Cape Gazette
911 call not answered in Rehoboth
On Oct. 7, at 2:32 p.m., I dialed 911 for help and no one answered. This was the first/only time I ever called 911. An operator called me back at 2:39 p.m. The fact that my call was not answered and that minutes can count during an emergency, I contacted the Rehoboth Beach 911 center the following week to ask why my call was not answered. The gentleman who answered had a record of my subsequent conversation (when an operator called me), but said he had no explanation for why the call was not initially answered.
Cape Gazette
Common Cause Delaware to honor Bernice Edwards, Charlotte King Oct. 26
Common Cause Delaware will hold its annual Awards Reception and Silent Auction at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at The Clubhouse at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. More than 160 guests are expected to attend to help honor Bernice Edwards and Charlotte King. Edwards, as executive director of First State...
Cape Gazette
VIA project celebrates local teachers
The Village Improvement Association recently began a unique initiative to celebrate new teachers joining schools in the greater Rehoboth Beach area. Kathy Jacobs, committee chair, created Project GREAT, gratefully recognizing enthusiastic, awe-inspiring teachers. With the help of 50 VIA volunteers and funds collected from members, Jacobs’ team turned the donations into 41 bags stuffed with items for local teachers.
Cape Gazette
Police arrest teens for fight at Cape Homecoming game
Delaware State Police arrested two teenagers after a fight at the Oct. 21 Homecoming football game Cape Henlopen High School. Police said two male teens – a 16-year-old from Lewes and a 17-year-old from Rehoboth Beach – were involved in the altercation. Their names are being withheld because they are minors.
Cape Gazette
Beebe CEO to keynote state chamber dinner Jan. 9
The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s 186th Annual Dinner is set for Monday, Jan. 9, at the Chase Center on the Riverfront, Wilmington. The chamber announced Dr. David A. Tam, Beebe Healthcare president and CEO, as this year’s distinguished keynote speaker. In 1920, Sussex County’s population was just...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village becomes a reality
In about a month, a homeless village with 40 rapid shelter units will open in the heart of Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown officials and nonprofits Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency, the Pallet village on First State property off North Railroad Avenue began construction Oct. 17 when trucks from the Pallet Co. rolled onto the vacant lot.
Cape Gazette
Village is a place to call home
The plight of the homeless in Sussex County is a much-debated topic. Several attempts to build homeless shelters or villages have been met with opposition from residents in the areas where they were planned. Several churches, through the Code Purple project, have opened their doors over the years to house...
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen State Park is a Delaware diamond
No commercial restaurant at Cape Henlopen; it is a Delaware diamond!. Why sully the pristine glory of Cape Henlopen State Park with a noisy, smelly, trashy restaurant? Currently, the nature-focused beach experience is a unique gem in and of itself. The park is hugely popular as it is currently managed for the benefit of people, flora and fauna and fins! It beautifully supports unique niche costal ecosystems while providing engaging nature experiences for people of all ages and interests.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~723 FOX TAIL DR~SALT POND~BETHANY BEACH
723 Fox Tail Drive, Bethany Beach, DE 19930 ~ Are you ready to build your dream home at the beach? Fantastic opportunity to own a beautiful wooded lot in The Salt Pond Community on a cul-de-sac! .28 acre lot is ready for your imagination and design. The impact fees have already been paid for both water and sewer! What makes this community so spectacular is the Salt Pond is less than 2 miles to the Bethany Beach and features exceptional amenities including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts and clubhouse with fitness center, kayak launch, basketball and pickle ball. Memberships are also available to The Salt Pond Golf Club - an 18 hole mid-length course. Come see this great lot and discover the possibilities of living in Bethany Beach! Drone Footage Coming Soon!
Cape Gazette
Lewes residents unhappy with builder, city officials
We, the undersigned, are residents of Highland Acres and other neighborhoods in the City of Lewes. Many of us attended the meetings around the controversial decision to approve Mariner's Retreat, previously Highland Heights. We appreciate Aaron Mushrush's article in the Oct. 14 Cape Gazette, but would like to add a few more details.
Cape Gazette
Ag museum opens Then One Day the Lights Came On exhibit
The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village debuted a large-scale indoor/outdoor exhibit Oct. 7 that explores the life-changing impact of rural electrification on Delaware agriculture and the state’s rural communities. Then One Day the Lights Came On is a journey that leads visitors from the late 1930s, before electricity was widely available in the state, through the present-day focus on renewable, clean sources of energy. The exhibit curator is Heidi Nasstrom-Evans of Horizon Philanthropic in Lewes, and the designer is Karen Carney, Art of Area Design owner.
Cape Gazette
Luxury Sober Living at Christian Grace Home in Georgetown
Completely renovated Private & Semi-Private Rooms with:. APPLICANTS MUST BE ACTIVE IN RECOVERY and ATTEND MEETINGS OR PHP. (Sorry no S/O’s). PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT Christian-Grace.com.
Cape Gazette
Ham radio operators provide support for Apple Scrapple event
Local volunteer amateur radio operators provided communications support to the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center Mobile Command Unit in Bridgeville for the annual Apple Scrapple Festival Oct. 15. Wearing yellow emergency vests, the operators, aka hams, joined the crowds of attendees to provide general information, give directions, and be the...
Cape Gazette
Memories of nearly 50 years on the job
For nearly 50 years, I've been writing about issues, and photographing people and events in Sussex County. It's been a great ride that I hope can continue for a few more years. Every day is different and exciting. That's what makes the job of community journalism so fulfilling. You never know what you will face on any given day.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Senior Activity Center cookie walk set Dec. 10
For all who love homemade holiday cookies, cakes and pies, the Lewes Senior Activity Center cookie walk will be held from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at 32083 Janice Road, Lewes. Attendees can select from a variety of freshly baked goods made and donated by members. Offerings include...
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE: The Henlopen, Unit 608. Saturday, 10/22/22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. by The Mike Kogler Team. #1 Sales Team At The Henlopen. Sweeping Ocean Views to the North Shore. Call for more information: (302) 236-7648.
OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, 10/22/22 – 11:00 am til 1:00 pm. A coastal sanctuary in Rehoboth's Premier Oceanfront Condo Building located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! Rarely offered 6th floor, 2-bedroom, 2- bath unit in the Henlopen Condominium, at the north end of Rehoboth's famous boardwalk. The 1340 square feet of bright open living space offers sweeping direct ocean views to the North Shore from all living areas, balconies and bedrooms. The unit boasts a separate kitchen and 2 separate living areas, one a lounge area which can be used as an optional 3rd bedroom or flex room. The dining areas offer plenty of room to easily entertain large parties or intimate dinners. There is also a washer and dryer in the unit. The oversized master bedroom with ensuite bath offers an abundance of closet space and a private balcony with ocean views. The building provides secure access and monitoring, secured private entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, stunning rooftop pool with panoramic ocean views, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! The premier location is convenient to Gordons Pond State Park and the Breakwater Junction hiking and bike trails. Condo fee includes Wi-Fi, cable tv service, water and sewer, trash removal, roof-top pool, indoor garage parking, and 24-hour security. The perfect year-round private beach retreat that is designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment. Call for an appointment today!
Cape Gazette
Cape Artists to hold sidewalk sale Oct. 22
The Cape Artists wish all a happy Halloween. There will be a tent sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, on the sidewalk in front of the gallery at 110 W. Third St., Lewes. There will be some bargains available just in time to start holiday shopping.
Cape Gazette
District 6, you deserve nothing but the best
A question for the voters of District 6. Do you want a seasoned, collaborative and consummate professional and constituent-focused representative like Steve Smyk with an established track record of constituent service? Or, do you want a new candidate for District 6 who is a developer from Milford, masquerading as a viable candidate, to serve the interests of you, the voters of District 6? The answer is obvious. Rep. Steve Smyk will bring and maintain a 10-year history of bipartisan representation, reaching across the aisle to get the job done! When it comes to constituent representation, experience matters! We can't afford the next four years with a new legislator who has never spent a day in public office.
Cape Gazette
Congratulations!
Congratulations to Amy Fresh on her settlement on her listing in Millsboro, Delaware!. We are incredibly proud of your hard-work and dedication to get your clients to the settlement table.
Cape Gazette
Christmas Decor pro urges holiday lighting safety measures
As the holiday season approaches, outdoor holiday lighting expert Mike Gray of Christmas Decor by G.M.G. Inc. in Nassau offers do-it-yourself decor warriors some basic safety guidelines from the Electrical Safety Foundation International. Use extension cords and electrical decorations that are designed for outdoor use and confirm that they have...
