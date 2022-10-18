Read full article on original website
Is it Legal to Rake Your Leaves into the Streets in Billings?
It's not uncommon to drive around Billings and see piles of leaves in the street. Obviously, some of them are there because that's where they fall (pesky gravity), especially along the older neighborhoods with beautiful, tree-lined streets like Lewis Avenue, Clark Avenue, Burlington Avenue, etc. Don't expect the city to...
Groups take Laurel, Yellowstone County and NWE to court for methane power plant
Yellowstone County hasn’t stopped the project. The City of Laurel said it can’t. But a large gas-fired power generation plant being planned by NorthWestern Energy has begun moving ground, even pouring a foundation, according to a lawsuit filed by three groups on Monday, which accuse both Yellowstone County and the City of Laurel of allowing […] The post Groups take Laurel, Yellowstone County and NWE to court for methane power plant appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KULR8
Billings woman completes a race in every state
Billings, MT- One woman from Billings has gone the distance and competed in a race in every state despite her being over twice the age of the average marathon runner. Tammy Muri began running in 1997, to prove to herself and those around her that even at the age of thirty seven she was capable of the long distance-cardio required in marathon running. Thirteen years later she heard about the fifty states marathon club, where runners compete in a race in every state. Tammy realized she was already nearly a quarter of the way done with the challenge and set out to finish it.
KULR8
Affordable housing units help low-income families in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - As inflation continues and the prices of essentials like food and gas keep going up, it's becoming increasingly difficult for people to pay rent or own a house. But one program in Billings is looking to offer affordable housing options to the members of our community who may need it most.
Accident at Main & 6th Ave North in Billings Next to Metra Park
At this time, no information has been released on this incident during rush hour in Billings. When we have information on this, we will share more details and update this article. 10 Helpful Montana Weather Terms You Need to Know. Weather in Montana can be unpredictable. Here are 10 weather...
KULR8
Governor Greg Gianforte visit New College of Osteopathic Medicine in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - On Friday, Governor Greg Gianforte was in Billings to welcome the new Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine and his priorities for next year's legislative session regarding his health care agenda. While the school is still under construction, the Governor toured the new college with the...
KULR8
Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case
CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia. This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West...
2 murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said.
KULR8
17-year-old high school student becomes the first female to compete in professional Team Roping
BILLINGS, Mt: In the magic city, a 17-year-old high school student will become the first female to perform in the team breakaway roping event on Thursday night alongside rodeo professionals. Top Montana high school rodeo athletes face tough competition throughout the year for the opportunity to perform with professional athletes.
Victims react to Laurel man's sentencing for murdering neighborhood cats
Bausch tells MTN News that Hobo didn't even like to be outside, and would never wander off on his own. But Hobo never came home.
KULR8
Bozeman Gallatin keeps momentum up with big offensive performance
BILLINGS--The passing game was hot despite the cold and the rain as Bozeman Gallatin rolled to a 42-14 win over Billings Skyview. Skyview tied the game up with a touchdown early, but Gallatin quickly got out to a 21-7 lead that they took into halftime, and the offensive dominance continued in the second half.
KULR8
Billings Central girls survive late-game challenge, advance to state title game
After losing the state championship to Laurel in 2019 and 2021, #1 seed Billings Central feels like this is their year. But standing in their way Saturday was the #3 seed Columbia Falls.
KULR8
Montana State Billings women score road victory in soccer
MONMOUTH, Ore. — Clare Keenan's second shutout of the season and Sydney Torres' second goal of the season added up to a 1-0 win by the visiting Montana State Billings women's soccer team Friday over Western Oregon University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play. Keenan, the GNAC saves leader...
KULR8
West scores in final 15 minutes to advance to AA semifinals
BILLINGS--#4 Billings West took on #5 Kalispell Glacier Friday at Amend Park for a spot in the AA soccer semifinals. Glacier was on the board first, but West tied it up with a perfectly timed pass from Owen Guthridge to Ethan Hollway, who put it behind the keeper and bounced it off the goalpost into the net.
Family remembers victims of Billings South Side shooting
A family of three were found dead in their homes around 8:30 pm on Wednesday after a suspected double homicide-suicide on Billings' southside.
3 dead in Billings shooting
A large police presence was on the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue near the corner of Calhoun Lane around 9 p.m. for the incident.
Montana Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Horrific Crime
This just disgusts me; if I had it my way, he would be doing more time than he is. Sean Robinson, a Laurel man, will go to prison for 10 years on charges of animal cruelty. The police went to Robinson's residency in June of last year to serve a drug search warrant. What they found was even more terrifying.
KULR8
Big night on offense, special teams gets Senior home win over Belgrade
BILLINGS--We had Thursday night football in the Magic City as the Billings Senior Broncs took on the Belgrade Panthers at Daylis Stadium. Both Billings Senior and Belgrade have had some ups and downs this season, but both are hoping to gain some momentum as the season wraps up. They square off tonight at Daylis Stadium.
KULR8
Billings Central offense wins big behind strong offensive performance
BILLINGS--Billings Central was looking to regain their momentum after losing to division champion Fergus High School last week when they hosted Hardin Friday. The Rams scored 28 points in the first quarter, all by Kade Boyd. The offense continued to roll and took this one at home 62-0.
