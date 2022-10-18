Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Hazel Eileen Schuck
Hazel E. Schuck, age 98, of Oxford, Ohio and a former long-time resident of Franklin County, Indiana died Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Knolls of Oxford in Oxford, Ohio. Born on March 29, of 1924 she was the daughter of Glenn and Carrie Beesley. She was united in marriage on September 11, 1946 to Harold J. Schuck who passed away on March 4, 2016. She was a member of St. Michael Church in Brookville, Ind.
Remains found in 2004 in Monroe County identified as Kentucky man
A turkey hunter found the remains in May 2004 and despite several attempts to identify the person, a match was never found — until last week.
WRBI Radio
Charol Andres-Fuernstein
Charol Dena Andres Fuernstein (nee Gutapfel) passed away on Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022 at the age of 82 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, after suffering multiple complicated medical conditions. Charol was born to Harold and Edna Gutapfel on their family farm in Lawrenceville, Indiana on November 5, 1939....
WRBI Radio
Frederick C. Robinson, 72, Brookville
Frederick C. Robinson, age 72, of Brookville, Indiana died unexpectedly Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in the emergency department at Reid Health Connersville, Indiana. Born June 6, 1950 in Batesville, Indiana, he was the son of the late Percy & Ann (Sherwood) Robinson. He was a graduate of Indiana University, Bloomington.
WRBI Radio
Rev. Charles L. Flory
Rev. Charles L. Flory, of Greensburg and formerly of Batesville, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the age of 85. He was born on June 10, 1937 in Vincennes, IN. His parents were Paul L. and Mary E. (Keasling) Flory. Survivors include his wife, Wilma K. (Stafford) Flory...
WRBI Radio
DCCF announces Lilly Scholarship finalists
Decatur County, IN — The Decatur County Community Foundation (DCCF) has announced the finalists for the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. Decatur County had 55 students begin the competitive process in August by completing an online application and a controlled essay. The selection method was completely anonymous. A community-represented selection committee evaluated each applicant’s citizenship, leadership, and personal attitude as demonstrated through involvement in the community, school activities, and jobs that they have held. Students were also evaluated on academics. The second committee of volunteers from outside the community scored the 55 controlled essays.
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested weeks after woman's remains found in Scott County, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested several weeks after a woman's body was discovered on abandoned property in Scott County, Indiana. According to online records, 67-year-old Melvin Evans was booked into the Scott County Detention Center Monday afternoon. Evans was arrested in connection with the remains...
Wave 3
Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana State Police trooper is facing charges after being accused of choking his girlfriend over poured-out alcohol. Jacob Tolle is accused of attacking his girlfriend on Oct. 12 in Madison. The arrest report states the victim’s father called police for a welfare check after the...
WRBI Radio
Londa Sue Land, 70
Londa Sue Land, 70, of Hope, passed away at 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Forest Creek Village in Indianapolis. She was born on December 4, 1951, in Franklin, the daughter of Baxter Garrett & Marilyn (Teitsort) Ramey. She was raised in Edinburgh and enjoyed coloring, flowers and outdoor activities. She married Norval Gene Land on December 31, 1982, in Edinburgh. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2005. She is survived by her daughters; Amanda Garrett of Edinburgh, Marlana (Lewis) Hitchings of Indianapolis, Tangela Land of Columbus; her son, Damon S. (Andrea) Land of Westport; her brothers, Dale Garrett and, Michael Garrett both of Edinburgh; her sisters, Carla Jean Groves of Anderson and, Lisa (Kirt) Jones of Trafalgar; her fifteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Angela Reveal and, her stepfather, Jerry W. Ramey who raised her. Following her wishes she will be cremated and, a memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Rev. Connie Barr officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral Home. Online condolences can be made to the family at.
Edinburgh woman dies after being hit by car in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – An Edinburgh woman died after being hit by a car in Columbus Wednesday night. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to a report that a pedestrian had been hit on Indianapolis Road near Arcadia Drive. The driver, a 28-year-old Bersain J. Ozaeta, 28, of Columbus, told police […]
WRBI Radio
Andy Hill, age 30 Greensburg
Andrew “Andy” Edward Hill, age 30 of Greensburg passed away on Monday October 10, 2022. Andy was born on August 10, 1992 the son of Brad and Irma (OConnor) Hill in Greensburg. Andy grew up in Osgood along with his brother and sister. He had attended Jac-Cen-Del High...
Kroger making major shopping change – see who will benefit from the new shopping experience
LUCKY Kroger shoppers will get the chance to try its innovative way of checking out as the company has begun testing new concepts in select stores. The change, dubbed KroGo, will now offer customers four ways to purchase items rather than the traditional checkout line. Kroger is calling the new...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the person who was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Miriam Hope, 42, is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.
WRBI Radio
Town hall meeting to discuss volunteer fire staffing set for Saturday morning
VERSAILLES, IN — Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association (IVFA) District 19 will hold a town hall meeting starting at 9 am Saturday at the Versailles Fire and Rescue station at 1869 South Industrial Park Road. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the future of the volunteer fire service...
Wave 3
I-64 closed in both directions following deadly crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver of the a vehicle involved in a crash on Interstate 64 has died. The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Grinstead Drive and the Cochran Hill tunnels. Louisville Metro police say the driver, an adult man, lost control of his...
How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
WLKY.com
Person shot, killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex; more than 20 shell casing markers on scene
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A person was shot and killed at a southern Indiana apartment complex Monday morning, according to the Jeffersonville Police Department. Around 10:20 a.m., Jeffersonville police responded to the report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Drive. The Hallmark of Jeffersonville apartments are...
wdrb.com
Man who walked away from hospital in downtown Louisville found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man who walked away from Norton Heealthcare's hospital in downtown Louisville was found safely, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police said that Billy Glass, 48, walked away from the hospital on Chestnut Street on Friday. He has a mental illness and hasn't spoke to family since then, according to police.
WLWT 5
Police are on scene of a crash blocking lanes along I-75
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along southbound I-75 between Mitchell Avenue and I-74 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. First responders are at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 near Northside, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
