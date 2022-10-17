ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oelwein, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 KHAK

When Is Crumbl Cookies Opening In Waterloo?

More details are coming out about a new sweet spot in the Cedar Valley. We shared with you over the summer that the Crumbl Cookies company would be expanding to Waterloo. The new location will be operating out of a spot previously held by Pita Pit which closed earlier this year. It is located at 1503 Flammang Drive.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Growing waitlist for services leads to expansion for ChildServe in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A heightened need for services for children with special needs is prompting a nonprofit organization to expand big time in eastern Iowa. ChildServe currently has locations in Johnston, Ames, Des Moines and Coralville. ”We originally lived in Webster City and commuted 45 miles to...
CORALVILLE, IA
kchanews.com

Important Date Reminders for Fall Cleanup in Charles City

Brush pickup by the Charles City Street Department is down to a couple of days. City crews will make one FINAL pass this year for brush pick up through Wednesday (10.19). Residents are asked to place all branches near the curb in a pile. The street department also has two...
CHARLES CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Open burn bans in effect for several northern Iowa counties

(ABC 6 News) – According to the Iowa state fire marshal, open burn bans are in effect for several northern Iowa counties until further notice. Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell, Floyd, and Howard counties join 21 total Iowa counties who are under active open burn bans. Under Iowa Code, the state...
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Waterloo Restaurant Makes Plans To Downsize

A Waterloo restaurant is shaking things up a bit. Last week, the staff for a Waterloo eatery announced some big changes would be coming their way this month. On October 14th, the team behind Incredible India Restaurant shared that they would be relocating in a Facebook post. Currently located at...
WATERLOO, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Shooting survivors call for Iowans to reject pro-gun amendment

Two survivors of shootings encouraged Iowans Wednesday to vote against a proposed constitutional amendment restricting infringement on gun ownership and use. Iowans are now able to vote early or by mail in the Nov. 8 elections. On the ballot is the proposed “Keep and Bear Arms Amendment,” which raises the legal standard to justify restrictions […] The post Shooting survivors call for Iowans to reject pro-gun amendment appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kchanews.com

Former Kmart Building in Charles City Purchased Locally

The former Kmart property in Charles City has been purchased locally. The sale of the building and adjacent parking lot was announced in June and Paul Rottinghaus, President of Zip’s AW Direct in New Hampton, says the company officially took ownership August 1st. Rottinghaus says they haven’t begun a...
CHARLES CITY, IA
1650thefan.com

One Hurt in Waterloo Stabbing

One person was injured after a stabbing in Waterloo on Sunday. Police responded to the 200 block of Ankeny St. on a report of a stabbing that actually took place at 318 Wendell Court around 10:30PM. The stabbing victim was transported to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital before being airlifted to the University of Iowa hospitals in Iowa City. Police say the victim’s injuries were serious, but the victim reportedly is in “stable condition.” No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing. The investigation is continuing.
WATERLOO, IA
K92.3

Rising Star Set To Make Iowa Debut In Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls is bringing in some big musical acts towards the end of the year. Last month, we shared the news with you that a country music legend would be making her way to Iowa at the end of the year. Martina McBride is slated to perform in Cedar Falls this winter.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Decorah Public Opinion

Reports from the Decorah Police and Winneshiek County Sheriff

Decorah Police responded to a disturbance Oct. 6 at 7:53 a.m. at 501 North Street. After investigation, Police arrested Susan Gossman of Decorah for 3rd degree harassment and trespassing. Gossman was transported to the Winneshiek County Jail. Officers were dispatched to Valley View Drive Oct. 7 at approximately 11:25 p.m....
DECORAH, IA
kwit.org

Newscast 10.17.22: 2nd Congressional District debate tomorrow night cancelled as Republican Ashley Hinson is treated at Cedar Rapids hospital; IA Gubernatorial candidates debate tonight at 7:00

Tuesday's televised 2nd Congressional District debate between Republican incumbent Ashley Hinson of Marion and Democratic challenger Liz Mathis of Hiawatha is canceled. In a release, Iowa PBS says it was due to QUOTE "unforeseen circumstances regarding candidate availability." The announcement came the day Hinson was admitted into UnityPoint St. Luke's...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Q107.5

Endangered Insect Found in Dubuque

When the creators of “Mowing to Monarchs” (M2M) developed the program, their goal was to provide native habitat for the beloved monarch butterfly, whose numbers are plummeting. But now, these prairie plantings all around Dubuque have proven to support another endangered insect:. According to a news release, the...
DUBUQUE, IA
104.5 KDAT

A Fancy New Steakhouse is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]

A brand new Cedar Rapids restaurant is now accepting reservations!. Thanks to a new Facebook post, we now know that a new eatery called Midtown Reserve is getting ready to open its doors in Cedar Rapids. The restaurant is located at 319 7th Street, which is the same building that another new restaurant, Tipsy Tomato, is set to open in.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KBUR

Three men accused of dealing drugs in Waterloo area sentenced to prison

Waterloo, IA- Three men who were arrested with large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Waterloo area have been sentenced to prison. Radio Iowa reports that court records indicate 43-year-old Levi Dull of Cedar Falls sold illegal drugs to two men who overdosed in August of last year. One of the men died.
WATERLOO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy