STRMNFT, StreamCoin’s NFT marketplace, launched an NFT-focused creator program on October 19. The program has been created to mark the forthcoming International Artist Day. The launch of STRMNFT’s program highlights its commitment to supporting budding artists. As such, by joining the program, artists will be able to expand the horizons of their artistic journey. Moreover, as the marketplace will offer technical assistance in supporting the artists to mint their own collections, creators of the NFT do not need to be familiar with blockchain and its technical aspects.

2 DAYS AGO