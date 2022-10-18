Read full article on original website
Related
College Football World Praying For Mike Leach, Mississippi State
On Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach announced the sudden passing of Bulldogs freshman Sam Westmoreland. "The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," coach Mike Leach said in a release. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Sports World Reacts To The Herschel Walker Polls News
We inch closer and closer to Election Day in early November. Former college football and NFL star running back Herschel Walker is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia, where he starred as a player. Walker's campaign has been full of controversial moments, none bigger than the abortion...
Post Register
Oklahoma State eager for postseason run after 1-year ban
Oklahoma State has the postseason in its sights after being banned last season. The NCAA punished the Cowboys after former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 so he could help steer athletes to certain financial advisers. Evans was arrested as part of a federal corruption investigation in 2017, and he pleaded guilty in 2019.
Virginia Defense Gets Back on Track in Atlanta
Breaking down UVA's stifling defensive performance in the win at Georgia Tech
Comments / 0