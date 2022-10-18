Read full article on original website
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
Suspect calls 911 on himself after allegedly threatening to kill police, civilians at City Creek Center
Suspect at large after West Valley City armed robbery
A suspect is reportedly still at large after an armed robbery in West Valley City police say.
Police: DoorDash driver delivers food to Bountiful residence, swipes package from neighbor
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a DoorDash delivery driver recently dropped off food at a Bountiful residence, then swiped a package from a neighboring doorstep. “Our compliments to the reporting party for getting the package back without incident,” the post states. “Now we need...
Man ordered to spend at least 20 years in prison for 'senseless' killing
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of people attended a sentencing hearing Thursday for a 21-year-old man found guilty of murder in connection with a 2021 shooting in Salt Lake City's Glendale neighborhood. A group of people supported Alex Christopher Mendoza from the courtroom, and about 275 users logged into...
Utah man in custody after series of alleged ATM heists
A Utah man has been arrested by Salt Lake City Police after allegedly stealing approximately $10,000 in cash from ATMs at the Salt Palace Convention Center and the nearby Marriott Hotel.
Pedestrian killed in crash on State Street in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City Police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened on State Street Friday night.
UPDATE: SLCPD take one into custody in domestic violence situation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — SLCPD has reportedly taken the suspect of the domestic violence SWAT situation near 1100 East 2905 South into custody after receiving a search warrant for the residence. At this time, all street closures in the area have been lifted. According to the agency, there were two other people in the […]
Babysitter accused of killing 5-month-old girl in her care
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville woman is accused of killing a 5-month-old girl she was babysitting. Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged Friday with murder, a first-degree felony, in 3rd District Court. On Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to Carmona-Simbron's home on a report of an unresponsive infant, according to...
POLICE: Utah man launders $915k in catalytic converters
A Taylorsville man has been arrested facing felony charges after allegedly purchasing 3,556 stolen catalytic converters, valued at $915,230, and laundering them through the recycling company where he worked, Natural Ventures Recycling.
Three suspects arrested after pursuit in North Ogden
North Ogden police arrested three of four suspects that fled from police while responding to a call of suspicious activity on Wednesday afternoon.
Las Vegas teens sentenced to prison in stabbing death of girl’s father
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas teens were sentenced to prison Thursday in the stabbing death of the girl’s father in 2021. Aaron Guerrero and Sierra Halseth were accused of killing 45-year-old Daniel Halseth, Sierra’s father. The killing happened April 9, 2021 and were arrested in Salt Lake City shortly after.
Three people charged for attacking mail carrier in Salt Lake City
Federal charges have been filed against three people for their involvement in attacking a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Salt Lake City.
SLCPD: Man arrested in N. Dexter St. SWAT operation racks up 7 felony charges
Vaioleti Fonakimoana Mafi, 31, is facing a total of eight charges after the Salt Lake City Police Department arrested him last Saturday morning on grounds of domestic violence and aggravated burglary.
‘Several thousand dollars worth of damage’: Salt Lake City rooftop burglar arrested
The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) arrested a 62-year-old man Thursday morning after he allegedly set up a ladder against a Ballpark neighborhood business so he could access its roof and steal copper wire.
Springville man found dead in van, police ask for public help
The Springville Police Department is asking for the public’s help after finding a 56-year-old man dead in his van.
The Justice Files: New information released in 1992 unsolved murder
A drug house may hold the answers in the murder of Debbie Grabher. The 15-year-old was murdered in January 1992 while heading to school during the early morning hours, but she never arrived.
FBI arrests West Jordan gun shop owner for alleged role in Jan. 6 riot
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — With just a few months left before the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, a judge in Washington, D.C., signed an arrest warrant for a Utah man in connection to the attack. On Oct. 19, the West Jordan business...
Gang member named Public Enemy No.1 wanted by Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A dangerous gang member known to be armed is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah's Fugitives. In fact, the Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit has brought back their Public Enemy Number #1 poster and Silas Severnak is the first one on it this year.
3 alleged gang members accused in 2020 murder of 21-year-old outside Millcreek carwash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News exclusive investigation uncovers a major break in a two-year murder mystery. A young man gunned down exactly two years ago today and Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera named three Bloods gang members as suspects in the killing of Manuel Felipe Gonzalez-Cortez, 21, who was living here on student visa.
