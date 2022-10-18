ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Free Medical Program Moving To Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH – MetroWest Free Medical Program, which offers free medical care to patients through its adult medicine, women’s health, and vision clinics, has announced it will be changing locations to 246 Maple Street Suite 1 in Marlborough. The new location, with 2,000 square feet of medical space, will...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Teachers union presses for raises at Worcester School Committee meeting

WORCESTER — Echoes of Educational Association of Worcester members marching and chanting grew louder as they climbed the stairs at City Hall, just minutes before the School Committee meeting began Thursday evening.  With nearly 40 members holding signs, some, including paraeducators and a teacher, took turns speaking to the committee, advocating for increased wages.  ...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

UMass nurses win wage increases in new union contracts

Nurses and other healthcare professionals in the University of Massachusetts healthcare system will receive raises between 8% and 19.5% in recently-ratified union contracts, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association. Increases at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Marlborough Hospital, Clinton Hospital and UMass University Medical Center will vary for the 2,770 individuals...
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Southbridge High School Student Dies Unexpectedly: School Officials

A Southbridge High School student has died unexpectedly on Friday morning, Oct. 21, school officials said. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this student and school community,” Superintendent/Receiver of Southbridge Public Schools Jeffrey Villar said. "It is important to come together as a school community and help each other heal from this tragedy.”
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester to ceremonially name Ed Augustus Way after former city manager

Worcester will give a new ceremonial name to a downtown street in honor of former City Manager Ed Augustus, the city announced Thursday. Library Lane, the street where the main branch of Worcester Public Library is located, will be given the ceremonial name Ed Augustus Way. A ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, which the public is welcome to attend.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

House of the Week: Princeton hilltop estate optimizes views with year-round pool at $1.65M

PRINCETON — This hilltop estate on Wachusett Mountain offers views of the Boston skyline, an indoor heated pool, main floor master bedroom ensuite and a six-car garage, on more than five acres. The 6,287-square-foot American shingle-style home at 161 Mountain Road is listed with Janet Schoeny of RE/MAX Vision for $1.65 million. “I think this home...
PRINCETON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

L.L. Bean Opening New Store in Hudson on Nov. 4

HUDSON - L.L. Bean is opening a new store at Highland Commons in Hudson, one of the largest open-air shopping centers in the state. The new 15,000 sq. ft. store will open on Friday, Nov. 4. Shoppers can find an assortment of men’s, women’s and kid’s active and casual apparel in L.L.Bean’s full-size range, as well as outerwear, footwear, gear, hard goods and home goods.
HUDSON, MA
WSBS

Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester

The work week is long, so make your weekend feel longer! Cherish every minute this Saturday and Sunday. Make finding weekend plans easy by looking at ThisWeekinWorcester.com's list of five memorable events happening near you. Relax this Saturday and Sunday in your own way. Get into the Halloween mood with...
WORCESTER, MA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Sturbridge (MA)

Sturbridge, a beautiful town in Worcester County, is located in the state of Massachusetts, United States. Sturbridge, with a population of nearly ten thousand people, is one of the best towns in the state to visit with your loved ones. Sturbridge is an excellent place for all tourists, including history...
STURBRIDGE, MA
iheart.com

Mom, Son Survive Deadly Mushroom

An Amherst man and his mother is lucky to be alive after eating a poisonous mushroom. Kai Chen of Amherst and his 63-year-old mother, Kam Look, arrived at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester on September 21st after apparently eating a "death cap mushroom" that was picked from a residential yard.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy