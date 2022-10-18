ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wunc.org

Hillsborough's Yep Roc Records celebrates 25 years

Hillsborough-based Yep Roc Records is celebrating a big milestone — the label is turning 25. Yep Roc has played a key role in the development of artists including the Grammy Award-winning Steep Canyon Rangers, Aoife O'Donovan, Nick Lowe, Tift Merritt, Chatham County Line and Watchhouse. Co-general managers for the...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
wunc.org

Here are the details for funerals, services for Raleigh shooting victims

Five people were shot and killed last Thursday in northeast Raleigh by a 15-year-old suspect. The shooting began in the Hedingham neighborhood and then continued on the Neuse River greenway trail. Many of the victims were killed while going about their everyday routines — heading to work, walking their dog,...
RALEIGH, NC
wunc.org

'Motive for these attacks is still unknown': Raleigh officials release report on mass shooting

Raleigh police on Thursday released a preliminary report on a mass shooting that left five people dead and two others injured. On Oct. 13, residents in the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh were forced to shelter inside for hours as police pursued a 15-year-old male suspect — now identified as Austin Thompson, the younger brother of one of the victims.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy