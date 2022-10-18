Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Lebanon, Syria Discuss Sea Border After Beirut's Israel Deal
BEIRUT (Reuters) -The Lebanese and Syrian presidents discussed delineating their countries' shared maritime border on Saturday before a visit to Damascus next week by a Lebanese delegation tasked with negotiating the issue, a Lebanese official said. A dispute over their shared sea boundary emerged last year after Syria granted a...
US News and World Report
Classified Papers Seized From Trump Home Held U.S. Secrets About Iran, China -Washington Post
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Highly sensitive intelligence on Iran and China was in some of the documents recovered by the FBI during an August search of former U.S. President Donald Trump's home in Florida, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. They included secret documents that...
US News and World Report
Tens of Thousands March in Berlin in Support of Iran Protests
BERLIN/DUBAI (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of people marched in Berlin on Saturday in a show of support for protesters in Iran where unrest ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody entered a sixth week despite a deadly state crackdown. The protests have posed one of the boldest challenges to...
US News and World Report
NATO Allies Would Act if Sweden, Finland Come Under Pressure, Stoltenberg Says
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO allies will act if Sweden or Finland come under pressure from Russia or another adversary before they become full members of the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. "It is inconceivable that allies would not act should Sweden and Finland come under any...
US News and World Report
Russia Says U.S. 'Blackmail' Over Fertilizer Exports Threatens Global Food Security
(Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Moscow was ready to boost exports of food and fertilizers to help avert a global food crisis, but was being blocked from doing so by the United States. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Washington was "blackmailing" and "persecuting" those that...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Troops Say Russian Woes Could Preface Pullback in South
FRONTLINE NORTH OF KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) - To the Ukrainian soldiers entrenched north of the Russian-held city of Kherson, a recent drop-off in Russian shellfire and armour movements signals that their foes dug into a nearby tree line are suffering serious manpower, supply and hardware woes. That may mean the...
US News and World Report
Putin Shown Firing Rifle as He Inspects Mobilised Soldiers
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday inspected a training ground for mobilised troops and was shown firing shots from a sniper rifle in footage apparently intended to show his personal backing for soldiers heading to fight in Ukraine. Putin was accompanied on the trip to Ryazan, southeast of...
US News and World Report
Burkina Faso Transitional President Names Jurist as Interim PM
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso's new military leader Ibrahim Traore on Friday named jurist and author Appolinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela as interim prime minister, Traore said in a statement. Army captain Traore seized power in a coup on Sept. 30 and was officially designated transitional president of the West African...
US News and World Report
U.S., Russian Defence Chiefs Speak, Call Was Needed to Clear up Misunderstandings -Moscow
(Reuters) -U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke for the first time since May on Friday and a top Russian diplomat said the call was needed to eliminate misunderstandings, TASS news agency reported. The Pentagon declined to offer specifics beyond saying that Austin, who initiated...
US News and World Report
U.S., Russian Defense Chiefs Speak Amid Ukraine War -Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Friday with his Russian counterpart, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the war in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Pentagon. (Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Doina Chiacu; Editing by...
US News and World Report
Syrian Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Attack Over Damascus and Southern Region -State Media
CAIRO (Reuters) - Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile attack over the capital Damascus and the southern region late on Friday and explosions were heard in the capital's vicinity, state media reported. No immediate information was immediately available on damages or casualties. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Moaz Abd-Alaziz;...
US News and World Report
Russians Withdrew $7.5 Billion in Sept as They Left the Country - Central Bank
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian citizens withdrew 458 billion roubles ($7.5 billion) in cash from banks in September, with the bulk of the outflow recorded in the second half of the month when increased numbers of people were leaving the country, the central bank said on Thursday. On Sept. 21, President Vladimir...
US News and World Report
How Water Has Been Weaponised in Ukraine
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Sveta has no doubt about why the Ukrainian-held southern city of Mykolaiv, a ship-building centre that is home to a half a million people, has gone without fresh water for the past six months. "They (the Russians) are committing genocide against us," she growled as she...
US News and World Report
U.S. Welcomes Ethiopia Peace Talks Set for Next Week
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States welcomes Friday's announcement of peace talks led by the African Union between the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan regional authorities, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. "In advance of next week’s talks, we reiterate our call on the parties to immediately cease...
US News and World Report
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine says the “humanitarian catastrophe” in the country has new dimensions. That includes dealing with the acute needs of people as winter approaches, getting to newly accessible areas in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions and dealing with people traumatized by the war.
Iran protests trigger solidarity rallies in US, Europe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chanting crowds marched in the streets of Berlin, Washington DC and Los Angeles on Saturday in a show of international support for demonstrators facing a violent government crackdown in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of that country’s morality police. On the U.S. National Mall, thousands of women and men of all ages — wearing green, white and red, the colors of the Iran flag — shouted in rhythm. “Be scared. Be scared. We are one in this,” demonstrators yelled, before marching to the White House. “Say her name! Mahsa!” The demonstrations, put together by grassroots organizers from around the United States, drew Iranians from across the Washington D.C. area, with some travelling down from Toronto to join the crowd. In Los Angeles, home to the biggest population of Iranians outside of Iran, a throng of protesters formed a slow-moving procession along blocks of a closed downtown street. They chanted for the fall of Iran’s government and waved hundreds of Iranian flags that turned the horizon into a undulating wave of red, white and green.
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Repelled Ukrainian Offensive in Kherson Region
(Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday its forces had prevented an attempt by Ukraine to break through its line of control in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, where it is evacuating civilians in anticipation of a wider Ukrainian counter-offensive. "All attacks were repulsed, the enemy was pushed back to...
US News and World Report
Home After Prisoner Swap, Croatian Soldier Says He Was Beaten in Russian Captivity
ZAGREB (Reuters) - A month has passed since Vjekoslav Prebeg was freed from Russian captivity in a prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia, and the 40-year-old Croatian still looks shaken as he recounts his experiences. A soldier by profession, Prebeg said he went to Kyiv in December 2019 because he...
US News and World Report
UK Says Russian Aircraft Fired Missile Near British Spy Plane Over Black Sea
LONDON (Reuters) -A Russian fighter jet released a missile near an unarmed British spy plane patrolling in international airspace over the Black Sea on Sept. 29, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday. Wallace told parliament that Russia had blamed the issue on a technical malfunction and that British aircraft...
US News and World Report
Turkey Says Not Right for U.S. to Pressure Saudi Arabia Over Oil Output
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday it was not right for the United States to pressure Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ oil producers announced production cuts despite U.S. objections. "We see that a country has threatened Saudi Arabia, especially recently. This bullying is not correct," Cavusoglu...
