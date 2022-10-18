Read full article on original website
Trial date set for two accused in death of man tied to wheelchair
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for two people charged in connection with the death of a man in Smith County who was tied to a wheelchair. Ezell Thompson and Bobby Posey have a trial date set for April 10, 2023. Thompson faces a charge of manslaughter for the June 2021 death. According to an indictment, Thompson caused the death of Larry Coffey by tying him to a wheelchair and failing to provide adequate supervision while Coffey was tied to the wheelchair.
East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to assisting father in defrauding elderly couple
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The son of a Tyler pastor who is serving 10 years probation for defrauding an elderly couple has pleaded guilty to the same charge. Jerome Anthony Milton pleaded guilty to a charge of credit/debit card abuse against an elderly individual in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court Thursday. He received two years of deferred adjudication. He is the son of the Rev. Jerome Milton, the pastor of Open Door Bible Church in Tyler, who was convicted for charges of credit card or debit card abuse of elderly, among other charges.
Marshall woman arrested in stabbing, officials say
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman was arrested on Wednesday after a reported stabbing, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies are “currently working on a stabbing” on Foster Drive and the victim was transported to a Longview hospital. The suspect, who officials identified as Emily Roberts, 31, was arrested for […]
Tyler man gets 33 years for murder of mother of two
Over 70 districts and more than 300 students are tasting the samples, according to Region 7 Assistant Deputy Director Katie Chenoweth. Tyler man gets 33 years for murder of mother of two. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dalila Morales, the mother of Diamond Cruz, speaks after a man was sentenced to...
Tyler man gets 14-year sentence after hitting woman with car in parking lot
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of hitting a woman with his vehicle in a parking lot has pleaded guilty and given jail time. Devonte Crawford-Milton was arrested in March earlier this year when he was driving erratically near the Green Acres Shopping Village parking lot. Crawford-Milton’s vehicle struck a woman before as he was attempting to leave the parking lot. Crawford-Milton was initially charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a vehicle.
Court reporter’s error leads to reduced sentence for man who endangered Smith County deputy
The Marshall Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, and several other agencies held an active shooter drill at Price T. Young Elementary. The last harvest of a non-profit garden that provides free produce to the elderly is underway in Longview. The First Baptist Church Garden has been in operation for many years and has helped seniors save on their grocery bills by providing fresh produce. But, an unexpected early frost this week has wilted some of the plants that would have been producing until mid-November. Volunteers have been harvesting as much as they can at this point to continue providing fresh produce, but the window of opportunity may close soon. Caretaker Larry Ferguson talks about the last throes of the harvest and what will come when there is no more to collect.
Family of young Smith County woman finds closure after murderer pleads guilty
TYLER, Texas — After her murderer pleaded guilty Tuesday, the family of a Diamond Samantha Cruz said they now have some closure for a loved one with a big smile, love for her children and warm personality. Cruz, 21, of Tyler, was killed Aug. 9, 2020 at a Smith...
2 Sulphur Springs Men Arrested On Warrants For Crimes Against Children
Two Sulphur Springs men have been arrested on warrants for sex crimes against children, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were made aware of an active warrant for Justin Jerome Tyler’s arrest. They located the 31-year-old at his California Street address at 3 a.m. and took him into custody. Tyler was booked into the county jail at 3:39 a.m. Oct. 19, 2022, on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge, Deputies Bobby Osornio and Josh Davis, and Sgt. Scott Davis noted in arrest reports. Bond was recommended at $250,000. The offense is alleged in arrest reports to have occurred on Aug. 16, 2022.
Student arrested for allegedly threatening Tyler High School on social media
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler High School administration said that one of their students was arrested after threatening the school in a social media post. School officials said they and Tyler ISD Police Department began investigating the threat after they were alerted to the post by another student who found it on social media. After […]
Tyler police investigating scene of hit-and-run wreck in Troup Hwy, Loop 323 intersection
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At around 10:35 on Thursday night, Tyler police were called to a wreck in one of the city’s busiest intersections. The wreck occurred just after 10:30 p.m., according to police. The wreck is listed as a hit and run incident. Our reporter at the scene said that officers are able to move traffic around the wreck, but it is moving slowly.
4 Arrested On Felony Controlled Substance Charges
At least four people were arrested during the past three days on felony controlled substance and related charges, according to arrest reports. A welfare check on what was reported to be an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Walmart resulted in a Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on seven Gregg County warrants.
Smith County officials identify victim in fatal fire
Officials have released the identity of a person who died in a mobile home fire Thursday morning in Smith County. Kenneth Delbert Hilton was found dead in the mobile home in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.
Sulphur Springs Man Charged With Assaulting Mother
Hopkins County Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at an RV on Hwy 19 south of Sulphur Springs. A man had allegedly assaulted his mother and thrown her out of the RV. Deputies removed the man and arrested 52-year-old Trenis Newman Turner for Assault of an Elderly Person, a third-degree felony.
DPS: Plane crash leaves one dead in Henderson County
LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – DPS confirmed that one person has died after a plane crashed in Henderson County. DPS is responding to the crash and units from Henderson County Sheriff’s office are assisting, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. Hillhouse said that the crash happened in...
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
Two Arrested Trying to Sneak Contraband into Smith County Jail
This sounds like something that would happen in a movie but instead it took place here in East Texas. There were two people arrested after allegedly trying to sneak contraband into the Smith County Jail. According to KETK, It first began after jail investigators discovered that one inmate Micah Deron...
Gun bullets found in backpack at Winnsboro High School
WINNSBORO, Texas — Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student's backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, WISD said 22-caliber bullets fell out of a student’s pocket and onto the hallway floor around 10:30 a.m. School resource officers and...
Donations stolen from Rusk County nonprofit, support needed
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Someone broke into the Rusk County Legacy House and stole donation items on Oct. 21, according to the nonprofit. The Legacy House has been in operation for five and a half years serving foster, kinship and adoptive families. They have been able to make this possible because of the generous […]
Evening Search Concludes With Missing Senior Citizen Being Located
Hopkins County officers spent a couple of hours Friday evening searching for a senior citizen, who was reported missing from his rural residence. The search concluded with the missing man being found and checked out by EMS around 7:15 p.m. Oct. 21, 2022, according to sheriff’s reports. After searching...
