Salt Lake City, UT

ABC4

UPDATE: SLCPD take one into custody in domestic violence situation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — SLCPD has reportedly taken the suspect of the domestic violence SWAT situation near 1100 East 2905 South into custody after receiving a search warrant for the residence. At this time, all street closures in the area have been lifted. According to the agency, there were two other people in the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Babysitter accused of killing 5-month-old girl in her care

TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville woman is accused of killing a 5-month-old girl she was babysitting. Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged Friday with murder, a first-degree felony, in 3rd District Court. On Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to Carmona-Simbron's home on a report of an unresponsive infant, according to...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas teens sentenced to prison in stabbing death of girl’s father

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas teens were sentenced to prison Thursday in the stabbing death of the girl’s father in 2021. Aaron Guerrero and Sierra Halseth were accused of killing 45-year-old Daniel Halseth, Sierra’s father. The killing happened April 9, 2021 and were arrested in Salt Lake City shortly after.
LAS VEGAS, NV

