Bleed Cubbie Blue

Wrigley Field construction update: October 20

I was in the neighborhood around Wrigley Field doing something non-Cubs related Thursday afternoon and thought I’d stop by the ballpark to see what was going on construction-wise. As you can see by the photos above, construction on the sports book continues. As far as I know, there’s no...
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 3 possible outcomes for the upcoming season

The Chicago Bulls are back! They kicked off their season in Miami on Wednesday with a win and while the Chicago Bulls didn’t add any star power, they did solidify their bench. Their bench unit features multiple guards who can handle the ball, several athletic wings, and an actual...
Field Gulls

Is Pete in Chicago playing Pinball?

In the pinball world, this weekend is one of the most important events of the year; the Chicago Pinball Expo. Here is a photo snapped today (Friday 10/21). How in the world is this NOT Pete Carroll playing the new James Bond game?!? The resemblence is uncanny. Perhaps with the trade deadline aproaching, there is reason for him to visit the Bears?
