ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Dangerous States

The FBI recently released its annual Uniform Crime Report, and according to the latest data, there were 334 violent crimes reported for every 100,000 people nationwide in 2021. Violent crime is a broad category that consists of four types of the most serious offenses: robbery, rape, aggravated assault, and homicide.  Historically, the UCR has provided […]
FLORIDA STATE
Fatherly

This Map Shows The Cheapest States To Buy A House And We're Moving To Iowa

Over the past several years, the housing market has become increasingly unaffordable to families. Mortgage rates have skyrocketed while wages have remained flat, and then sprinkle in supply shortages, the pandemic, and inflation. It's a perfect brew for making owning a home seem legitimately impossible. But there's a new map that might help.
IOWA STATE
KTEN.com

10 Of the most expensive states to live in

You get a job offer with an incredible-sounding salary, but how far will that money go in the place you'd have to live? Before you move, whether for a job or another reason, knowing just how far your income will take you when factoring in the cost of living is helpful.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

18 States Where Americans Make the Least Money

Severe inflation continues to plague the United States economy, and those higher prices have been particularly hard to bear on those with lower pay. While incomes have been generally rising, they have not matched the inflation rate, eroding real wages. According to census data released in September, the typical U.S. household income was $69,717 in […]
FLORIDA STATE
Terry Mansfield

The Safest Cities in America

America is a big country with variations from city to city. And when it comes to safety, some cities are better than others. Flag of Honolulu, Hawaii.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay.
Charlotte Stories

South Carolina Ranked As 2022’s Least Energy-Efficient State in America

With 22% of U.S. electricity generation expected to come from renewable sources in 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Energy-Efficient States, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. To gauge the financial impact of doing more with less energy –...
GEORGIA STATE
Big Country News

Washington ranked No. 11 most energy efficient state in the nation, Idaho ranks No. 25

Washington just missed making WalletHub’s list of the top 10 most energy efficient states in the nation, according to new data analysis by WalletHub. The personal finance website examined home and vehicle energy consumption data from government sources for its analysis. Results do not include the noncontiguous states of Alaska and Hawaii due to data limitations.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy