Beavis and Butt-Head and Daniel Johns have finally united for a collaboration, and the 1990s really are alive in 2022. Two decades ago, the iconic animation show featured the equally iconic Silverchair in an episode (see below). While watching the clip for the band’s single ‘Tomorrow’, Butt-Head commented, “I think this is supposed to be, like, freaking us out, but I’m un-freaked. In fact, this video is making me feel totally normal.” That sounds about right.

15 HOURS AGO