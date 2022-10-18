Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. depletion of Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights Canada’s energy security benefits
Like the cancellation of Canada’s Keystone XL pipeline, the unprecedented depletion of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve is contributing to a less energy secure world, says a veteran Wall Street energy analyst. SPR inventories are at their lowest level in nearly 40 years as the White House releases oil to temper U.S. gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections. “The original intention of the SPR was to protect the U.S. against geopolitical disruptions versus simply trying to tame high oil prices. The spare capacity cushion is pretty tight right now,” says Arjun Murti, a former partner with Goldman Sachs. “Keystone XL and more Canadian production would help support long-term energy security and reliable supply.”
Commentary: 5 Trends Shaping the Future of Energy – Alex Epstein
I’m an energy expert with a 15-year track record of correctly predicting major trends. Today I gave a 90-minute presentation + Q&A to a group of executives interested in my perspective on the future of energy. I focused on 5 trends shaping the future of energy that I believe most commentators underestimate or overlook:
Ottawa and Alberta clash over who must pay to lift Canada’s carbon capture credits
After the United States passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in August, which included massive tax credits to develop carbon capture and storage (CCS) there, the Canadian oil and gas industry has been seeking an increase to what was promised in the April federal budget. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s...
ESG: Myths and Realities – Evidence shows ESG investing does not outperform similar non-ESG investment alternatives
Environmental, social and governance investing—ESG investing for short—is the latest movement by activists to compel businesses and persuade investors to pursue larger social goals, including environmental initiatives, by mandating more extensive disclosure of environmental, social and governance practices of public companies. But a new essay series by the...
Quebec Premier Adds Energy File to Economy Minister’s Role
(Bloomberg) Quebec’s center-right leader kept key cabinet ministers in place, despite being spoiled for choice after a landslide election victory in Canada’s second-biggest province. Premier Francois Legault, whose Coalition Avenir Quebec won 90 of 125 seats in the legislature on Oct. 3, reappointed his top two economic lieutenants...
