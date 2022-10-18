Manuel (Mike) Garcia, 77, of Sullivan, MO, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan. Manuel was born in Flaming Prairie, TX on February 18, 1945 to the late Daniel and Pilar (Garcez) Garcia. He was raised in Robstown, Texas and also attended school there. Manuel honorably served his country in the United States Army as a combat engineer and powder man from July 26, 1962 – July 23, 1965. While stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Manuel attended a dance, where he met Carol Walker. They were united in marriage on November 16, 1964 and were blessed with three children: Elaina, Tony, and Jeff. After his obligation to the military ended, the Garcia family made their home in the St. Louis area, where Manuel was employed by Laclede Gas Company as a repairman. He would eventually retire from Laclede Gas and was a proud 35-year member of the Gas Workers Union Local #6.

