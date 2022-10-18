ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WRBI Radio

Hazel Eileen Schuck

Hazel E. Schuck, age 98, of Oxford, Ohio and a former long-time resident of Franklin County, Indiana died Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Knolls of Oxford in Oxford, Ohio. Born on March 29, of 1924 she was the daughter of Glenn and Carrie Beesley. She was united in marriage on September 11, 1946 to Harold J. Schuck who passed away on March 4, 2016. She was a member of St. Michael Church in Brookville, Ind.
OXFORD, OH
WRBI Radio

Charol Andres-Fuernstein

Charol Dena Andres Fuernstein (nee Gutapfel) passed away on Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022 at the age of 82 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, after suffering multiple complicated medical conditions. Charol was born to Harold and Edna Gutapfel on their family farm in Lawrenceville, Indiana on November 5, 1939....
CINCINNATI, OH
WRBI Radio

Frederick C. Robinson, 72, Brookville

Frederick C. Robinson, age 72, of Brookville, Indiana died unexpectedly Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in the emergency department at Reid Health Connersville, Indiana. Born June 6, 1950 in Batesville, Indiana, he was the son of the late Percy & Ann (Sherwood) Robinson. He was a graduate of Indiana University, Bloomington.
BROOKVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Rev. Charles L. Flory

Rev. Charles L. Flory, of Greensburg and formerly of Batesville, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the age of 85. He was born on June 10, 1937 in Vincennes, IN. His parents were Paul L. and Mary E. (Keasling) Flory. Survivors include his wife, Wilma K. (Stafford) Flory...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

DCCF announces Lilly Scholarship finalists

Decatur County, IN — The Decatur County Community Foundation (DCCF) has announced the finalists for the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. Decatur County had 55 students begin the competitive process in August by completing an online application and a controlled essay. The selection method was completely anonymous. A community-represented selection committee evaluated each applicant’s citizenship, leadership, and personal attitude as demonstrated through involvement in the community, school activities, and jobs that they have held. Students were also evaluated on academics. The second committee of volunteers from outside the community scored the 55 controlled essays.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
1077 WRKR

Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished

The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana State Police trooper is facing charges after being accused of choking his girlfriend over poured-out alcohol. Jacob Tolle is accused of attacking his girlfriend on Oct. 12 in Madison. The arrest report states the victim’s father called police for a welfare check after the...
MADISON, IN
WRBI Radio

Londa Sue Land, 70

Londa Sue Land, 70, of Hope, passed away at 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Forest Creek Village in Indianapolis. She was born on December 4, 1951, in Franklin, the daughter of Baxter Garrett & Marilyn (Teitsort) Ramey. She was raised in Edinburgh and enjoyed coloring, flowers and outdoor activities. She married Norval Gene Land on December 31, 1982, in Edinburgh. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2005. She is survived by her daughters; Amanda Garrett of Edinburgh, Marlana (Lewis) Hitchings of Indianapolis, Tangela Land of Columbus; her son, Damon S. (Andrea) Land of Westport; her brothers, Dale Garrett and, Michael Garrett both of Edinburgh; her sisters, Carla Jean Groves of Anderson and, Lisa (Kirt) Jones of Trafalgar; her fifteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Angela Reveal and, her stepfather, Jerry W. Ramey who raised her. Following her wishes she will be cremated and, a memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Rev. Connie Barr officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral Home. Online condolences can be made to the family at.
HOPE, IN
FOX59

Edinburgh woman dies after being hit by car in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – An Edinburgh woman died after being hit by a car in Columbus Wednesday night. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to a report that a pedestrian had been hit on Indianapolis Road near Arcadia Drive. The driver, a 28-year-old Bersain J. Ozaeta, 28, of Columbus, told police […]
COLUMBUS, IN
WRBI Radio

Andy Hill, age 30 Greensburg

Andrew “Andy” Edward Hill, age 30 of Greensburg passed away on Monday October 10, 2022. Andy was born on August 10, 1992 the son of Brad and Irma (OConnor) Hill in Greensburg. Andy grew up in Osgood along with his brother and sister. He had attended Jac-Cen-Del High...
GREENSBURG, IN
Wave 3

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the person who was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Miriam Hope, 42, is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

I-64 closed in both directions following deadly crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver of the a vehicle involved in a crash on Interstate 64 has died. The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Grinstead Drive and the Cochran Hill tunnels. Louisville Metro police say the driver, an adult man, lost control of his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man who walked away from hospital in downtown Louisville found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man who walked away from Norton Heealthcare's hospital in downtown Louisville was found safely, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police said that Billy Glass, 48, walked away from the hospital on Chestnut Street on Friday. He has a mental illness and hasn't spoke to family since then, according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Police are on scene of a crash blocking lanes along I-75

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along southbound I-75 between Mitchell Avenue and I-74 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. First responders are at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 near Northside, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
CINCINNATI, OH

