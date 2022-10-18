ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect jailed in fatal shooting in downtown Reading

READING, Pa. — A man is behind bars on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Reading last month. Andre Lee Davis was committed to the Berks County Jail without bail Thursday night, according to court documents. Reading police had a warrant for...
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

Schwenksville Teen Arrested in Double Homicide

POTTSTOWN PA – A Schwenksville teen was arrested Thursday (Oct. 20, 2022) on charges of murder and robbery, stemming from the shooting deaths of two Pottsgrove High School students earlier this week in the area of Fourth and Johnson streets in Pottstown. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, who announced the arrest, said drugs were involved in the incident.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tobyhanna man faces charges after attempted stabbing, threats to police

TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. – SWAT teams were called into a quiet Pocono neighborhood overnight, after a man reportedly tried to stab his wife, threatened police and started shooting off his porch. That suspect, Mack Antonoff, is now facing a slew of charges, including attempted criminal homicide. Police got the...
TOBYHANNA, PA
californiaexaminer.net

Bethlehem Township Police Arrest Guy For Attempted Kidnapping

A guy suspected of abducting a kid and making illicit contact with a youngster on Saturday at a Walmart in Bethlehem Township was arrested by police on Monday. No conclusions have been drawn from the ongoing inquiry. According to the Bethlehem Township Police Department, a guy attempted to touch a...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Leader of violent gang, 2 others convicted on all charges

READING, Pa. — It's not the end of crime in Reading, but local and federal law enforcement authorities said it's a significant takedown. "Since this organization has been taken down, the violence that was associated with drug trafficking with this group has subsided," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.
WFMZ-TV Online

Man sentenced to life in prison in woman's shooting death

LANSDALE, Pa. - A man convicted of first-degree murder in a woman's killing in Montgomery County will spend the rest of his life in prison. A jury convicted Ricky Vance last month. Vance and Chong Ling Dan conspired to kill Ebony Pack. Investigators say Dan was jealous of the victim...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
philasun.com

2 in custody, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside high school

PHILADELPHIA — Police have named two more juvenile suspects in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage. Police said they took a 17-year-old into custody and are seeking a 15-year-old in the Sept....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Fatal Shooting In Allentown Was Self-Defense, DA Says

An Allentown resident was defending themself when they fatally shot a man who forced his way into a home with three others this past summer, authorities have ruled. "The homicide was justified on the basis of self-defense," Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The trouble...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

4 Arrested On Drug-Dealing Charges In Camden County: Prosecutor

A Camden County man faces a life prison sentence after being charged with first-degree leader of a narcotics trafficking network, authorities said. Three others were arrested and charged following a long-term investigation with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. In addition...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling meth to undercover agents

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was sentenced to time in prison on Monday for selling methamphetamine to undercover agents in two counties. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said from July to December 2021, William Showers, 37 from Reading, conspired with others to distribute over 200 grams of “a substance containing methamphetamine,” and over […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Attempted stabbing led to standoff in Tobyhanna Township

TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. -- Police in Monroe County say an attempted stabbing led to a standoff. It happened in the 400 block of Cedar Drive in Tobyhanna Township. Police say Mack Antonoff tried to stab a woman several times Thursday night. They say she got away, but not before Antonoff...

