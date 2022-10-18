Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Orthopedic surgery patients can recover just as well without using opioid-based painkillers
Patients can recover from orthopedic surgery just as well without using opioid-based painkillers, says a McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Study results showed that by prescribing a combination of three non-opioid painkillers to patients, researchers successfully reduced...
News-Medical.net
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists during cataract surgery
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists routinely at bedside during cataract surgery, which accounts for more than two million surgeries per year in the U.S., according to a study publishing Oct. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine. A team of researchers from UC...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for spinal arthritis?
Spinal arthritis is inflammation of the joints that make up the spine. This condition can cause pain and discomfort. Many types of medication are available that may help decrease pain and increase mobility. Arthritis is a group of conditions that affect the joints. In spinal arthritis, the facet and sacroiliac...
Dear Doctor: Weight loss before knee surgery is helpful, but even patients with a high BMI see benefits
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m 72, and I have had arthritis for three years: two years in both knees, one year in my right hip and the base of my spine. I am 5′3″ and weigh 221 pounds, with a body mass index (BMI) of 39. I lost 23 pounds from January to June.
healio.com
FDA approves subcutaneous, self-administered furosemide for congestion in chronic HF
ScPharmaceuticals Inc. announced the FDA approved its self-administered subcutaneous furosemide injection for the treatment of congestion from fluid overload in adults with NYHA II and III chronic HF. The new formulation of furosemide (Furoscix) 80 mg is the only FDA-approved subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home...
Healthline
How a Bionic Pancreas May Make Managing Type 1 Diabetes Easier
Researchers say newly developed bionic pancreas machines can help people with type 1 diabetes manage their blood sugar levels. They also noted that the technology allows people with type 1 diabetes to avoid the daily finger pricks to measure blood sugar levels as well as having to operate an insulin pump.
News-Medical.net
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
beckersspine.com
2 Florida orthopedic providers merge to form 17-physician practice
Fort Walton Beach, Fla.-based Orthopaedic Associates and Panama City, Fla.-based Southern Orthopedic Specialists will merge in November. The merged practice will have five locations, according to a news release shared Oct. 21 with Becker's. Orthopaedic Associates has 12 physicians, and Southern Orthopedic Specialists has five physicians. The merged practice will...
neurology.org
Teaching NeuroImage: Lower Limb Muscle Weakness Due to Intramedullary Spinal Cord Lipoma
A 24-year-old man presented with a 6-month history of weakness of the right lower limb, without upper extremity weakness. Spinal cord CT/MRI showed an extensive intramedullary lesion from C7 to T4, with classical radiologic features of lipoma (Figure). There was no spinal dysraphism. Subtotal resection of the lesion was performed. The pathology confirmed the diagnosis of lipoma. Postoperatively, the patient's motor function temporarily deteriorated. The symptoms improved after 2-month rehabilitation. Nondysraphic spinal intramedullary lipomas are extremely rare, constituting approximately <1% of all intraspinal tumors.1,2 MRI is the most sensitive imaging protocol; typical radiologic appearances can confirm diagnosis and avoid biopsy.
beckersspine.com
US Orthopaedic Partners practice adds 2 physicians
Oxford (Miss.) Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, part of U.S. Orthopaedic Partners, added two physicians. Benjamin Burch, MD, is a spine surgeon with training in computer-assisted and robot-assisted surgery, according to an Oct. 11 news release shared with Becker's. He received his medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and completed his residency at the Missouri Orthopaedic Institute in Columbia.
How Many Daily Steps You Need To Reduce Your Risk Of Chronic Disease
For a long time, getting 10,000 steps a day was a goal for many people. However, that digit has since been debunked: “10,000 steps is kind of an arbitrary number,” Catherine Hagan Vargo, a physical therapist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, previously told HuffPost. While the...
Orthofix Announces First Patient Implants with Legacy Demineralized Bone Matrix for Spine, Pelvic and Extremities Procedures
LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced the full market release and first implants of Legacy Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), a putty for filling voids or gaps in boney defects or traumatic injuries of the spine, pelvis or extremities. Legacy DBM is processed by MTF Biologics, leveraging decades of experience through tailored processing methods that preserve the inherent growth factors natural to the bone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005058/en/ Legacy Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), a putty for filling voids or gaps in boney defects. (Photo: Business Wire)
labroots.com
Prunes Help Protect Bone Health from Inflammation in Menopausal Women
Conditions like osteoporosis affect an estimated 10 million adults over 50 years of age, with a much higher incidence rate in women than in men. Osteoporosis is especially common in women during the onset of and post-menopause, when a decline in estrogen levels and an uptick in inflammatory responses throughout the body can cause a loss of certain bone tissue and bone density. The result is an overall negative effect on bone health, growth, and formation.
Medical group urges medication, not just diet and exercise, to treat obesity
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- New guidelines released Thursday urge doctors to pair certain medications with lifestyle changes for overweight and obese adult patients to increase their chance of successful weight loss over the long term. The American Gastroenterological Association, which issued the recommendations, underscored that obesity is a biological disease,...
Does exercise help arthritis? Here's what the experts say
The question ‘does exercise help arthritis?’ is one you may have found yourself pondering if you or someone you love suffers from this painful condition. Arthritis is incredibly common, affecting about 1 in 4 US adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (opens in new tab) (CDC). Around half of people with arthritis experience some form of physical limitation due to their condition. While the risk of developing arthritis increases with age, it’s more common in less active or inactive people.
WNDU
Medical Moment: Repairing ankle fractures faster
(WNDU) - The ankle fracture is one of the most common existing injuries, at an estimated 3.9 to 10.2 percent of adult fractures. The most injured part of the bone in an ankle fracture is the fibula. The average American takes 8,000 to 10,000 steps a day, which adds up...
beckersspine.com
Spine devicemaker enrolls 1st patients in sacroiliac joint study
Genesys Spine enrolled the first two patients in a study for the SIros system, the devicemaker said Oct. 21. Tyler Ptacek, MD, of Rapid City (S.D.) Medical Center and Douglas Beall, MD, of Oklahoma Spine Hospital were the first physicians to enroll patients, according to a news release. The study will conducted across four locations in the U.S.
MedicalXpress
Flexible surgical needle offers enhanced precision
Engineers from EPFL and the University of Strasbourg have developed an innovative surgical needle whose trajectory can be corrected on the fly, thanks to a flexible tip controlled with a simple button. Intended for use in image-guided surgery, the needle offers greater precision in surgeon's movements and reduces the risk for patients.
Healthline
Understanding Increased Intracranial Pressure
Increased intracranial pressure (ICP) is a rise in pressure around your brain. It may be due to an increase in the amount of fluid surrounding your brain. For example, there may be an increased amount of cerebrospinal fluid that naturally cushions your brain or an increase in blood in the brain due to an injury or a ruptured tumor.
