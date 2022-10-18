ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Cat Country 102.9

Is it Legal to Rake Your Leaves into the Streets in Billings?

It's not uncommon to drive around Billings and see piles of leaves in the street. Obviously, some of them are there because that's where they fall (pesky gravity), especially along the older neighborhoods with beautiful, tree-lined streets like Lewis Avenue, Clark Avenue, Burlington Avenue, etc. Don't expect the city to...
Daily Montanan

Groups take Laurel, Yellowstone County and NWE to court for methane power plant

Yellowstone County hasn’t stopped the project. The City of Laurel said it can’t. But a large gas-fired power generation plant being planned by NorthWestern Energy has begun moving ground, even pouring a foundation, according to a lawsuit filed by three groups on Monday, which accuse both Yellowstone County and the City of Laurel of allowing […] The post Groups take Laurel, Yellowstone County and NWE to court for methane power plant appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LAUREL, MT
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Billings woman completes a race in every state

Billings, MT- One woman from Billings has gone the distance and competed in a race in every state despite her being over twice the age of the average marathon runner. Tammy Muri began running in 1997, to prove to herself and those around her that even at the age of thirty seven she was capable of the long distance-cardio required in marathon running. Thirteen years later she heard about the fifty states marathon club, where runners compete in a race in every state. Tammy realized she was already nearly a quarter of the way done with the challenge and set out to finish it.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Affordable housing units help low-income families in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - As inflation continues and the prices of essentials like food and gas keep going up, it's becoming increasingly difficult for people to pay rent or own a house. But one program in Billings is looking to offer affordable housing options to the members of our community who may need it most.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case

CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia. This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
KULR8

Bozeman Gallatin keeps momentum up with big offensive performance

BILLINGS--The passing game was hot despite the cold and the rain as Bozeman Gallatin rolled to a 42-14 win over Billings Skyview. Skyview tied the game up with a touchdown early, but Gallatin quickly got out to a 21-7 lead that they took into halftime, and the offensive dominance continued in the second half.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana State Billings women score road victory in soccer

MONMOUTH, Ore. — Clare Keenan's second shutout of the season and Sydney Torres' second goal of the season added up to a 1-0 win by the visiting Montana State Billings women's soccer team Friday over Western Oregon University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play. Keenan, the GNAC saves leader...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

West scores in final 15 minutes to advance to AA semifinals

BILLINGS--#4 Billings West took on #5 Kalispell Glacier Friday at Amend Park for a spot in the AA soccer semifinals. Glacier was on the board first, but West tied it up with a perfectly timed pass from Owen Guthridge to Ethan Hollway, who put it behind the keeper and bounced it off the goalpost into the net.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

3 dead in Billings shooting

A large police presence was on the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue near the corner of Calhoun Lane around 9 p.m. for the incident.
KULR8

Big night on offense, special teams gets Senior home win over Belgrade

BILLINGS--We had Thursday night football in the Magic City as the Billings Senior Broncs took on the Belgrade Panthers at Daylis Stadium. Both Billings Senior and Belgrade have had some ups and downs this season, but both are hoping to gain some momentum as the season wraps up. They square off tonight at Daylis Stadium.
BILLINGS, MT

