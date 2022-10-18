Read full article on original website
West Virginia church and food bank to provide food boxes for seniors
BELLE, WV (WOWK) – Facing Hunger Foodbank has partnered with the City of Hope Church to provide food boxes to senior citizens in the Kanawha Valley. Saturday, people were able to sign up to receive those boxes. Each box has foods like cereal, juice, canned goods, fruit, pasta and more. To qualify for the program, […]
Free Thanksgiving meals in Southern WV
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Food prices are on the rise and Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be even more expensive than last year. If you or your family need a little extra help this Thanksgiving, the following are a list of places for Raleigh, Mercer, and Greenbrier Counties where you can get a free Thanksgiving […]
3 arrested for allegedly vandalizing Logan County, WV church
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly spray painting vulgarities on the Henlawson Church of Christ building and other buildings in the area. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says this happened on Oct. 7. They say the estimated damage is around $3,440. Deputies say they found multiple other buildings, including […]
Veteran’s Voices: Wyoming County Veteran’s life mission is serving his community
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A veteran in Wyoming County made it his life’s mission to serve his community after his service in Desert Storm, volunteering to go back to Iraq while serving as a West Virginia State Trooper. Gregory Bishop joined the Marine Corps at the age of 17 with the blessing of his parents. After graduating from […]
West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History
Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
23-year-old convicted of setting wildfires in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Division of Forestry’s Special Operations Unit Investigator John Bird arrested a Kanawha County woman following the Horsemill Hollow Wildfire on March 22, 2022. Hannah Faith Boley, 23, was convicted of the crime of setting fires to lands in Kanawha County and sentenced...
Woman sentenced to 4 years in connection to Kanawha County wildfire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been sentenced in connection to a wildfire that happened earlier this year. The West Virginia Division of Forestry says Hannah Faith Boley, 23, was convicted of “setting fires to lands in Kanawha County” and was sentenced to four years in prison on the charge. The wildfire, called the […]
Abandoned building demolished in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The City of Bluefield started cleanup on an abandoned structure today. The City of Bluefield, along with The West Virginia Auditors office were on hand to bring down an abandoned house on Hill Avenue. Money was awarded to help bring down structures all over the state from the West Virginia Legislature. The […]
Former Chesapeake, WV firefighter pleads guilty to embezzlement
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A former firefighter at the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Steven “P.J.” Johnson was charged with embezzlement and grand larceny in February 2022 after an investigation into a Chesapeake VFD checking account. A criminal complaint says that Johnson acted as the “de facto” treasurer of the department. […]
I-79S back open after Kanawha County crash
A two-vehicle crash has closed a portion of I-79 South in Kanawha County.
Juvenile flown to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A juvenile was struck by a vehicle in Bluefield and was flown to a hospital for treatment. WVVA News reports that the incident happened around 5:45 pm at College Avenue and Jefferson Street intersection. The juvenile was flown to a hospital in Roanoke and is...
All lanes of Oakwood Bridge reopen after crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of the Oakwood Bridge in Charleston have reopened following a crash. CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle accident has shut down a center lane of I-64, according to metro 911. The crash happened on the Oakwood Bridge in the eastbound lanes in Kanawha County.
Abingdon pursuit suspect arrested in Tazewell County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man who allegedly led Washington County, Virginia authorities on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday was arrested in Tazewell County. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, Craig Smith was arrested by the Bluefield Police Department on Thursday around 2 p.m. Smith had fled from deputies in Smyth County Wednesday night […]
Woman reunites with missing dog during a group hike
Twenty-seven individuals came together Sunday, October 16, to hike the Potts Valley Rail-Trail. Group hikes like this one were started to promote healthy and active communities, as well as a means to explore new places. The leaves were beautiful, the company was fabulous, food tasty, and precipitation minimal during the event. During the outing, Susan, a hiking participant, reunited with her dog that had been missing for seven days. "Marigold" had gone missing approximately seven miles from where she and her owner reunited along the trail to the joy of everyone in the group! The trailhead begins in West Virginia, near the Virginia border, on the Waiteville Road in Monroe County. The railroad line was used by Norfolk and Western Railway between 1909 and 1932 to haul raw materials out of the mountainous environment. Though in the Appalachian Mountains, the trail bed has a mild grade, which made it easy for trains with heavy cargo to pull and for present-day hikers to enjoy the five-mile section of the trail. Thanks to WVU Monroe County Extension Service and Friends of Monroe for sponsoring this event! The post Woman reunites with missing dog during a group hike appeared first on The Hinton News.
Tazewell County woman convicted of 1st degree murder
TANNERSVILLE, VA (WVNS) — J. Christopher Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, announced today, October 21, 2022, a Tannersville woman was convicted of first-degree murder. Marticia Michelle Mathias, 56, of Tannersville, Virginia, was convicted in the murder of Douglas Campbell French and the malicious wounding of Ronald Allison. According to court documents, on May 6, 2020, […]
West Virginia’s wild boar firearms season begins Saturday
West Virginia's first segment of wild boar firearms season starts on Saturday.
Fayette County Humane Society to manage local Animal Shelter
Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Commission votes unanimously to work with the new Fayette County Humane Society to manage the County’s Animal Shelter upon New River Humane Society’s departure on November 10. The Commission has authorized the County Administrator to hire six employees and...
Putnam County woman arrested in Fayette County on drug charges
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Putnam County woman is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the early morning hours of October 22, 2022, deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic offense in...
Princeton Police Department’s Explorers Program starts October 29
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Princeton’s Police Department announced the return of its Explorer’s Program today. The Princeton Police Department has announced its Explorer’s Program will begin October 29, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Princeton. Some of the topics taught in the up coming weeks will be, Halloween safety, gun safety, bullying and […]
UPDATE: Victim’s age released in Oak Hill fatal fire
UPDATE: October, 20, 2022 @ 9:00 AM | OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — New information was released on the Fayette County fatal fire from Wednesday, October 19, 2022. According to the WV State Fire Marshal, the victim who died in the Oak Hill camper fire was a 61-year-old man. The fire remains under investigation by […]
