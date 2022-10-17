Traditionally, management of oncology has been split among various areas of the health plan. This may include a pharmacy department that performs drug prior authorization, medical management that performs general utilization management, case managers that deal directly with some of the sickest patients, or a disease management area focused on education and coordination. Sadly, many of these areas do not coordinate activities and the member is caught trying to navigate a complex process, while dealing with a devastating diagnosis and treatment.

