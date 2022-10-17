Read full article on original website
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans
UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer says the plans will provide improved core and ancillary benefits, as well as lower prescription drug prices. More than 8.2 million...
thepennyhoarder.com
Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour
CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
Managed Healthcare Executive
The 'Niche Solutions' of Value-based Care, per Doug Chaet of Value Evolutions
Managing Editor of Managed Healthcare Executive, Peter Wehrwein, speaks with President of Value Evolutions and MHE Editorial Advisory Board Member, Doug Chaet, FACHE, about value-based care's current standing and CMS value-based trends vs commercial payer trends. Chaet also addressed the status of select payment models like bundled and episodic, and more.
All-Star Team Of Operators Forms Frontier Risk Group To Democratize Cannabis Insurance Access
Frontier Risk Group (FRG) announced its launch on October 19, formally bringing together a team of seasoned executives and experts from the insurance and cannabis industries to build the first tech-enabled insurance ecosystem to better service cannabis risk. Former CEO of Parallel, Inc., and cannabis industry pioneer James Whitcomb, teamed...
beckerspayer.com
Mark Cuban's online pharmacy, Vivio partner on specialty drugs for health plans, employers
Mark Cuban's online pharmacy, Cost Plus Drug Co., has picked up another partner to help it enter the specialty drug market. Cost Plus said Oct. 18 it's now collaborating with Vivio, a San Leandro, Calif.-based specialty drug management platform that markets itself as a PBM alternative. Vivio's clinicians and researchers...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
SCAN debuts Medicare Advantage plan aimed at LGBTQ+ seniors
SCAN Health Plan, a Medicare Advantage insurer known for its focus on older adults, is debuting a plan designed for LGBTQ+ seniors, a group the organization claimed has "typically been overlooked and underserved by our healthcare system." The plan, SCAN Affirm partnered with Included LGBTQ+ Health (HMO), was created in...
MedCity News
Healthcare still has a few years to go before price transparency data makes an impact, Turquoise Health CEO says
The healthcare industry is still getting a grip on how to comply with federal price transparency rules that would help patients make sense of its vast and complex pricing data, so it still has a few more years to go before this information actually becomes useful for patients. That’s according...
beckerspayer.com
AMA analysis finds 3 out of 4 states have 'highly concentrated' PBM markets
Most state and city-level drug markets are highly-concentrated, with one pharmacy benefit manager controlling a large share of the market, a new report from the American Medical Association found. The report, published Oct. 13, used 2020 data from individuals with commercial drug benefits tied to medical benefits. The report does...
Managed Healthcare Executive
No Need for Biosimilar-to-Biosimilar Switching Studies, Authors Conclude
The question of whether it is safe to switch among biosimilars, not just between biosimilars and the reference product, is coming more pertinent as the number of biosimilars on the market increases. With the passage of time, there is increasing diversity in biosimilars available for individual brand biologics and this...
mobihealthnews.com
GE Healthcare, AMC Health announce remote patient monitoring partnership
GE Healthcare and AMC Health are partnering to offer remote patient monitoring technology to patients after they've been discharged from the hospital. The collaboration will pair GE's clinical monitoring in the hospital with AMC's home-based tools, allowing providers to keep an eye on patients with chronic conditions or those recovering from a hospital stay, according to both companies.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Comprehensive Oncology Management: Connecting the Dots for Member Benefit and Health Plan Value
Traditionally, management of oncology has been split among various areas of the health plan. This may include a pharmacy department that performs drug prior authorization, medical management that performs general utilization management, case managers that deal directly with some of the sickest patients, or a disease management area focused on education and coordination. Sadly, many of these areas do not coordinate activities and the member is caught trying to navigate a complex process, while dealing with a devastating diagnosis and treatment.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
MM: Reaching Multiple Stakeholders Involved in Providing Baby Feeding Support with Jennifer Forster, VP of Payer and Market Strategy at SimpliFed
MM: Reaching Multiple Stakeholders Involved in Providing Baby Feeding Support with Jennifer Forster, VP of Payer and Market Strategy at SimpliFed. Every parent should feel good about feeding their baby regardless of how they do it. In this episode of Marketing Mondays, Andreea Borcea interviews Jennifer Forster, VP of Payer...
healthcaredive.com
Hospital price transparency ‘moving in the right direction’
Almost two years after the Hospital Price Transparency Final Rule laid the foundation for public access to standard charges for medical services, most large U.S. health systems and payers are publishing negotiated prices for all items and services, a new report from Turquoise Health has found. Nearly 4,200 hospitals and...
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealth spending $100M to integrate Change Healthcare
UnitedHealth Group is spending at least $100 million to integrate Optum Insight with Change Healthcare, company executives said during an Oct. 14 call with investors. "It's a great moment to bring together tremendous complementary skills, capabilities, technologies and perspectives on the marketplace," CEO Andrew Witty said. "As we roll through the next two quarters or three quarters, we really anticipate a kind of new Optum Insight emerging from this integration."
beckerspayer.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association backs digital musculoskeletal care startup
Blue Venture Fund, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's venture capital arm, is investing millions in digital musculoskeletal care startup Limber Health. The fund, along with firm Glenview Capital, led an $11 million series A investment in the startup, according to a news release published Oct. 20. As part of...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Investigators Report High Similarity Between NovoLog and Biosimilar Candidate
A phase 3 trial sponsored by the biosimilar maker shows that its candidate, temporarily named MYL-1601D, has the same immunogenicity, efficacy and safety levels as NovoLog, Novo Nordisk’s brand-name insulin aspart. Novolog and its authorized generic currently have the U.S. insulin aspart market to themselves. A drug that could...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Paxlovid Has Hospitalization, Mortality Benefits Among the Vaccinated
Findings by researchers at Epic, the electronic health record company, show that the benefits extend to people ages 50-64. One of the many questions hovering over Paxlovid (ritonavir-boosted nirmatrelvir is how much of a difference the antiviral treatment medication makes in people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The clinical trials that led to the FDA authorizing the medication that showed Paxlovid had a large effect on COVID-19 severity did not include people who were vaccinated.
