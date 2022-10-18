Browns Morning Roundup: We are on to the Baltimore Ravens

We are back with another edition of Browns Morning Roundup as the Cleveland Browns are moving on from a poor showing against the New England Patriots. With the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals next up on their schedule, these next two weeks may define the season in Cleveland.

Yesterday was the normal Monday, as the Browns spoke to the press, we got injury updates, there was a contract restructure, and some more original content from Browns Wire.

Once again, before we dive into today’s sure-to-be heavy dose of news, let’s get caught up on yesterday’s pieces. There is quite a bit to digest.

Browns players are not throwing in the towel

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a rocky three-game stretch for the Browns, the leaders in the locker room are not backing down. After the game, quarterback Jacoby Brissett gave a speech that continued to win the respect of his teammates.

In a speech that “will stay in the locker room,” Brissett received the respect of other leaders Myles Garrett, Jack Conklin, and even head coach Kevin Stefanski from his words.

The head coach had this to say about Brissett:

“He’s a leader… He’s been through a lot in his career, so I think it’s always good when he wants to impart those types of messages to the guys… Jacoby is battling. I know he can play better. I’ve seen him play better. He will play better. I’ve seen it.” (via Anthony Poisal of the Browns)

Brissett was not the only one who got vocal, as linebacker Sione Takitaki has reiterated how their goal is still within their reach. “Everything is still in front of us.”

With a back-to-back stretch of games against AFC North opponents, the Browns truly can save their season by starting 3-0 in their division. It is up to the leaders of this team to get the Browns ready for what looks like a must-win game already.

A small contract restructure

Cleveland Browns Deion Jones. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

A small blurb about the trade between the Browns and Atlanta Falcons came out yesterday as well. The Browns and Deion Jones have agreed to restructure his contract, eliminating the 2023 season of the deal. Jones will now hit free agency after this season.

Swapping just a sixth for a seventh rounder for an emergency plug in a leak, the Browns could essentially be renting Jones for the next 11 games of the season. However, this also keeps good faith with the player and the agent as he would not have carried any guaranteed money into 2023.

This means the Browns could have carried Jones all summer and through camp before inevitably cutting him should his play maintain where it has been over the last two seasons. At this point, Jones will get to hit free agency immediately, with the opportunity for the Browns to re-sign him regardless.

Jones was not going to make over $13 million that the Browns would have been on the hook for. Now, if Jones’ play returns to his early years, he can still re-sign with the Browns for a fraction of the cost. And if he does not return to the Browns he contributes toward their compensatory pick formula this offseason.

A win-win for both Jones and the Browns. And all for the cost of a pick swap.

A couple of injuries to note

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward. Akr 10 9 Browns Chargers 13

The biggest injury to note coming out of the Patriots game continues to be cornerback Denzel Ward. After leaving the game against the Chargers with a concussion and missing this week’s matchup, Ward continues to work through the concussion protocol.

The other injury of note is that of right guard Wyatt Teller, who left the game with a calf injury. Stefanski stated that Teller had an MRI on the calf and they are still waiting for the results. In his relief, however, Hjalte Froholdt stepped up and graded out quite well according to PFF.

While Jack Conklin also left the game, that was a move of preservation by the Browns, keeping their oft-injured but All-Pro right tackle out of harm’s way in a game that was out of reach. The Browns will also likely see linebacker Deion Jones’ activation from Injured Reserve this week.

What else from Browns Wire?

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday’s Browns Morning Roundup covered most of the post-game content, but left for today is our weekly 4 Downs article. The purpose of this article is to pinpoint four aspects of the game that stood out as the most prominent talking points.

This week we discuss Myles Garrett (again), the need to hold struggling players accountable no matter the name on the back of their jerseys, Cade York’s nice bounceback game after a bout with adversity this week, and the regression of Jacoby Brissett.

Today we will get to film content, what has stood out after re-watching the game, and more.