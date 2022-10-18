Read full article on original website
Cardano DEX & "Solana Killer" Aptos Announce Major Collaboration: Details
Cardano's leading decentralized exchange, AdaSwap, has announced the launch of a cross-chain integration with Aptos, the Layer 1 blockchain that has made headlines in recent days. According to the project's blog, the goal of cross-chain integration with Aptos is to pour liquidity from its ecosystem into Cardano. In addition, AdaSwap is actively planning to begin development on Aptos and is calling for the support of all Cardano and Milkomeda enthusiasts.
Ankr Releases Multi-blockchain Explorer Service Chainscanner
Why is Chainscanner useful for average crypto enthusiast?. While app-specific sub-blockchains (Avalanche's Subnets, Polygon Edge, Binance's BAS and so on) are trending in 2022, the industry badly needs ready-made analytical solutions for such products. Ankr introduces Chainscanner, explorer for app-specific chains. According to an official announcement shared by the Ankr...
Toon Finance Launches Multi-Product DeFi and NFT Ecosystem
Launched in 2022 by a heavy-hitting team of blockchain professionals, Solidity engineers and angel investors, Toon Finance is focused on bringing a new experience to every Web3 enthusiast regardless of his/her level of expertise in crypto. Toon Finance Web3 ecosystem pushes barriers of decentralization. Since its first release in Q1,...
Fidelity Extends Its Massive Crypto Hiring Push
Financial giant Fidelity intends to hire 100 more people for its cryptocurrency unit over the next six months, Bloomberg reports. The new hiring push sets the Boston-based financial giant apart from some cryptocurrency companies that recently started firing their workforce en masse due to declining cryptocurrency prices. Fidelity, which boasts...
FINEXPO Presents Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023
Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023 will be The Largest Event in Asia. [Singapore, October 2022] FINEXPO is proud to bring Blockchain Fest 2023 to Marina Bay Sands Convention Center, Singapore, one of the biggest venues in Singapore. Singapore is the most crypto friendly environment and a real hub of modern financial Asia inviting companies from Europe and the world to join the event. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2023 starting at 10 AM Singapore time until 6 PM. FINEXPO is the largest company experienced in organizing financial and trading events, fairs, and expo worldwide since 2002. This event will gather top professionals, global leaders, or even beginners in this industry from different sectors such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies, crypto exchanges, decentralized finance (DeFi), mining, payment systems, and investment choose to join this event in Singapore.
StreamCoins’ STRMNFT Launches Creator Program to Support Budding Artists
STRMNFT, StreamCoin’s NFT marketplace, launched an NFT-focused creator program on October 19. The program has been created to mark the forthcoming International Artist Day. The launch of STRMNFT’s program highlights its commitment to supporting budding artists. As such, by joining the program, artists will be able to expand the horizons of their artistic journey. Moreover, as the marketplace will offer technical assistance in supporting the artists to mint their own collections, creators of the NFT do not need to be familiar with blockchain and its technical aspects.
FitR (FMT) Announces the List on Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC
MEXC Global will list FitR soon, users are able to trade its native token FMT (FMT/USDT). According to public information, MEXC is one of the world's Top 10 cryptocurrency trading platforms. The core products include spot trading, leveraged ETF, futures, NFT Index, etc. MEXC supports more than 1,500 cryptocurrency transactions and ranks first in terms of liquidity for Top 50 cryptocurrencies.
Tron's Justin Sun Withdrew $240 Million from Exchanges, Here's Why
Justin Son, the founder of Tron Network, is actively withdrawing funds from various platforms and moving them to Circle. In total, Sun transferred more than $236 million to Circle in recent weeks. Main reason why. According to the Tron Founder himself, it is not a cashout, and all of Circle's...
Wafini Sells Over 20% Of Its Allotted Tokens As Demand Surges, Set To Release Demo Of Its NFT Marketplace
Wafini is a Web 3.0 community driven decentralized NFT Marketplace for Non-Fungible Tokens & NFT collectibles. Wafini is on a mission to establish itself as a key player within the Cardano NFT market with a promise to become the first NFT marketplace that incentivizes the $WFI governance token & NFT holders with rewards from trade commissions on the marketplace when launched.
Post Merge: ETH Mining GPUs Worth Billions of Dollars Stopped Operating
The transition of the Ethereum blockchain to being a proof-of-stake (PoS) network has seen graphic processing units (GPUs) worth an estimated $8.1 billion stop operating according to data highlighted by Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant. GPUs were the source of computing power to confirm transactions and earn ETH rewards...
30 Days Without New Ethereum, Network Celebrates First Deflationary Month
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Cardano's Hoskinson on LUNA, CSPR, CEL and His Affiliation with Them
In a recent tweet, Cardano founder and renowned blockchain developer Charles Hoskinson revealed what he thinks is the best thing about the bear market. In the Cardano founder's opinion, it is the evolution of Charles Derangement Syndrome im its final form. In such a twisted way, Hoskinson, referring to the syndrome of not liking something or someone for nothing, appeals to his haters.
Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum: “There Aren’t Lines That Can’t Be Crossed”
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson ramped up his criticism of Ethereum in a recent tweet, claiming that “there aren’t any lines that can’t be crossed at this point.”. His recent comment after some Cardano community members took aim at Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin for suggesting that the censorship of blocks by solo validators should be tolerated.
Main XRP Ambassador in LatAm Doubles User Base in Year: Details
Mexican cryptocurrency exchange Bitso has reportedly passed the six million user mark. During the year, Latin America's leading crypto platform managed to double its user base thanks to the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies and product development. Among other things, Bitso is the largest Ripple partner in the region. Due to...
"Solana Killer" Aptos Gets Exposure to 25 Million Users via This Integration
A new update to the Trust Wallet noncustodial hot wallet has included integration of the Aptos blockchain, the launch of which has caused quite a stir recently. Users now have the ability to connect to decentralized applications in the Aptos ecosystem directly through Trust Wallet. It is worth mentioning that the wallet's user base, which is part of Binance's extensive product network, is estimated at 25 million users.
Large Ethereum Whales Add Whopping 3.5 Million ETH to Their Bags
Ethereum (ETH) DApps Now Seamlessly Migrating to StarkNet
StarkNet, a mainstream L2 solution for Ethereum (ETH) network scaling, is ready to accomplish another major milestone as top Ethereum (ETH) dApps might launch on its rails. The team of StarkWare, StarkNet's developer, announced that Uniswap (UNI), the largest Ethereum-based decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX), might soon be available on StarkNet's basis.
XRP, SHIB, Ethereum, LUNC…David Gokhshtein Speaks About Top Cryptos in This Exclusive Interview
Last week, I spoke with David Gokhshtein, a crypto influencer and founder of Gokhshtein Media. He shared his thoughts on the most hyped cryptocurrencies and revealed his crypto wallet’s contents. Don’t miss this piece!. U.Today: Tell us about your background. What led you to the crypto space?. David...
