Fidelity Extends Its Massive Crypto Hiring Push
Financial giant Fidelity intends to hire 100 more people for its cryptocurrency unit over the next six months, Bloomberg reports. The new hiring push sets the Boston-based financial giant apart from some cryptocurrency companies that recently started firing their workforce en masse due to declining cryptocurrency prices. Fidelity, which boasts...
StreamCoins’ STRMNFT Launches Creator Program to Support Budding Artists
STRMNFT, StreamCoin’s NFT marketplace, launched an NFT-focused creator program on October 19. The program has been created to mark the forthcoming International Artist Day. The launch of STRMNFT’s program highlights its commitment to supporting budding artists. As such, by joining the program, artists will be able to expand the horizons of their artistic journey. Moreover, as the marketplace will offer technical assistance in supporting the artists to mint their own collections, creators of the NFT do not need to be familiar with blockchain and its technical aspects.
FINEXPO Presents Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023
Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023 will be The Largest Event in Asia. [Singapore, October 2022] FINEXPO is proud to bring Blockchain Fest 2023 to Marina Bay Sands Convention Center, Singapore, one of the biggest venues in Singapore. Singapore is the most crypto friendly environment and a real hub of modern financial Asia inviting companies from Europe and the world to join the event. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2023 starting at 10 AM Singapore time until 6 PM. FINEXPO is the largest company experienced in organizing financial and trading events, fairs, and expo worldwide since 2002. This event will gather top professionals, global leaders, or even beginners in this industry from different sectors such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies, crypto exchanges, decentralized finance (DeFi), mining, payment systems, and investment choose to join this event in Singapore.
3 Reasons Why Aptos (APT) Is Showing Almost 40% Growth in Last 24 Hours
FitR (FMT) Announces the List on Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC
MEXC Global will list FitR soon, users are able to trade its native token FMT (FMT/USDT). According to public information, MEXC is one of the world's Top 10 cryptocurrency trading platforms. The core products include spot trading, leveraged ETF, futures, NFT Index, etc. MEXC supports more than 1,500 cryptocurrency transactions and ranks first in terms of liquidity for Top 50 cryptocurrencies.
Cardano: Community Predicts "Ethereum Moment" Bull Run, Here's How It Might Happen
XRP Price Yet to React to "Biggest Event" in Ripple Lawsuit in Past Year
Cardano's Biggest NFT Project Sets Monumental Milestone, Here It Is
Ethereum (ETH) Now Showing This Foremost Capitulation Sign: Details
FTX Says That Adding Spot Cardano (ADA) Pair Is on Roadmap
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has tweeted that adding a spot Cardano (ADA) pair is already on the exchange’s roadmap in response to a disgruntled user. Bankman-Fried has noted that the popular trading platform currently offers perpetual futures tied to the popular cryptocurrency for its international users. FTX also lets...
Solana (SOL) Price Fall May Create "Expect Unexpected" Situation
Tron's Justin Sun Withdrew $240 Million from Exchanges, Here's Why
Justin Son, the founder of Tron Network, is actively withdrawing funds from various platforms and moving them to Circle. In total, Sun transferred more than $236 million to Circle in recent weeks. Main reason why. According to the Tron Founder himself, it is not a cashout, and all of Circle's...
Toon Finance Launches Multi-Product DeFi and NFT Ecosystem
Launched in 2022 by a heavy-hitting team of blockchain professionals, Solidity engineers and angel investors, Toon Finance is focused on bringing a new experience to every Web3 enthusiast regardless of his/her level of expertise in crypto. Toon Finance Web3 ecosystem pushes barriers of decentralization. Since its first release in Q1,...
Main XRP Ambassador in LatAm Doubles User Base in Year: Details
Mexican cryptocurrency exchange Bitso has reportedly passed the six million user mark. During the year, Latin America's leading crypto platform managed to double its user base thanks to the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies and product development. Among other things, Bitso is the largest Ripple partner in the region. Due to...
$223 Million Worth of LINK Bought by Large Holders in Five Month Accumulation Spree
Lido Finance (LDO) Making Big Return: Crypto Market Review, October 20
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 23
Cardano (ADA) Is Extremely Undervalued According to On-chain Data
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Approaches Oversold Levels per This Indicator
Huobi Token (HT) Surprises Again After Going 130% Against Bitcoin
