Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Military think tank: Russia withdraws officers from Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military leadership has withdrawn its officers in the Russian-annexed city of Kherson across the Dnieper River in anticipation of an advance of Ukrainian troops, the Institute for the Study of War think tank said Sunday. To delay the Ukrainian counteroffensive as the Russians...
Conor Kennedy, RFK's grandson and Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, says he went to fight in Ukraine and was 'willing to die there'
Kennedy said he was sent to the northeastern front of the Ukraine war because he learned how to fight quickly, and was "willing to die there."
China’s Xi Jinping has former-president dragged out of meeting on live TV
China's ex-president Hu Jintao was seen being removed from a congress meeting by security as Xi Jinping continues to assert his dominance.Two security guards led the 79-year-old off stage as he looked confused as to why he was removed. The reason is still unknown, but he's rumoured to have a frosty relationship with Xi.The move is just another of Xi's power moves, after he campaigned to remove term limits back in 2017, essentially appointing himself as leader for life.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
“DOJ heading toward indictment”: Legal experts say adviser’s testimony shows “Trump is the target”
A top adviser to former President Donald Trump testified before a federal grand jury looking into the government documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, according to CNN. Kash Patel, who served as a top aide to former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., during his effort to undermine the Russia probe before joining the Trump administration, has been deeply involved in the Mar-a-Lago scandal. Patel, who remains close to Trump and was named by the former president as a "representative for access to Presidential records of my administration," has claimed that he witnessed Trump declassifying records before leaving office. Weeks before the Mar-a-Lago search, Patel "vowed to retrieve classified documents from the National Archives" about the "Russiagate" probe and "publish them on his website," ABC News reported earlier this year.
Kherson resident describes a ghost town of exhausted people, with acute shortages of medicine
A resident of Kherson has described the situation in the Russian-occupied city as tense, with people "emotionally exhausted," the streets empty from mid-afternoon onwards, and Russian soldiers often seen in civilian clothes.
"Worst possible scenario": Legal experts sound alarm over Iran and China docs found at Mar-a-Lago
The trove of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence contained sensitive intelligence about Iran and China, according to The Washington Post. Some of the information recovered included intelligence-gathering methods that the United States would want to keep hidden from the world, and at least one of the...
EXPLAINER: Why the British public is not choosing its leader
LONDON (AP) — Observers of Britain’s governing structure can be forgiven for scratching their heads in recent weeks as they watch the country reel through a succession of prime ministers without holding an election. While the opposition Labour Party is demanding an election, the governing conservatives are pushing on with choosing another prime minister from within their own ranks, which they have the right to do because of the way Britain's parliamentary democracy works.
Who will be the UK's next prime minister? Here are the potential candidates
(LONDON) -- Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday after only 45 days in office, making her the shortest-serving U.K. prime minister in history. Her resignation follows weeks of political and economic turmoil after her government introduced a "mini-budget" that sent financial markets into crisis and cratered the value of the Great British Pound.
Iran's Rekabi latest female athlete at risk in home country
MORIOKA, Japan (AP) — Days after Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi caused an international incident by not wearing her country's mandatory headscarf while competing abroad, her fate is top of mind for the world's best climbers. “It has made me ill — nauseous,” said American Brooke Raboutou, speaking to The...
Australia flags new corporate penalties for privacy breaches
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia on Saturday proposed tougher penalties for companies that fail to protect customers’ personal data after two major cybersecurity breaches left millions vulnerable to criminals. The penalties for serious breaches of the Privacy Act would increase from 2.2 million Australian dollars ($1.4 million) now...
