WBAL Radio
Weather: Fog, drizzle, showers greet us Wednesday morning
Meteorologist Ava Marie explains how we should expect wet roads Wednesday morning in Maryland.
WBAL Radio
Weather: Morning fog, drizzle Tuesday in Maryland
Meteorologist Ava Marie shows how there's fog and drizzle Tuesday morning in Maryland.
WBAL Radio
Weather: Showers could redevelop in spots overnight
Meteorologist Ava Marie explains how showers could redevelop overnight in Maryland.
WBAL Radio
Weather: Maryland to dry out for next couple days
Meteorologist Ava Marie shows how dry weather dominates the weather forecast over the next couple of days, but rain could come right in time for Halloween in Maryland.
WBAL Radio
Weather: Temperatures to drop through Monday afternoon
Meteorologist Ava Marie explains how the temperatures will actually drop through Monday afternoon in Maryland.
WBAL Radio
Weather: Ava tracks scattered showers Monday morning
Meteorologist Ava Marie shows where showers are heaviest Monday morning in Maryland.
WBAL Radio
Maryland hospitals concerned over surge of children with RSV
Maryland health officials are concerned about a triple threat affecting children. COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu are sending children to hospitals in numbers not seen in several years, officials said. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Maryland hospitals are seeing an increase in children with respiratory...
WBAL Radio
2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman dead
A gunman broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning, fatally shooting a woman and a teenage girl and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire. The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade...
WBAL Radio
MSDE: Decreasing Maryland school test scores reflect nationwide
Declining student test scores in Maryland reflect a national downward trend that began in 2013 and worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state education officials. The Maryland State Department of Education released a statement Monday indicating a declining trend on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, a biennial...
WBAL Radio
'Not surprising': Hogan responds to report of decline in Maryland test scores
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan responded to a report on Monday that showed student test scores in the state take a decline. The Maryland State Department of Education released a statement earlier on Monday that showed a declining trend on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, a biennial assessment of fourth and eighth graders in reading and math.
WBAL Radio
Maryland First District Congressman Andy Harris, challenger Heather Mizeur to debate
Republican Maryland First District Congressman Andy Harris and Democrat challenger Heather Mizeur will debate on Wednesday. I COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland General Election Voter's Guide. The debate will be held at Cecil College in Cecil County. It is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Libertarian candidate Daniel Thibeault will also be on the...
WBAL Radio
Charlie Crist speaks about rival DeSantis, the fight to be Florida's governor: 'I'm a uniter'
(NEW YORK) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic candidate Charlie Crist faced off on issues including the economy, the state's abortion ban, and immigration in the first and only gubernatorial debate. Crist, who spoke with ABC News' GMA3 about his campaign and how he felt the debate unfolded on...
WBAL Radio
Maryland State Police troopers allege racial discrimination in class-action lawsuit
Troopers from the Maryland State Police have filed a class action lawsuit in which they said racial there is a pattern of discrimination in the force. In a 40-page lawsuit filed Monday, the lawsuit said the agency has "engaged in a pattern or practice of systemic discrimination against its officers of color."
WBAL Radio
Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot
Prosecutors urged a jury Monday to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, saying they provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism in the months ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not charged...
WBAL Radio
Las Vegas at center of tight contests for Senate, governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a meeting hall just north of Las Vegas Boulevard, where casino-resorts tower like gleaming beacons of amusement, Ted Pappageorge laid out a darker, urgent call for action before next month’s election. Pappageorge, leader of the heavily Latino casino workers’ union, told the hundreds...
WBAL Radio
Maryland among top states with election integrity, nonpartisan group finds
A nonpartisan group found Maryland is among five states where residents find confidence in the election is high. The nonpartisan Democracy Initiative Education Fund said the ranking is based on confidence in the voter registration process. Options are given voters to cast ballots and confidence that votes will be counted properly.
WBAL Radio
Maryland AG's new court filing criticizes handling of Adnan Syed case
In a new court filing in the Adnan Syed case, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is making his case to the judge over how the process played out and criticizes the Baltimore City prosecutor's handling of the case. The new filing obtained Tuesday by the 11 News I-Team criticizes how...
