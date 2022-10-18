Read full article on original website
u.today
Elon Musk Comments on Ripple CEO's Brutal Statement About SEC
An unexpected crossover occurred earlier today when the U.S. businessman and the world's richest man responded to comments made by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse regarding the U.S. Securities Commission. Garlinghouse's comments were quite harsh on the regulator and were made in response to the news that Ripple had received internal documents from former SEC chief William Hinman regarding his 2018 speech on Ethereum's status.
u.today
StreamCoins’ STRMNFT Launches Creator Program to Support Budding Artists
STRMNFT, StreamCoin’s NFT marketplace, launched an NFT-focused creator program on October 19. The program has been created to mark the forthcoming International Artist Day. The launch of STRMNFT’s program highlights its commitment to supporting budding artists. As such, by joining the program, artists will be able to expand the horizons of their artistic journey. Moreover, as the marketplace will offer technical assistance in supporting the artists to mint their own collections, creators of the NFT do not need to be familiar with blockchain and its technical aspects.
u.today
Breaking: Polkadot's Gavin Wood Ditches CEO Role
Polkadot founder Gavin Wood has stepped down as chief executive officer of Parity Technologies, the firm that is responsible for building the Polkadot and Kusama blockchain ecosystems, Bloomberg reports. The English computer scientist, who's known for being one of the co-founders of the Ethereum blockchain, will still be a majority...
u.today
Ripple Lawsuit Nears “Big Reveal,” David Gokhshtein Sees DOGE and SHIB Go Parabolic, BabyDoge up on Tweet Exchange with Elon Musk: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!. Ripple lawsuit: big "reveal" nears as John Deaton shares when exhibits will go public. As reported by U.Today, Ripple and individual defendants have filed a memorandum of law in response...
u.today
Main XRP Ambassador in LatAm Doubles User Base in Year: Details
Mexican cryptocurrency exchange Bitso has reportedly passed the six million user mark. During the year, Latin America's leading crypto platform managed to double its user base thanks to the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies and product development. Among other things, Bitso is the largest Ripple partner in the region. Due to...
u.today
"Solana Killer" Aptos Gets Exposure to 25 Million Users via This Integration
A new update to the Trust Wallet noncustodial hot wallet has included integration of the Aptos blockchain, the launch of which has caused quite a stir recently. Users now have the ability to connect to decentralized applications in the Aptos ecosystem directly through Trust Wallet. It is worth mentioning that the wallet's user base, which is part of Binance's extensive product network, is estimated at 25 million users.
u.today
Scam Alert: New Method of Stealing Coins Emerges
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
