incredible-sounding salary, but how far will that money go in the place you'd have to live? Before you move, whether for a job or another reason, knowing just how far your income will take you when factoring in the cost of living is helpful.
Daylight saving time 2022: When do we set our clocks back? Is DST ending?
If that hour you lost last March when we set our clocks ahead one hour is stuck in your craw, take heart, you’re getting it back soon. Daylight saving time (DST) ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. At that time, you’ll need to set your clocks back (remember “fall back”) one hour.
Daylight saving time: Oregon, Washington among states wanting to stop changing the clocks twice a year
In just a few weeks, we'll be setting our clocks back an hour. Some states, however, are trying to put a stop to the twice-yearly changing of the clocks.
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
New Report Says Missouri & Illinois Places Likely Nuclear Targets
I'm not into fearmongering so I share this with a big emphasis that this is an event that I still find extremely unlikely to happen. But, I share because there's an updated list of what places would be most likely targets if a nuclear confrontation happened and there are Missouri and Illinois locations that are high on the list.
18 States Where Americans Make the Least Money
Severe inflation continues to plague the United States economy, and those higher prices have been particularly hard to bear on those with lower pay. While incomes have been generally rising, they have not matched the inflation rate, eroding real wages. According to census data released in September, the typical U.S. household income was $69,717 in […]
7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest
If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for...
List of Best States To Live in Released – See Where New York Ranks
When it comes to making the decision where to lay down roots and call home, it can be hard to know where to start. Some people will be born, live, and die in their hometown. Others will go in search of better opportunities. When people think about areas in which...
Louisiana Has the Nation’s Highest Violent Crime Rate, According to FBI
The FBI recently released its annual Uniform Crime Report, offering a statistical documentation of crime in the United States in 2021. Historically, the UCR has provided a comprehensive snapshot of crime in each of the 50 states, but this year, the picture is incomplete. Due to a change in reporting systems – from the legacy […]
New study ranks roads in each state from worst to best
A study ranks the states’ road conditions based on roughness and how much money is put towards maintenance.
The Safest Cities in America
America is a big country with variations from city to city. And when it comes to safety, some cities are better than others. Flag of Honolulu, Hawaii.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay.
What it takes to be in Texas’ top 1%
Have you ever wondered what it takes to be rich in Texas? What about ultra-rich?
Roads in Iowa, South Dakota among Worst in U.S. for Truck Accidents
One of the most dangerous places to be in Iowa and South Dakota is on the open road, especially if you're driving a truck. The Hawkeye and Mount Rushmore States are both in the top ten among states with the highest number of trucking accidents. New research from personal injury...
Charlotte Stories
South Carolina Ranked As 2022’s Least Energy-Efficient State in America
With 22% of U.S. electricity generation expected to come from renewable sources in 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Energy-Efficient States, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. To gauge the financial impact of doing more with less energy –...
Top 25 Safest Colleges in US: These Two Texas Schools on List
Full disclosure: campus safety is something that is very important to me, especially since my oldest child is currently a senior at a college out of state, and my youngest is a high school junior currently trying to decide where to go after graduation. If you're preparing to send your...
Washington ranked No. 11 most energy efficient state in the nation, Idaho ranks No. 25
Washington just missed making WalletHub’s list of the top 10 most energy efficient states in the nation, according to new data analysis by WalletHub. The personal finance website examined home and vehicle energy consumption data from government sources for its analysis. Results do not include the noncontiguous states of Alaska and Hawaii due to data limitations.
A Survey reveals Missouri is the Most “Forgotten” State in the US
If someone asked you to name all 50 US states could you do it? If you couldn't, what would be the states you forget to list? Well, according to one major survey Missouri is the state that gets forgotten the most, check out the details here. Readers Digest has an...
Comments / 0