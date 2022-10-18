Read full article on original website
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - October 21
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
MetroWest Free Medical Program Moving To Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – MetroWest Free Medical Program, which offers free medical care to patients through its adult medicine, women’s health, and vision clinics, has announced it will be changing locations to 246 Maple Street Suite 1 in Marlborough. The new location, with 2,000 square feet of medical space, will...
Teachers union presses for raises at Worcester School Committee meeting
WORCESTER — Echoes of Educational Association of Worcester members marching and chanting grew louder as they climbed the stairs at City Hall, just minutes before the School Committee meeting began Thursday evening. With nearly 40 members holding signs, some, including paraeducators and a teacher, took turns speaking to the committee, advocating for increased wages. ...
The “Take Freedom Back Tour” begins in Worcester
Geoff Diehl and Leah Allen are set to kick off their cross-state campaign Saturday.
UMass nurses win wage increases in new union contracts
Nurses and other healthcare professionals in the University of Massachusetts healthcare system will receive raises between 8% and 19.5% in recently-ratified union contracts, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association. Increases at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Marlborough Hospital, Clinton Hospital and UMass University Medical Center will vary for the 2,770 individuals...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million prize won in Chicopee
A lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts is more than $1 million richer than they were earlier this week. The top $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50x Cashword” scratch-off lottery game was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Quick Pick Convenience in Chicopee. The winnings amount to $1.3 million before taxes.
Southbridge High School Student Dies Unexpectedly: School Officials
A Southbridge High School student has died unexpectedly on Friday morning, Oct. 21, school officials said. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this student and school community,” Superintendent/Receiver of Southbridge Public Schools Jeffrey Villar said. "It is important to come together as a school community and help each other heal from this tragedy.”
Mother and son praise, thank UMass Memorial Health doctors after poisonous mushroom scare
WORCESTER — A “Herculean effort” is how Dr. Stephanie Carreiro described the steps taken to save the life of Kam Look and her son, Kai Chen. The three sat in front of television cameras and reporters Thursday afternoon at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus, where they shared the gut-wrenching story of how doctors...
Worcester to ceremonially name Ed Augustus Way after former city manager
Worcester will give a new ceremonial name to a downtown street in honor of former City Manager Ed Augustus, the city announced Thursday. Library Lane, the street where the main branch of Worcester Public Library is located, will be given the ceremonial name Ed Augustus Way. A ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, which the public is welcome to attend.
House of the Week: Princeton hilltop estate optimizes views with year-round pool at $1.65M
PRINCETON — This hilltop estate on Wachusett Mountain offers views of the Boston skyline, an indoor heated pool, main floor master bedroom ensuite and a six-car garage, on more than five acres. The 6,287-square-foot American shingle-style home at 161 Mountain Road is listed with Janet Schoeny of RE/MAX Vision for $1.65 million. “I think this home...
L.L. Bean Opening New Store in Hudson on Nov. 4
HUDSON - L.L. Bean is opening a new store at Highland Commons in Hudson, one of the largest open-air shopping centers in the state. The new 15,000 sq. ft. store will open on Friday, Nov. 4. Shoppers can find an assortment of men’s, women’s and kid’s active and casual apparel in L.L.Bean’s full-size range, as well as outerwear, footwear, gear, hard goods and home goods.
Amid layoffs, closures Family Health Center of Worcester says it remains committed to high-quality care
After employees of Family Health Center of Worcester described an atmosphere of devastation and dread following layoffs and site closures, the center wrote a letter directly to its patients to address potential concerns. “It is important that we demonstrate to you that we remain committed to providing high-quality, equitable care,”...
Haunted walk-through at the Franklin County Fairgrounds
Franklin County Fairgrounds will be having a haunted walk-through beginning Friday.
Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester's new Crompton Park Skate Park includes elements for all skateboarding skill levels
A new skate park in Worcester is open more than three years after a popular site nearby was demolished. The Crompton Park Skate Park includes elements for all skateboarding skill levels, like a bowl, street course and snake run. The city-owned property includes new storm water management elements and flood...
5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester
The work week is long, so make your weekend feel longer! Cherish every minute this Saturday and Sunday. Make finding weekend plans easy by looking at ThisWeekinWorcester.com's list of five memorable events happening near you. Relax this Saturday and Sunday in your own way. Get into the Halloween mood with...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Sturbridge (MA)
Sturbridge, a beautiful town in Worcester County, is located in the state of Massachusetts, United States. Sturbridge, with a population of nearly ten thousand people, is one of the best towns in the state to visit with your loved ones. Sturbridge is an excellent place for all tourists, including history...
iheart.com
Mom, Son Survive Deadly Mushroom
An Amherst man and his mother is lucky to be alive after eating a poisonous mushroom. Kai Chen of Amherst and his 63-year-old mother, Kam Look, arrived at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester on September 21st after apparently eating a "death cap mushroom" that was picked from a residential yard.
Haunted Tunnel in Massachusetts Is Full of Ghostly Activity
What happened here is just so sad.
Worcester License Commission OKs new Shrewsbury Street bistro at site of former Mac's Diner
WORCESTER — Mac's Diner, a Shrewsbury Street landmark since 1931, will be getting a name change under its new owners. On Thursday, the city License Commission gave the go-ahead for a new bistro to open at the vacant diner. ...
