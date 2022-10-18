Read full article on original website
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Teen charged with killing 2 youths in marijuana deal gone bad, authorities say
A 17-year-old boy from Montgomery County is charged with killing two teens Monday night in Pottstown in a drug deal gone bad, the district attorney and borough police chief reported on Facebook. Dominic Carboni, of Schwenksville, was planning to meet 17-year-old Skyler Fox to buy marijuana, authorities said. A series...
17-year-old arrested in murders of 2 teenagers in Pottstown, Pa.
A teenager has been arrested in connection to a double shooting in Pottstown, Montgomery County. The victims were a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old.
Convicted Felon Busted With Guns, Drugs In Allentown Raid: Police
A small arsenal of guns and a large quantity of drugs were recovered in a raid on a Lehigh County man's home, authorities have announced. Allentown police executed a search warrant at the East Court Street home of Jonathan Rodriguez Rosado, 38, just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, local police said in a press release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect jailed in fatal shooting in downtown Reading
READING, Pa. — A man is behind bars on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Reading last month. Andre Lee Davis was committed to the Berks County Jail without bail Thursday night, according to court documents. Reading police had a warrant for...
sanatogapost.com
Schwenksville Teen Arrested in Double Homicide
POTTSTOWN PA – A Schwenksville teen was arrested Thursday (Oct. 20, 2022) on charges of murder and robbery, stemming from the shooting deaths of two Pottsgrove High School students earlier this week in the area of Fourth and Johnson streets in Pottstown. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, who announced the arrest, said drugs were involved in the incident.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tobyhanna man faces charges after attempted stabbing, threats to police
TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. – SWAT teams were called into a quiet Pocono neighborhood overnight, after a man reportedly tried to stab his wife, threatened police and started shooting off his porch. That suspect, Mack Antonoff, is now facing a slew of charges, including attempted criminal homicide. Police got the...
californiaexaminer.net
Bethlehem Township Police Arrest Guy For Attempted Kidnapping
A guy suspected of abducting a kid and making illicit contact with a youngster on Saturday at a Walmart in Bethlehem Township was arrested by police on Monday. No conclusions have been drawn from the ongoing inquiry. According to the Bethlehem Township Police Department, a guy attempted to touch a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Leader of violent gang, 2 others convicted on all charges
READING, Pa. — It's not the end of crime in Reading, but local and federal law enforcement authorities said it's a significant takedown. "Since this organization has been taken down, the violence that was associated with drug trafficking with this group has subsided," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.
WFMZ-TV Online
New details on investigation into reported attempted kidnapping at Bethlehem Twp. Walmart
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Families are shaken up after a Megan's Law offender reportedly tried to kidnap a toddler at a Walmart, then went back and followed other children the next day. That man is now off the streets, shifting Bethlehem Township Police's main mission to getting in touch with that toddler's family and anyone who may have seen the suspect.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced to life in prison in woman's shooting death
LANSDALE, Pa. - A man convicted of first-degree murder in a woman's killing in Montgomery County will spend the rest of his life in prison. A jury convicted Ricky Vance last month. Vance and Chong Ling Dan conspired to kill Ebony Pack. Investigators say Dan was jealous of the victim...
Norristown Times Herald
Ex-correctional officer admits role in gun trafficking activities in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN — A Bucks County woman who was once a Philadelphia correctional officer has admitted to illegally purchasing multiple firearms during a so-called “straw purchase” scheme in Montgomery County during which authorities alleged she then transferred the guns to others. Amanda L. Barr, 38, of the 2500...
philasun.com
2 in custody, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside high school
PHILADELPHIA — Police have named two more juvenile suspects in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage. Police said they took a 17-year-old into custody and are seeking a 15-year-old in the Sept....
Norristown Times Herald
Man admits to fatal shooting in Norristown, sentenced to three decades in prison
NORRISTOWN — As he expressed remorse, a Philadelphia man admitted to fatally shooting his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend and wounding the dead man’s brother during an altercation outside a Norristown residence and accepted a plea deal resulting in at least three decades in prison. Tymeir Henderson, 27, of the...
Fatal Shooting In Allentown Was Self-Defense, DA Says
An Allentown resident was defending themself when they fatally shot a man who forced his way into a home with three others this past summer, authorities have ruled. "The homicide was justified on the basis of self-defense," Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The trouble...
4 Arrested On Drug-Dealing Charges In Camden County: Prosecutor
A Camden County man faces a life prison sentence after being charged with first-degree leader of a narcotics trafficking network, authorities said. Three others were arrested and charged following a long-term investigation with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. In addition...
Philadelphia police raid leads to seizure of weapons, ATVs, fighting dogs in Kensington
In addition to drugs and guns, police found dozens of ATVs and dirt bikes, roosters and fighting dogs.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man with child in car leads police on high-speed chase in Sheppton
SHEPPTON, Pa. – Police in Schuylkill County say a driver with a child in his car led them on a chase topping 100 miles an hour. East Union Township Police say they tried to pull over Matteo Mirabile in Sheppton on Sunday. He took off and weaved across roads...
Man sentenced for selling meth to undercover agents
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was sentenced to time in prison on Monday for selling methamphetamine to undercover agents in two counties. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said from July to December 2021, William Showers, 37 from Reading, conspired with others to distribute over 200 grams of “a substance containing methamphetamine,” and over […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Attempted stabbing led to standoff in Tobyhanna Township
TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. -- Police in Monroe County say an attempted stabbing led to a standoff. It happened in the 400 block of Cedar Drive in Tobyhanna Township. Police say Mack Antonoff tried to stab a woman several times Thursday night. They say she got away, but not before Antonoff...
