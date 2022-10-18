Billings, MT- One woman from Billings has gone the distance and competed in a race in every state despite her being over twice the age of the average marathon runner. Tammy Muri began running in 1997, to prove to herself and those around her that even at the age of thirty seven she was capable of the long distance-cardio required in marathon running. Thirteen years later she heard about the fifty states marathon club, where runners compete in a race in every state. Tammy realized she was already nearly a quarter of the way done with the challenge and set out to finish it.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO