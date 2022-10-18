Read full article on original website
Ames (Iowa) football standout Dallas Sauser setting passing records, catching college interest
By Dana Becker Even from a young age, Dallas Sauser has always had his dad, Brian, close by. Sauser, an Ames High School senior quarterback, is coached by his father, Brian. That bond started back around the third grade and has helped build the Little Cyclone program into a playoff contender ...
cyclonefanatic.com
Hunter explains decision to enter the transfer portal and leave Iowa State
KANSAS CITY — Tyrese Hunter told reporters on Wednesday that name, image and likeness opportunities did not play a part in his decision to enter the transfer portal and leave Iowa State after last season. That statement runs contrary to the narrative from the days after Hunter’s announcement when...
#1 College in Iowa Ranked High On List Of Nation’s Top Schools
If you have a senior in high school as I do, you have potential colleges on your mind already. You also have dollar signs dancing around too with most schools costing between $23,000 to $50,000 a year or more to attend. The folks at Wallethub have done much of the work for you as they present their 2023 rankings of the Best Colleges and Universities.
A final harvest for Iowa farmer facing pancreatic cancer
RINARD, IOWA — After 50 years of working his land in Calhoun County, Paul Wetter is bringing in what he knows will be his final harvest. Paul was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this spring around planting time. His strength and family helped carry him through to this fall’s harvest. Paul and his family invited photographer […]
A Classic Disaster Movie Shot In Iowa Is Getting a Sequel
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced that they are in the works of creating a sequel to the 1996 movie that nearly every Iowan has not only seen, but many have lived through. Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, followed storm chasers through the Midwest as they chased storms...
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
KCCI.com
MercyOne updates visitor guidelines
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has updated its visitor guidelines. Masking is encouraged, but no longer required. Visitors must be 16 years old, with the exception of permitted circumstances. Visitors must also be free of signs of illness and will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. The new guidelines...
Woman Hits 9 Unmarked State Patrol Cruisers at Iowa Speedway
(Newton, IA) The Iowa State Patrol says a woman crashed into nine unmarked state patrol cruisers at the Iowa Speedway Friday. Trooper Ryan DeVault tells WHO Radio News that 31-year-old Mariah Aasheim of Winterset had a medical issue when she lost control, drove into the parking lot, and hit the front ends of nine state patrol cruisers parked there. DeVault says six other cruisers were not hit. The 15 cruisers were parked in the lot to help train new state troopers next week. He says Aasheim was treated and released at a local hospital. DeVault says they still have enough vehicles for the training.
UPDATE: Iowa DNR says mountain lion in Des Moines actually a house cat
UPDATE: The Iowa DNR told WHO 13 that the reported mountain lion in Des Moines was actually someone’s housecat. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, Iowa — There’s a big cat making its way through the Des Moines metro — a mountain lion. The Des Moines Police Department was called out to a home in the 1300 […]
americancraftbeer.com
Legendary Bartender’s Estate Takes Exile Brewing To Court
Litigation over Exile Brewing’s Ruthie beer has been working its way through the state and federal legal systems for more than two years. But now that a mediation effort has failed, the dispute is going to trial…. And as much as we hate to see naming rights disputes in...
iowa.media
State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution
Eroded soil filled stormwater intakes early this year at a housing development north of Indianola. (Photo courtesy of Iowa DNR) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has levied fines against three companies and the city of Altoona for operating construction sites without proper controls to keep soil from eroding into nearby areas and creeks.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County School Board Acknowledged Muir’s Retirement/Resignation for End of June
The Greene County School Board met Wednesday in regular session. The meeting started with the Board making special acknowledgement of Business Manager Brenda Muir retirement/resignation effective June 30, 2023. Board member Cindy Daubendiek said that on behalf of the Board, she thanked Muir for her years of service, along with her experience and knowledge of finances and the district as a whole.
kniakrls.com
Golf Carts and UTV’s Discussed at Knoxville City Council Meeting
The city council is looking into ways of making the streets safer for people driving on the roads in golf carts or UTV’s (utility trail vehicles). UTV’s are allowed on highways and they can drive at night. The city earlier this summer amended city codes to reflect what is allowed at the state level.
KETV.com
Two teens charged after gun confiscated from Iowa high school
Police confiscated a gun from an Urbandale High School student who was running toward the school Tuesday afternoon. Parents received an email from the Urbandale Community School District Superintendent saying a community member called 911 to report possible gunshots at Lions Park. The email emphasized all students and staff are...
Bobcat kittens discovered in West Des Moines
The bobcat kittens were photographed near Scenic Valley Park in West Des Moines last week. Resident Diana Morrison Wissler, the photographer's mom, lives in the area and tells Axios that she started noticing the cats during the last year. They've walked on her deck a few times but haven't caused...
Cordova Park the site of law enforcement search for missing 41-year-old
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The Marion County Sheriff's Office says crews are on the water searching for a missing man in Cordova Park near Lake Red Rock. Raymond William Welch, 41, was reported missing on Saturday, the Oskaloosa Police Department said in a Facebook post. On Sunday morning, Mahaska...
theperrynews.com
Tipsy Urbandalean arrested on multiple charges
A tipsy Urbandale man was arrested Monday after his van struck an impact attenuator in use at an interstate work site, and he threatened to kill a law enforcement officer. Sunil Panday, 21, of 8509 Ridgemont Dr., Urbandale, was charged with first-offense OWI, first-degree harassment, interference with official acts, false report to 911, failure to stop in assured clear distance, operating without a valid license and violation of financial liability coverage.
